Terre Haute South led host Terre Haute North 1-0 at halftime and 2-1 near the midway point of the second half on a mild, mid-70s Wednesday evening.
If the Braves had remained ahead at the end, it would have been considered an upset in Vigo County girls soccer circles.
But Ellie Price would have none of that.
North's senior midfielder completed a second-half hat trick — three goals — and contributed a corner-kick assist on the other goal as the Patriots rallied to win 4-2 in the second match of the season between these longtime high school rivals.
Their first clash — which took place for The Ball trophy Aug. 24 at South — ended with North on top 5-0. Wednesday's match was much more competitive.
Late in the first half, South junior Avery Pommier broke a scoreless tie by maneuvering almost half the length of the field and firing in a goal with her left foot. It was her third score of the season.
"She just broke through defenders on her own," South coach Courtney Hubbard said in praise of Pommier's effort.
"I give South credit [for leading at halftime]," North coach Kyle Baker told the Tribune-Star. "They had more energy than we did ... and they were winning balls. We played too slow and they took advantage of it."
With 38:19 showing on the scoreboard in the second half, Price started her barrage by finding the left side of the net from the right side — about 25 yards away — to tie the score.
"All I was thinking about was getting the ball in the back of the net," Price insisted.
The Braves weren't ready to throw in the towel, however, as Hubbard pulled Brooke Ireland from her usual goalkeeper position into the front-line offense during a stoppage in play. As Pommier's corner kick soared in the air in front of the North goal, a leaping Ireland guided it with her head into the net to score her first goal of the season and give South a 2-1 advantage with 27:46 left.
"She's our best header on the team," Hubbard explained.
About 13 minutes later, the Patriots used the same strategy — minus pulling their goalie — as freshman Cali Wuestefeld tallied on a header from close range off a Price corner kick to knot the score at 2-2. It was Wuestefeld's fourth goal of 2020.
With 6:47 left, Price really took over.
Using her left foot from 20 yards out, she booted a shot that caromed off the right post and back into the net to give the home team a 3-2 edge.
"I was honestly shocked that it went in," a smiling Price admitted later.
A Price penalty kick into the left corner of the net provided North with a two-goal cushion with 3:34 remaining. That was Price's team-high 14th goal of the season.
"She put us on her back tonight," Baker emphasized. "As a senior leader, that's exactly what you want to see."
From the South perspective, Hubbard couldn't complain about what she saw Wednesday.
"This was 100 percent better [than their Aug. 24 game]," she said. "We had all our players this time [as opposed to last time when a few were quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure].
"We played with a lot of heart."
