If high school soccer in Vigo and Clay counties used to be something only the big schools excelled at, that’s not the case anymore.
Both West Vigo and Northview are coming off what are likely the best combined years in their schools’ histories — the Vikings winning nearly 70 percent of their boys and girls matches last season, the Knights nearly 80 percent — and while they’re not upsetting Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South yet, they are at least making the Western Indiana Conference take notice.
North and South? With the exception of the Patriot girls, who have dominated Conference Indiana the last four seasons, last year wasn’t good for the Braves or the Patriot boys, but this year could be better.
With all eight teams having matches under their belts heading into today’s competition, here’s how they look.
• Northview — The Knights won both halves of the Western Indiana Conference last season, the boys finishing with a 10-5-2 record and the girls with a 19-2 mark that included a season-opening loss to Terre Haute North, then no more setbacks until a Class 2A regional championship match against Evansville Memorial.
Northview’s girls are ranked 20th in the preseason, a first-ever preseason ranking (although they were 20th at the end of last season too) and have already lost to the Patriots. With four all-conference players among the returnees, a similar season could be in order.
“We just want to continue to build upon what we’ve put together,” coach Don Bryan said recently, and that looks very possible.
Northview leaders are junior midfielder Kassidy Kellett, an all-district and honorable mention all-state player last season, and senior midfielder Sarah Bryan, who perhaps should have been all-district (she played in the district showcase). Both have already been all-WIC players twice, while junior defender Maggie Lackey and senior goalkeeper Sydney Brock were also all-conference players in 2018.
Other key Knights are junior midfielder Camryn Zadiie, junior defender Kaylee Lowe, four-year fullback Jaycee Kellett, junior forwards Grace Nicosin and Jolee Kellett, sophomore midfielder Ava Dorsett, sophomore fullback Raylee Everhart and four-year midfielder Mercedes Hoke.
Jaycee and Jolee Kellett are sisters, by the way, and Kassidy is their cousin.
“We’d like to win conference again and sectional again, and try to win a regional,” said Bryan. “We’ve tweaked our schedule a little bit [to prepare for postseason].”
The Knights play at Lucas Oil Stadium against Danville next month, and will be on their new turf for a boy-girl doubleheader against West Vigo on Wednesday.
Northview’s boys have a new coach, Nathan Propst, who played at Terre Haute North and has been helping with the Clay County youth travel program recently. As a result of that latter undertaking, he was familiar with most of his players and likes what he’s seen so far.
“Just a great group of guys,” he said of his team, which opened with a loss to Terre Haute North on Thursday. “Great chemistry and work ethic, and with the coaching change it has not slipped a bit.”
The Knights will have four captains: senior defender Gavin Wallen (”a good anchor,” Propst said), senior forward Steven Thomas (”has the experience to lead the attack”), senior defensive midfielder Simon Lackey and junior midfielder Daniel Gugino. The team’s other two seniors are defensive back Logan Weir and center midfielder Connor Roberts. Junior keeper Austin Lane had 25 saves against the Patriots.
“We’re a young team that lost a lot of seniors [from 2018],” Propst said. “Some of our upperclassmen will be starting for the first time. But I’m excited; we have a lot of potential and a high ceiling.”
• Terre Haute North — The Patriots also have a new boys coach in Andrew Gray, who has incorporated a few new things — including occasional pre-practice yoga sessions — with a team that was 6-7-4 a year ago.
“We sometimes have to start practice later, so that’s a fun something for them to do in between [school and practice],” Gray said earlier this week. “We’re also focusing on recovery, and we do some power yoga.”
As far as the soccer is concerned, Thursday’s win was a nice start. “It’s been fun so far; we’re excited to get things going,” Gray said prior to that first match.
Leading the way for this year’s team are three senior returnees (there’s a 12-man senior class) in Jackson Guptill, Kaleb Funk and Mason Unger, plus junior goalkeeper Adam Waters and junior Cameron Beadle. Sophomore Mason Meeks-Johnson is a promising newcomer, and some freshmen have also caught Gray’s eye.
“I think we should definitely improve on our record from last year,” said Gray, who has worked with Vigo County Youth Soccer in the past. “I think we have a really good defense, and a strong work ethic coming in from last year.”
North’s girls, 14-3 last season, are currently 1-1 after a loss in the last 29 seconds at Harrison (West Lafayette) and the win over Northview. “We had a lot of turnover [from last season], especially in the back,” said coach Kyle Baker in speaking about the Harrison game, “and we played an experienced team. I was real pleased with how hard [the Patriots] played, and we have enough talent that we can do some things.”
Last year’s graduating seniors never lost a Conference Indiana match — although a pair of ties in 2017 kept the Patriots from winning all four titles — and three of this year’s returning seniors were already regulars with the 2016 team that reached the semistate championship match.
