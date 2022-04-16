Proud to be a Patriot: Judson has served North well through the years

Don’t know who Jerry Judson is?
Then you haven’t attended many Terre Haute sporting events, especially on the north side of town.
For starters, Judson helped Indiana State’s baseball coaches for more than 30 years — starting with the legendary Bob Warn and continuing through current top guy Mitch Hannahs — with various behind-the-scenes, day-to-day duties that the average fan wouldn’t know or care about.
But the same average fan — if he or she has been around ISU a while — usually recognizes Judson at games and says hi. One of those “never met a stranger” types, Judson rarely turns down an opportunity to chat Sycamore baseball with anyone wearing an ISU cap at Bob Warn Field.
But what Judson, now 78 and no longer helping ISU, is best known for is his allegiance to Terre Haute North High School. He didn’t graduate from there — he didn’t graduate from high school at all (more on that later) — but rest assured that he bleeds blue through and through.
For approximately 42 years, Judson has been involved with North athletics in some non-headline capacity. In recent years, the primary beneficiaries of Judson’s unselfish donations of time and labor have been its girls basketball, baseball and softball programs.
“Jerry has been a mainstay for Terre Haute North athletics for many years,” North athletic director Kris Painter said. “He loves this school and supports his Patriots through good and bad. Jerry has taken on many jobs throughout his years — from taking tickets, setting up scoreboards, cooking hot dogs, doing team laundry and hosting teams during tournaments to tearing down the football field at the end of the game. He is one of those guys who sees things that need to be done and just does them without being asked.
“Jerry has traveled many miles around our state watching his Patriots compete, whether it is in his own personal vehicle, riding the team bus or catching a ride with someone else,” Painted added.
“He is always there when Terre Haute North is competing and is known at many of those schools because he is always talking and joking around with people. He has a very generous heart,” Painter concluded.
Former North girls basketball coach Mike Allen and current North girls basketball coach Nathan Dillion also expressed appreciation of Judson’s tireless efforts.
“Jerry was a great help to me during my coaching career at Terre Haute North,” Allen mentioned. “He was always ready and willing to do whatever needed to be done. There were many Saturday and holiday practices when I would walk into the gym and Jerry would already be there with the gym lights on, basketballs out and the locker room open and ready to go. He would often stay late or come in early to wash uniforms and put away travel bags after a long night on the road. Jerry has a servant’s heart and is always willing to serve others. Jerry has been a great asset to the Terre Haute North athletic programs over the years, with most of it being behind the scenes and often going unnoticed.”
“Jerry is great,” Dillion emphasized. “He’s a Terre Haute North lifer. From checking on buses and bus routes to cleaning and hanging up jerseys, Jerry helps take a lot off the coaches’ plate.
“But more than that, he is beloved by the team. He never misses an opportunity to talk to the girls or staff and often acts as the program historian. He is always willing to help the program achieve by going the extra mile. I truly appreciate all that he does for this program and we all love ‘J-Bone.’”
As if he weren’t busy enough in the 1990s and 2000s, Judson — aka J-Bone, aka Jud — would spend his summers assisting longtime Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion baseball manager John Hayes, now retired, for about a quarter of a century.
“Jerry meant a lot to our program,” Hayes recalled. “He was always the first one at the ballpark when we were at home and was busy getting things ready for the games. He would fill water coolers for both teams, sometimes remove the tarps, empty the trash and make sure the restrooms were stocked.
“He would also coordinate with the school corporation grounds people to make sure the field would be mowed ahead of our playing. He would help drag the field in order to get it ready for play. He would chase foul balls, although the older he got, the less he did that.
“When we were on the road for the weekend, he would order pizza for the team, always telling the person he was ordering from that the last pizza was his and to make sure it was right. Anything we needed, we would get Jud to go get it and he did. Since we had a policy to not let players drive, he would drive and take players if we needed seats.”
During the spring months, Judson allows his helpful presence to be felt by Terre Haute North’s baseball squad.
“For all the countless coaches, athletic directors and administrators that Jud voluntarily served, LOYALTY to Terre Haute North would be a good description,” former Patriots coach Fay Spetter said. “I know I speak for all of us that Jud did so much behind the scenes. His pure passion to help is so unrecognized. Working on a rain-soaked field to making sure the players had all that was available to them. What a great, humble human being!”
Judson used to be part of the chain gang at North varsity, junior varsity and freshman games as well. Frankly, a list of his thoughtful deeds could go on and on.
Having always enjoyed watching sports, Judson reflected during a 2010 Tribune-Star interview on some of his favorite Vigo County-related memories.
“That 2006 [Wayne Newton] was a great year with [Josh] Phegley, [Brady] Shoemaker, [Nick] Ciolli and that bunch [which finished runner-up in the American Legion World Series at Cedar Rapids, Iowa],” Judson noted. “That was a great year, but I had some great times with Indiana State [baseball] in ‘95 when we went to the [NCAA] national regional in Oklahoma City. . . . Coach Warn was really good to me.”
Not surprisingly, he’s received several rings as momentos from his association with various successful baseball and softball teams.
After all, he earned them.
I I I
Judson used to be known as the Wabash Valley’s unofficial spokesperson for Royal Crown Cola, a brand which doesn’t advertise in the media often. Nothing against Coke or Pepsi, he just preferred the taste of RC . . . for roughly 50 years.
But Judson’s heart doctor advised him in 2014 to stop drinking all soft drinks. So far, he’s followed orders.
As for his heart, which he underwent surgery on in 1966 in Indianapolis, Judson said it’s relatively fine now with the help of medication. Heart and blood-pressure issues with his wife Shelda have reduced the number of team trips Judson has taken more than his own health in recent years.
Born in Terre Haute’s St. Anthony’s Hospital in 1943, Judson didn’t have the most stable upbringing. Part of it included living in the old Glenn Home for dependent youths in eastern Vigo County in the 1950s after family problems left him with nowhere else to stay.
He first entered Glenn Home when he was 11 and he left for the final time at 17.
“As I got older, I probably appreciated it more than I did while I was there,” Judson told the Tribune-Star. “I got fed three times a day. I had a room to myself. . . . It was OK.”
As an adult, Judson worked for the AP&S Clinc, Smith-Alsop and the Indiana Department of Transportation, from where he retired in 2014.
When not attending ISU baseball games as a fan or helping Terre Haute North, Judson and his wife enjoy spending time with their son, three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter who live with them. They plenty of other relatives as well.
While being interviewed this past week, Judson praised so many former and current North coaches, athletic directors and administrators that trying to mention all of them would likely result in a few names being left out by accident.
Same with the athletes.
“The kids have been great to me,” he stressed. “That’s one reason I do it.”
Judson said his future with North athletics will depend on “my wife’s health, my health and whether North will let me do it or not.”
“So until they throw me out or I just can’t do it anymore,” he added, “I’d like to stay as long as I can.”
It’s unlikely that any athletic group would throw Judson out, considering how highly thought of he is in the community.
“Jerry Judson is a blessing to every Terre Haute North student-athlete,” insisted Spetter, a standout North student-athlete himself in the 1970s.
“Jerry is one of those persons that did whatever was necessary for us to be successful as a team,” Hayes added, “allowing us to concentrate on baseball and not have to worry about all those things that people don’t see but are important to the program.”
“Jerry Judson is a true sports fan and we are lucky to have him at Terre Haute North,” Painter said.