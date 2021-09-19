Terre Haute South's Matt Gambill had a third-place finish in the boys race Saturday for the best non-Columbus showing as the host Bull Dogs dominated Conference Indiana cross country championships Saturday at CERAland Park.
Columbus North won the girls race with 17 points, getting six of the top seven runners, and its boys team scored 21 points getting four of the first five runners across the line.
South's girls were fourth and Terre Haute North's girls sixth, while the Braves and Patriots finished fourth and fifth in boys competition. Dylan Zeck was a sixth-place finisher for North's boys.
Conference Indiana girls results
Team scores — Columbus North 17, Bloomington North 59, Bloomington South 81, Terre Haute South 114, Southport 117, Terre Haute North 167.
Top 10 — Julia Kiesler (CN) 18:00, Lily Baker (CN) 18:30, Brianna Newell (CN) 18:35, Lily Myers (BS) 18:48, Katherine Rumsey (CN) 18:57, Alyssa Green (CN) 19:17, Rachel Allison (BN) 19:19, Lucy Hiller (Sp) 19:21, Abby Jacobi (CN) 19:35, Nola Somers Glenn (BN) 19:40.
Terre Haute South — Ava Rose 20:19, Kaya Tanner 20:56, Demme Hancewicz 21:03, Madison Beaumont 21:10, Isabel Miklozek 21:39, Laurel Monser 21:50, Caitlyn Strecker 22:31, Sophia Ewen 24:36, Sonya Woolston 25:24, Courtney Powell 25:57.
Terre Haute North — Ye-Won Jung 21:15, Brinlee McCloud 22:23, Sophia Barker 22:59, Hannah Gadberry 23:01, Alyssa Petscher 23:15, Eleanor Shagley 23:45, Haylee Chumley 25:45, Kenley Shoults 27:11.
Conference Indiana boys results
Team scores — Columbus North 21, Bloomington North 54, Bloomington South 87, Terre Haute South 99, Terre Haute North 130, Southport 160.
Top 10 — Matthew Newell (CN) 15:29, Reese Kilbarger-Stumpf (CN) 15:31, Matt Gambill (THS) 15:46, Evan Carr (CN) 15:50, Clayton Guthrie (CN) 15:53, Dylan Zeck (THN) 15:55, Quincy Slaper (BN) 16:00, Liam Arthur (BN) 16:02, Mateo Mendez (CN) 16:04, Jack Nelson (BN) 16:05.
Other South — Ethan Aidoo 16:27, Eric Haworth 17:06, Tate Alcorn 17:22, Connor Lauritzen 18:24, Ike Hults 18:42, Mason Cranford 19:08, Paul Bawinkel 19:28, Sean Donlan 19:34, Sam Mallory 19:50, Isaac Long 20:16, Gavin Oxley 20:51.
Other North — Evan Adams 17:14, Matt Chaney 18:03, Devin Vanvactor 18:18, Logan Nicoson 19:14, Eli Adams 19:16, Reece Lady 19:24, Daniel Waltrip 19:25, Austin Fitzgerald 19:40, Garrett Wrightsman 19:40, James Frye 20:00, Grayson Hollofield 20:00, Gavin Conner 20:39, Kaydon Keller 21:46, George Shagley 22:05, Carter Thomas 23:53, Brayden Lemmons 26:20.
I I I
In other cross country:
• Eels ninth twice — At Verne, Clay City's teams both placed ninth at the South Knox Invitational.
Macy Tucker of the Eels was fourth in the girls race. Clay Brown led the Clay City boys, still competing without usual leading runner Jacob Hogg.
Girls
Team scores — South Knox 51, Barr-Reeve 114, Gibson Southern 133, Pike Central 136, North Daviess 139, Castle 143, Eastern Greene 190, Evansville Memorial 196, Clay City 204, Evansville north 221, Evansville Mater Dei 222, North Knox 238; North Posey, Linton, Evansville Christian, Tecumseh, Washington, Washington Catholic, Vincennes Lincoln, Shakamak, North Central and Evansville Central incomplete.
