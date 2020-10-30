It’s called the tiger package, and Sullivan doesn’t run it very often.
“We just started running it last week,” coach Blaine Powell admitted. “Turned out to be a pretty good package.”
Powell’s Sullivan team used that tiger package — a tight formation with a tailback and lots of blocking backs and tight ends — to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns Friday night for a 28-26 win over host Vincennes Lincoln in Class 3A high school football sectional play.
And if there’s a motion to have the Arrows and Alices meet in every sectional, the Tribune-Star will second it.
“This was a big redemption game for us,” said Powell, whose team had taken a six-point lead over Vincennes with 20 seconds left in last year’s sectional only to lose on the last play of the game. “We felt we left one on the field last year that we had won.”
The Arrows looked like the better team almost the entire first half Friday.
They took a 14-0 lead on two touchdowns by Jaeden King and coming up with a fumble recovery by Luke Padgett (forced by Karver Queen) and an interception by Luke Adams.
But Vincennes running back E Smith broke away on a screen pass late in the second quarter to cut the lead to 14-6 — a blocked extra point by Conner Hughes — and the home team was getting the second-half kickoff.
The Alices marched 69 yards in 12 plays to open the third quarter, although the Arrows prevented a tying 2-point conversion.
Then Sullivan threw an interception, and Vincennes had to go just 43 yards to take the lead. This time the 2-point conversion worked, and the Golden Arrows trailed 20-14 with 1:11 left in the third quarter.
Sullivan’s offense was forced to punt, but then Luke Adams struck again.
“My defensive coach said ‘Watch the double move,’ “ the sophomore cornerback said after the game. “I read [the pass] and just went for it.”
Luke Adams’ second interception gave Sullivan the ball at its 30-yard line, and it was time for the tiger package.
“Give the credit to [offensive coordinator Matt] McLaren,” Powell said. “He said we could just line up and run at ‘em. Our O-line was just amazing..”
So, with the game on the line, that’s what the Arrows did. First it was King running the ball on virtually every play, then William Newby. And on the 10th play of the drive, a fumble that could have been a disaster instead bounced to quarterback Rowdy Adams, who ran it in for the touchdown. Giuseppe Leone’s extra point put the visitors ahead.
“We haven’t really did [the tiger package] in other games,” King said later.
On Vincennes’ next offensive play, it was Randy Kelley who came through with an interception, diving for a ball off the hands of a Vincennes receiver.
“Our corners have been lock-down all year,” Powell said later. Tiger package again, with Newby emerging from a pile of players to run 41 yards for another score and a 28-20 lead.
That should have been safe, except that Blake Mincey of the Alices ran the kickoff back for a touchdown with 2:56 left.
Padgett blew up an attempted conversion pass, however, and tiger package allowed Sullivan to keep the ball — including converting fourth-and-1 near midfield — to wrap up the win.
“We never gave up,” King said. “We kept our head up. We keep going no matter what.”
“We’re excited for next week,” Luke Adams concluded. “We ain’t done yet.”
Sullivan 28, Vincennes Lincoln 26
Sullivan=7=7=0=14=—=28
Vincennes Lincoln=0=6=14=6=—=26
S — Jaeden King 1 run (Giuseppe Leone kick), 3:33 1st
S — King 3 run (Leone kick), 5:22 2nd
VL — E Smith 40 pass from Eric Vickers (kick blocked), 3:06 2nd
VL — Quinn Miller 5 pass from Vickers (run failed), 7:24 3rd
VL — Julius Hardiman 9 run (Miller run), 1:11 3rd
S — Rowdy Adams 1 fumble return (Leone kick), 4:39 4th
S — William Newby 41 run (Leone kick), 3:09 4th
VL — Blake Mincey 76 kickoff return (run failed), 2:56 4th
=S=VL
First downs=17=13
Rushes-yards=47-275=28-114
Passing yards=52=141
Comp-Att-Int=8-16-1=12-19-3
Return yards=0=0
Fumbles-lost=2-0=1-1
Punts-avg=3-43.3=3-34
Penalties-yards=4-41=3-25
Individual statistics
Rushing — S: Newby 18-135, King 20-122, R.Adams 4-12, Randy Kelley 1-11, Grant Bell 1-minus 2, Team 3-minus 3. VL: Smith 18-91, Hardiman 6-30, Vickers 3-minus 3, Miller 1-minus 4.
Passing — S: R.Adams 8-16-1, 52 yards. VL: Vickers 11-18-3, 140; Smith 1-1-0, 1.
Receiving — S: Karver Queen 3-15, Kelley 2-12, Bell 2-2, Tristan Drake 1-23. VL: Miller 8-73, Smith 2-53, Payton Curry 2-15.
Next — Sullivan (8-3) hosts Washington next Friday for the sectional championship. Vincennes Lincoln finished 4-7.
