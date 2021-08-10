The two largest high schools in the Wabash Valley had one of their best combined volleyball seasons in history last fall, collectively winning more than 70% of their matches, and don't anticipate taking a step backward this year.
Their two biggest rivals — except for each other, of course — did not win 70% of their matches last season, but the vagaries of parenthood have returned former coaches to the court at both West Vigo and Northview.
The last Valley survivor in state tournament play was Parke Heritage, which lost a Class 2A regional semifinal match to Triton Central, but the Wolves graduated two college-bound stars in Atlantis Clendenin (IUPUI) and Jillian Gregg (Rose-Hulman).
A team whose postseason run looks impressive in retrospect is Linton, which won a set against eventual Class 2A state champion Barr-Reeve — one of only two teams to do so in postseason competition. The Miners have a Division I recruit back in 6-foot-1 Gentry Warrick (Miami of Ohio) among several other starters.
And the team that would have welcomed a postseason tournament in the spring in Illinois is Paris; although the Tigers, Little Illini Conference champions during their delayed season last year, are probably happy to be playing in the fall again, they'll do so without all-stater Emma Pinkston.
Here are the outlooks for the Vigo County schools and Northview:
• Northview — The only two Valley coaches to have led their teams to a state championship match have replaced each other again, with Scott McDonald returning to the bench after the birth of Erica Garrison's third son.
The Knights may not make it to Muncie this fall; they were 7-23 last year and have just five upperclassmen among their 14 varsity players. But the math suggests they can trend upward again pretty soon.
The only seniors are 5-9 Sidda Lee Clark and 5-5 Macie Timberman and the juniors are 5-4 Makayla Barger, 6-0 Grace Jones and 5-6 Millie Pell. Clark, who will share the middle with her younger sister, and Pell are the most experienced of the five.
More experience is available among the sophomores: 5-7 Addie Bowman, 5-10 Saylor Clark, 5-8 Kenzie Crabb, 5-7 Audrey Lee and 5-8 Emily Ringo. Bowman and Crabb are the setters and Lee the best returning outside hitter.
Then there are the freshmen: 5-11 Keira Lucas, 5-2 Bradee McDonald, 5-1 Morgan Oellig and 5-7 Rachel Rounds. Lucas is the sister of former Northview star Kambree Lucas and another powerful hitter, and McDonald is the coach's younger daughter and expected to be the libero. Rounds has a chance to start on the right side.
"This group of freshmen didn't lose a game in middle school," coach McDonald pointed out, "and we had a really good summer, threw a lot of stuff at them. The chemistry was there right away . . . the older girls have taken the freshmen in and said, 'You're here to help us.'
"Defensively, we'll be pretty good," he continued, "and our ball control should be very good. We're not big, so we'll have to serve aggressively and play defense."
Northview opens Saturday at the Brebeuf Tournament, also playing Evansville Memorial and Danville.
• Terre Haute North — Coach Shelby Reed's Patriots had a 19-7 season last year while taking full advantage of a deep roster and splitting time at almost every position. Seven of those players graduated, but there's still plenty of experience available.
Most experienced of the seniors is 6-1 Ella Bell, who shares the single-game school record with a 15-block performance, while 5-6 defender JoDee Barnes, 5-3 defensive specialist Sofia Granieri and 5-7 outside hitter Grace Krawiec are also seasoned performers.
Juniors are 5-10 right side Marlee Craft, 5-7 outside hitter Patty Kelly and 5-3 defensive specialist Megan Moshak; an experienced sophomore group includes returning 5-6 setters Carly Mason and Sadie Egan, and 5-11 outside hitter Julia Ross. Desiree Glaze, a 5-9 middle, completes the sophomore class and 5-7 right side Ava Ellis will play as a freshman.
"We have the potential to do really well," Reed said. "This is a special group of girls: we get excited, we cheer for each other . . . the most selfless group I've coached."
Mason and Egan look poised to continue North's run of outstanding setters — older sister Chloe Mason is an Indiana State star — and Bell may be still reaching her potential. The rest, if history is an indicator, will be ready to contribute in whatever roles they're given.
"They're a bunch of workhorses, and they have something to prove," Reed said. The Patriots host South Vermillion on Tuesday.
• Terre Haute South — The Braves battled through a host of pandemic problems to finish 22-10 last fall, and coach Libbi Fougerousse is convinced they should have been better than that.
"We should have won [Conference Indiana]," she said, pointing out that both their league losses came after winning the first two sets against champion Bloomington South and Terre Haute North. "We're so much more competitive [this fall]," Fougerousse said. "Quicker and tougher."
Any discussion of the Braves is going to begin with 6-0 senior Courtney Jones, probably the most feared hitter in the area. The other South seniors are 5-6 right side/middle Chloe Denny and four defensive specialists: 5-5 Emma Fell, 5-5 Emma Hopper, 5-5 Jade Runyan and 5-6 Ashlyn Swan.
South juniors are 5-6 outside hitter Reagan Ealy, 5-7 right side Kaylee McDonald and 5-4 defensive specialist Gaby Pineda, while the sophomore group includes returning starters Mia Loyd, a 5-7 setter, and 6-1 middle Lilly Merk. Other sophomores working for varsity time are 5-7 setter/right side Ella Fisher, 5-5 defensive specialist Madelyn Gambill and 5-10 middle Payton Roberts, while two freshmen on the varsity roster are 5-6 outside/right side Shalane Blakey and 5-5 defensive specialist Sydni Weber.
If you've counted a lot of DSs, you are not the only one.
"Everyone is back [the Braves had just one graduate from last year's team, 6-2 middle Mikaila Sullivan], and the younger ones are fighting for positions every single day," Fougerousse said in promising some spirited battles for playing time in the back row. "And we have four solid hitters [Jones, Merk, Ealy and McDonald]. Loyd, a standout setter as a freshman, is even better — "Very active, and she's prepared so much," the coach said. "She knows how to run a varsity floor."
Fougerousse indicated her main concern right now is not her team.
"They've been showing up and doing the work," she said, but South's first match against Vincennes Lincoln has already been canceled because of COVID. "I'm a little nervous," Fougerousse admitted. "We want to have a full season."
South's opener is now a home match next Wednesday against Owen Valley.
• West Vigo — Sadie and Scout Lee are now old enough to run around at practice (there's already a picture of Scout supervising Viking conditioning drills) so the mother of the twins, Casey Lee, is back on the West Vigo sidelines after 2020 coach Cameron Porter did not return.
The Vikings were just 3-21 a year ago, but had just one senior on that team and will be one of the biggest teams in the area with six players 5-10 or taller.
West Vigo figures to be led this fall by a trio of four-year players: 5-11 outside hitter Riley Dierdorf, 6-1 middle/right side Emma Fulford and 5-2 defensive specialist Jayci Scott. Seniors with less experience are 5-10 Keegan Beeler, 5-3 Ashley Duncan, 5-11 Erin Murphy and 5-7 Ashtyn Shaw.
The only Viking junior is 6-0 middle Jenna Pope, while sophomores are 5-4 Piper Beeler, 5-6 Lailynn Bigger, 5-3 Izzy Blevins, 5-2 Maddie Bradbury and 5-10 Carlea Funk. Beeler and Bigger will share the setting duties.
"It's nice to see them being my height and above," said coach Lee, who is experiencing few transition problems after coaching many of the same players two years ago.
"They kind of know how I coach, and what I expect," she said, although she's not sure yet how that will translate to the court.
"We definitely want to improve our record," the coach continued. "They're gonna settle in."
West Vigo opens Tuesday against Parke Heritage.
