PREP WRESTLING: South 5th in IHSWCA Class 3A team state duals

Terre Haute South defeated Floyd Central 40-38 to take fifth place in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Class 3A team state duals Saturday.
Columbus East edged Roncalli 34-31 for first.
Earlier in the meet, the Braves lost to Columbus East 48-25, lost to Franklin Community 60-12 and defeated Mishawaka 51-28 to earn the right to compete for fifth.
In other high school wrestling Saturday:
• North girls compete — At Ellettsville, Terre Haute North’s Celia Zingaro (first in the 145-place weight class) and Sadie Osburn (sixth in 170) qualified for the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals Friday with their top-six placings.
The state finals will start at noon Friday at the Kokomo Memorial Gym.
North Vermillion wrestler Aylah Ross also qualified for the IHSGW state finals by finishing fifth at 98.
• Falcons compete — At Clinton, the South Vermillion Eight-Way Tournament, North Vermillion finished fourth and had three individual champions and one runner-up.
Wyatt Walters, Landen Baker, and Brayden Schrader were undefeated for the day.
Aidan Hinchee was runnerup to Northview’s Simmons.
North Vermillion results
106 — Aylah Ross (fourth at 1-2)
113 — Wyatt Walters (first at 3-0)
120 — Dalton Burch (third at 3-1)
138 — Andrew Botner (fifth at 2-2)
145 — Bruce Rossiter (third at 3-1)
160 — Landen Baker (first at 2-0)
182 — Quintin Holt (fourth at 2-2)
195 — Brayden Schrader (first at 3-0)
220 — Aidan Hinchee (second at 2-1)
