Having seen their classmates fall to Terre Haute South in football, boys tennis and volleyball in the last two weeks, the Terre Haute North girls soccer players knew what they had to do Wednesday to get themselves off the schneid against their crosstown rival.
“We heard a lot of stuff at school about [beating South], of course. We just had to keep our head straight and keep going and stay positive,” North’s Ellie Price said.
The Patriots kept their mind on the prize throughout the night, despite being shut out in the first half, and responded with a pair of second-half goals from Price to retain The Ball trophy for the seventh straight season with a 2-0 victory.
“It was all nerves in the first half, we needed to calm down. The second half, it was much better. We were able to pull through. It felt amazing to keep [the trophy] at home,” Price said.
It was quite the defensive battle in the first half.
Both team’s back lines did all they could to limit touches near the goal.
North’s Sasha Thompson (three) and Price (one) had a few looks throughout the initial half, although each of them came outside of the penalty box or just inside of it.
South goalkeeper Lanee Dillion picked three of the four out of the air for saves, while the fourth went over the cross bar.
Her team had limited chances to score – two shots on goal – as well.
With a little more than 12 minutes to go in the first half, though, the Braves nearly put one in the back of the net on Natalie Morris’ free kick.
The junior shot it well over the line of Patriot defenders as well as goalkeeper Ariana Morton.
The only question was whether or not it would find the net? It did not, and instead banged off the left goal post and back to Morris, who hustled into the scrum after booting it away.
She got enough of her left foot on the ball to send it away from Morton, but the ball skirted just past the right goal post this time, keeping the game at a scoreless tie.
“We did the best we could [with the free kick],” South girls coach Courtney Hubbard said. “It just didn’t go in the back of the net.”
North came out of the break on the attack, which was exactly what it wanted after talking things over during the 10-minute half.
“They certainly got us in the first half out of the way we wanted to play,” North girls coach Kyle Baker pointed out. “The girls at halftime, they were all on the same page that they weren’t playing together how we want to play and thought if we could find the ball in the middle of the field we could cause problems and create a lot of chances.”
The Patriots were firing shots on goal left and right, but were still unable to find the back of the net.
The main reason why? The play of Dillion in goal.
She was a wall throughout the night, but in the second half in particular? She took it to another level by batting balls over the top of the crossbar, diving to stop some, punching others out. She did it all and earned the “Lane-ee Dill-ion” chant from the South student section.
“She was amazing and saved our butt a lot of times,” Hubbard said of Dillion, who recorded 12 saves. “Definitely her best game. Hopefully that will lead on and give her confidence the rest of the season.”
With 17:53 left to go, the Patriots finally broke through.
Thompson’s cross found Price, who booted it into the left side of the net, putting the Patriots ahead 1-0.
“She owned the middle of the field and we did a better job finding her in the second half than we did in the first half,” said Baker of Price. “She took over from there.”
Just under seven minutes later, the Patriot combination of Thompson and Price was at it again.
This time, Thompson took the shot, which was saved by Dillion. However, it deflected right to Price, who immediately tapped it into the open net and was quickly swarmed by her teammates as they celebrated a 2-0 advantage.
“It was a bunch of teamwork. I wouldn’t have been able to get those goals without my teammates,” Price said. “That’s just the bottom line. It takes teamwork and that’s how we got the result we got tonight.”
North didn’t allow South to take a shot on goal the rest of the way, holding onto its 2-0 lead for the win that kept the Patriots in the conversation for a Conference Indiana championship.
TH South=0=0=—=0
TH North=0=2=—=2
THN — Price (Thompson), 17:53 2H
THN — Price, 10:40 2H
Shots (on goal) — South 5 (3), North 26 (16).
JV — North won 6-1.
Next — North (9-3) hosts Columbus North and South (3-4-1) hosts Evansville Reitz, both on Saturday.
