The Wabash Valley sent two high school softball teams, Clay City and Sullivan, to their respective state championship games last spring.
Both the Golden Arrows and the Eels will be well worth watching again this spring, as will some of the teams who appear at Terre Haute South's Braves Bash in less than three weeks (alas, defending Class 4A champion Roncalli and the great Keagan Rothrock will not be in Terre Haute in April).
So there's no reason not to watch softball in the neighborhood the next several weeks, and here's what Northview and the Vigo County schools have to look forward to on the diamond.
• Northview -- Coach Kathy Vossmer, recently inducted into the Hall of Fame at the University of Southern Indiana for her career there, had a 24-6 team last season but will be retooling this spring.
"We lost seven incredible seniors, so this year is more of a rebuilding season," she texted to the Tribune-Star. "Our focus is to learn the execute the fundamentals, play with heart and celebrate small successes."
Returning players for the Knights who are expected to lead the way are Tara Pearce, Karigan Krider, Callie Shepard and Mianah Thompson.
Also back are Grace Jones, Addison Latham, Kendra Miller and Kalyn Rhea. Newcomers are Katelyn Basch, Abby Nicoson, Kaela Beckley, Isabella Core and Olivia Core.
• Terre Haute North -- Returning regulars for the Patriots, who finished 11-19 last season, are Madison McKenzie, Taylor Hoggatt, Kayla DeBow and Layla Fragiacomo. McKenzie and Hoggatt, coach Chris Mundy pointed out, flirted with .400 batting averages last spring.
Also back are four pitchers who will share time in the circle -- "all are healthy," Mundy added. Those pitchers are Cami Burk, Kearstin Monday, Kinley Sparks and Paige Litzenich.
Battling for playing time are Karleigh Dinkel, Briana Craig, Zoey Jukes, Maddy Ramey and Drew Bolen, plus a strong freshman class.
"As a coaching staff, we feel that we have some talent," Mundy reported. "We've been stressing team chemistry; the importance of gelling together as a unit speaks volumes in team sports.
"If we can get the girls to buy in, we feel like we could have some success this season," the coach concluded.
• Terre Haute South -- In addition to hosting arguably the state's best early-season tournament, the Braves have had some successes lately and look ready for more.
"We return eight starters from last year," said coach Jeff Biggs, whose Braves were 17-11 in 2021.
Team leaders are expected to be senior pitcher Jasmine Kinzer, senior catcher Faith Thomas and senior center fielder Grace Kidwell, and junior Peyton Simmons has already committed to Indiana State.
"We're a year older and it hopefully translates to a better year," Biggs said. "High expectations for this team."
• West Vigo -- Last year's Vikings finished 20-10, amassing the second-highest win total in school history. And despite some graduation losses, coach Chris Nidiffer is looking for more.
"We have a strong team this year and look for a better outcome," Nidiffer said. "We open at home [Wednesday] against Casey and play [Terre Haute North] at home [Thursday] as well."
The Vikings will be relatively young, with no juniors on their roster.
Senior leaders for West Vigo are Adelynn Harris and Avery Funk, while a strong sophomore class includes Parker Auten, Piper Beeler and Carlea Funk."