Top 5 — Xavery Weisman (PC) 20:13.6, Lilyanna Blais (EG) 20:39.9, Olivia Esche (NP) 21:18.7, Macy Tucker (CC) 21:26.4, Abby Ballengee (BR) 21:35.3.
Other Clay City — Carlee Unger 23:19.7, Olivia Owens 27:40.5, Cambri Booe 28:17.2, Amelia Withers 32:40.9, Saydee Hauer 33:37.7
Linton — Addisyn McKee 27:28.9, Payton Landis 30:55.5, Amasa Kohlman 31:26.9, Alyvia McKee 33:19.1.
Shakamak — Clara Barber 35:20.0, Alicia Ordonez 37:33.3, Maddie Samm 43:04.7.
North Central — Katie Jones 41:27.8, Hailey Reed 41:31.1, Jessa Jones 41:31.1.
Boys
Team scores — South Knox 54, Castle 64, Evansville Central 100, Evansville Memorial 135, Gibson Southern 144, Evansville Mater Dei 198, North Posey 201, Vincennes Lincoln 213, Clay City 225, Eastern Greene 260, Evansville North 262, Barr-Reeve 272, Pike Central 323, Washington 358, Tecumseh 380, Shakamak 384; North Knox, Eastern Greene, Evansville Christian, Linton, Shoals, North Central and North Daviess incomplete.
Top 5 — Trevor Monroe (C) 16:37.2, Nolan King (EC) 17:07.1, Andrew Alvey (EM) 17:12.2, Jacob Siewers (SK) 17:25.1, Deacon Sawyer (C) 17:40.3.
Clay City — Clay Brown 19:02.7, Michael Tucker 19:33.4, Karter Neiswinger 20:31.5, Andrew Smith 20:33.1, Clayton Rector 21:41.5, Luke Laswell 21:56.1, Russell Butts 23:44.0.
Shakamak — J.T. May 20:26.0, William Miller 21:26.2, Michael Miller 23:47.1, Colin Barber 24:00.1, Nerin Wiesnewski 24:25.1.
Linton — Ben McKee 23:39.1, Creyton Littlejohn 27:52.8.
North Central — Carter Monser 31:52.7, Craig Brown 36:25.6.
Soccer
Girls
• Pike 5, Terre Haute South 1 — At Indianapolis, Margo Mallory had the only goal for the Braves, who play Wednesday at West Vigo.
Boys
• South Vermillion 2, Benton Central 1 — At Boswell, Wyatt English and Corbin Gibson scored for the visiting Wildcats, with Joey Foltz getting an assist.
Now 4-2-1, South Vermillion hosts Northview on Tuesday.
• Greencastle 7, Sullivan 0 — At Greencastle, the visiting Golden Arrows were blanked in Western Indiana Conference play and will be at North Knox on Wednesday.
Football
• Martinsville 50, Metro East Lutheran 0 — At Martinsville, Ill., the host Bluestreak celebrated their homecoming by scoring all 50 points before halftime.
Victor Herrera gained 98 yards on nine carries and Korbin Baird had 76 yards on 17 carries, while Sebastian Herrera completed all four of his pass attempts for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
The 4-0 Bluestreaks play at Kincaid (South Fork) next Saturday.
Tennis
• Tigers fifth — At Casey, Ill., Paris placed fifth at the Casey Doubles Tournament, in which Robinson was third and the host Warriors seventh.
Team scores — Teutopolis 145, Flora 135, Robinson 107, Mt. Zion 93, Paris 91, Newton 81, Casey 71, Charleston 61.
Paris results — Kendall Mathews-Sara Mills fourth, No. 1 doubles; Kenzie Hutchings-Lindsey Zorn fourth, No. 2 doubles; Chloe Martin-Lily Smittkamp fifth, No. 3 doubles; Cate Kirby-Claire Young fifth, No. 4 doubles.
Next — Paris hosts Casey on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.