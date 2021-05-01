PREP ROUNDUP: Wildcats win twice at Clay City event

South Vermillion picked up a pair of victories in high school baseball Saturday, beating host Clay City 9-7 in the first game of a three-team round robin, then downing South Knox 17-6 in five innings.
South Knox beat Clay City 14-10 in the final game of the day.
In the first game, Keegan Mackey had two doubles and a single, Caiden Santos a double and two singles and Blake Boatman two hits for South Vermillion. Nolan Harris had a homer and a single, Grant Horton and Wyatt Adams a double and single each and Noah Atkinson, Levi Adams and Brayden Baumgartner a double each for Clay City.
South Vermillion's 14-hit attack in the second game included a single, double and homer by Santos and three singles by Jaxon Mullins. Boatman added a single and double and Peyton Hawkins and Isaac Fortner both doubled.
Clay City scored six runs in the first inning of the final game and led 7-1 after three frames, then ran out of experienced pitching. Horton, Harris, Atkinson and Brady Shaw had two hits each for the Eels.
South Vermillion is now 7-5 and hosts Parke Heritage on Tuesday. Clay City, 4-10, plays Monday at Shakamak.
In other high school baseball:
• Visitors win twice — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves lost 9-2 to Avon in the completion of a suspended game, then fell 11-8.
Max Scamihorn was 2 for 3 and Riley Huckaby and Jackson McFarland both had doubles in the first game, while Jacob Rutledge was 2 for 4 with a double and Ayden Macke 2 for 4 with two runs in the second game. The Braves gave up five unearned run in that contest.
Now 7-8, South plays Monday at Linton.
Friday
• West Vigo 18, White River Valley 0 — At West Vigo, freshman Gabe Skelton was 4 for 4 with a homer and six RBI as the Vikings needed just four at-bats to score 18 runs.
West Vigo hosts Bedford North Lawrence on Monday.
• Northview 2, Mooresville 1, 8 innings — At Mooresville, freshman Peyton Lear drove in the game-winning run with an eighth-inning double for the Knights.
Dylan Zentko pitched the first five innings and also drove in the first run and scored the winning run. Gavin Morris pitched the last three innings and got the win, while Nate Rissler and Jaxon Abbott both had doubles for Northview. The Knights host Sullivan on Tuesday.
Tennis
• Vikings split — At Ellettsville, West Vigo went 1-1 in a Western Indiana Conference round robin, beating host Edgewood 3-2 but losing to Indian Creek by the same score.
Ellie Easton and Avery Lasecki both won twice for the Vikings, while Kaitlyn Whitford added the third point in the win over Edgewood.
• Sullivan 5, Greencastle 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows remained undefeated with a Western Indiana Conference win on Saturday.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Molly Ramey 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Maddie Landry 6-1, 6-3; Annie Smith (S) def. Ally Schimpf 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisil (S) def. Allison Fajt-Faith Hartman 6-1, 6-2; Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking (S) def. Caroline Gooch-Sophie Riggle 6-2, 6-1.
JV — Sullivan won 5-2.
Next — Sullivan (15-0, 6-0 WIC) hosts Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