Those leaders are Indiana State recruit Sasha Thompson, Elisa Simoni and Lauren Keith, while junior Ellie Price is another key member of this year’s team.
The rest of the Patriots aren’t necessarily new, but they may be playing different positions. “Our whole back six [defensively against Harrison] were new players or in new spots,” Baker pointed out.
Patriots whose roles will expand this season are juniors Addi Readinger, Gracie Cook and Kacie Schoffstall and sophomore Avery Pommier. Three freshmen already in the Patriot lineup are Lily Holder, Abby VanVactor and Macy Stuck.
• Terre Haute South — Neither team of Braves bettered the .500 mark last season, but the South girls opened with a decisive win over Greencastle on Thursday and the South boys will find out how good they are when they play at defending Conference Indiana champion Southport today.
“We were young last year,” said coach John Stephens of the boys team, which finished 6-8-3, “with only one senior [Caleb Gonser] that started more than half our games. We have 11 players back [that started some or all of the time in 2018] who are mostly juniors and seniors.
Key Braves, Stephens said, are junior defender Will Talens, junior forward Adam Andres and junior goalkeeper Kade Kline. Andres was last year’s keeper until an injury against Terre Haute North, but Kline’s play in relief has enabled Andres to get back on the field.
Both South captains return from last season: senior midfielders Ethan Toomey and Rylan Crockett. “Senior leadership will be important for us,” said Stephens, who also has twins Matthew and Samuel Ford, Jalen Clark and Austin Willis in that class.
“We had a pretty good preseason, and our offense is looking a lot stronger,” said Stephens, whose team opened with a 4-2 loss at southern Indiana powerhouse Castle last weekend — “a 50-50 game,” Stephens said.
The Braves will go as far as their unselfishness takes them, the coach added. “We’re not going to rely on one of two players,” he said, “and we have multiple players who can score.”
South’s girls were 5-11 last fall in coach Courtney Hubbard’s season, but Hubbard — formerly a high-scoring Brave player herself — sees better things ahead and Thursday’s match confirmed those thoughts.
“I’m very optimistic,” Hubbard said prior to that match. Injuries last season made it difficult for the Braves to have a consistent lineup and develop necessary cohesiveness, she pointed out.
Captains for the 2019 Braves are seniors Lanee Dillion and Abbi Ward and junior Brooke Ireland. Dillion is the South keeper, while Ward and Ireland put their attacking skills to use against Greencastle. Two more juniors who will be important are attacker Natalie Morris and defender Caitlin Cox.
But all the Braves are important, Hubbard emphasized. That’s why she’s excited.
“We have a better team this year,” she said, emphasizing the fifth word of that sentence. “I always think teams will overperform if they all work together.”
• West Vigo — Coming off a 9-6 season that was best in school history, the Viking girls are currently 2-0 with one of those wins a decisive one over longtime nemesis Sullivan. West Vigo’s boys are 0-1 after losing to the Golden Arrows, but still have talent returning from a 12-4-1 team a year ago.
West Vigo’s boys, however, lost seniors Tyler Joy and Caleb Davis — a combined 70-plus goals and 40-plus assists the last two seasons, with Joy leading the state in goals last year — to graduation, and were without senior captain and goalkeeper Aiden Rubinacci for their opener.
“We’re still learning how to play with each other,” coach Brady Cole said after that match, “but when the guys get to their potential, we’ll be OK.”
Junior Johnathon Otte, the Vikings’ left defensive back, is the other 2019 captain and four solid midfielders — senior Andy Myers, junior Lucas Hogue, senior Skyler Page and senior Clae Burson — return. Two more veteran defenders are junior Jordan Augustus and sophomore Ian Beaver, and sophomore attacker Monte Walker is a transfer from Terre Haute South who will help.
“These guys can do anything they want to do,” Cole said.
Coach Alicia Lanham’s girls lost just one starter from that best-ever team a year ago and have shown plenty of firepower so far.
The combination of senior Abby Scott to sophomore Corynn DeGroote has produced many goals in just 17 matches so far, and the Vikings also have senior returnees Annalyse Dooley and Mary-Paige Mason; junior veterans Kilee Matherly, Gabby Buckallew and Kaitlyn Ray; and sophomores Torie Buchanan and Avery Funk, the West Vigo goalkeeper. A freshman making her presence felt right away is Katelynn Fennell.
“I feel like we’ll be a strong opponent for the WIC,” Lanham said. “Northview is a powerhouse, but I think we can play with them.”
Despite all the scoring so far, Lanham feels her strength is “our defense, with Avery back there. Last year we had the most shutouts we’ve ever had . . . we’re pretty solid all the way around.”
