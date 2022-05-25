PREP SOFTBALL: Linton upsets Sullivan in Class 2A sectional

Linton and Sullivan played a nine-inning thriller in the championship game of the Class 2A South Knox softball sectional Wednesday.
The Miners prevailed in the end with a 2-1 upset of Class 2A No. 2 Sullivan, a state finalist in 2021.
Sydney Lockhart knocked in Adrion Page to score the winning run for the Miners in the top of the ninth.
Both teams scored in the sixth inning in a pitchers' duel between Sullivan's Kendal Edmondson and Linton's Alex Overman.
Linton advanced to the Class 2A regional where it will play at the winner of the Forest Park Sectional.
• • •
In other sectional action:
• Postponed - The Class A White River Valley Sectional title game between Clay City and Shakamak was postponed to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
