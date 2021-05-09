South Vermillion High School's baseball team racked up 18 runs Saturday, but the Wildcats had to settle for a hard-fought doubleheader split against host Danville.
In the first game, each team scored twice in the seventh to force an 8-8 tie and extra innings. After two scoreless frames, Danville finally ended it with a bases-loaded, one-out single in the bottom of the 10th to win 9-8.
South Vermillion bounced back in Game 2, erupting for 10 runs in the first four innings and holding on to a 10-6 victory as Keegan Mackey went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Caiden Santos went 3 for 5 with a double and Isaac Fortner went 2 for 4 with a two-run double in the third and three runs batted in total.
In the opener, Easton Terry was the Wildcats' most productive hitter with a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
"I think our team is starting to gel now," veteran South Vermillion coach Tim Terry told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We're playing better than we were at the start of the season."
South Vermillion=120=030=200=0=—=8=9=3
Danville=303=000=200=1=—=9=12=1
W — Wright. L — Dalbey, 0-2.
Highlights — For South Vermillion, Easton Terry went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles and 4 RBIs, Isaac Fortner went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored, Jayce Dalbey went 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Peyton Hawkins went 1 for 2 with 2 walks and 3 runs.
South Vermillion=234=100=0=—=10=11=4
Danville=000=213=0=—=6=7=1
W — Craft, 1-0. L — Wooley.
Highlights — For South Vermillion, Keegan Mackey went 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored, Caiden Santos went 3 for 5 with a double, Fortner went 2 for 4 again with a 2-run double and 3 RBIs and Jackson Moss and Hawkins each contributed a double.
Next — South Vermillion (10-6) will play Monday at Attica.
In other baseball:
• Terre Haute South 11, Evansville Harrison 1 — At Evansville, the Braves snapped their six-game losing streak in a big way behind a complete-game four-hitter by Kade Kline.
Kline struck out three, walked just one and didn't allow an earned run while going 2 for 4 with a double at the plate.
Also for South, Ayden Macke and Blaze Schultz were both 2 for 4, scoring twice; Max Scamihorn was 1 for 4 with three RBI; and Caleb Stultz was 1 for 4 with a double. The Braves were helped by eight Harrison errors.
• Brownsburg 3, Terre Haute North 2, 10 innings — At Brownsburg, the visiting Patriots scored in each of the first two innings but got no more.
Bryson Carpenter had two hits and an RBI for North, while Jayson Cottrell drove in the other run. North is now 10-8.
• Panthers split — At Covington, Class A's fifth-ranked Riverton Parke beat the host Trojans 6-1 in the first game of a Wabash River Conference doubleheader, but lost the second game 2-1 in 10 innings.
• Wolves swept — At Rockville, the dominant Seeger pitching staff shut out Parke Heritage twice in Wabash River Conference play, 10-0 in the first game and 5-0 in the nightcap.
Parke Heritage hosts Riverton Parke at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
• Linton 18, White River Valley 2 — At Switz City, the visiting Miners scored in the first four innings of Saturday's SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game and won in five.
Alex Overman pitched a three-hitter, allowing just one earned run, and was also 2 for 3 with five RBI for the Miners.
Also for Linton, Kylie Cooksey was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Aubrey Burgess 3 for 4 with a double and two runs; Abby Brownfield 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two runs; Bradie Chambers 2 for 4 with a homer, three runs and two RBI; Ezra Davis 1 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI; and Aubrey Ewers 1 for 2 with two runs.
For WRV, Hannah Halt was 1 for 3 with a triple, Maycee Antibus 1 for 3 with a double and Mia Marlow 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Linton hosts Terre Haute South on Thursday.
• Panthers split — At Covington, Riverton Parke split a Wabash River Conference doubleheader with the host Trojans, winning 7-1 and then losing 11-6.
Riverton Parke plays Tuesday at Parke Heritage.
• Seeger sweeps — At Rockville, Seeger won both games of a Wabash River Conference doubleheader at Parke Heritage by 4-0 scores.
Tennis
• Southport 3, Terre Haute South 2 — At Indianapolis, South singles player Lainey Anshutz had to leave her match after a close first-set loss and the Braves were nipped in a Conference Indiana match.
Both South doubles teams were winners.
Singles — Carlie Streit (Sp) def. Lainey Anshutz 7-6 (7-5), ret.; Maddie Lukas (Sp) def. Briley Ireland 6-0, 6-2; Baylee Watson (Sp) def. Ainsley Manalaysay 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Angelina Dalloul-Morgan Williams (THS) def. Ngun Za Manui-Annie Sung 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); Emily Wilson-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Tial Sung-Elizabeth Tial 6-1, 6-1.
JV — South won 6-2.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-5, 2-3 Conference Indiana) hosts Sullivan on Monday.
• Sullivan 5, Linton 0 — At Linton, the unbeaten Golden Arrows set up a big match on Monday with a shutout on Saturday.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Ellie Brewer 6-0, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Cassidy Goodman 6-0, 6-1; Annie Smith (S) def. Abby Roney 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisil (S) def. Marenna Lanham-Amelya Lockhart 6-2, 6-1; Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking (S) def. Kallie Rice-Addison Wilkes 6-0, 6-0.
JV — Sullivan 3, Linton 0.
Next — Sullivan (16-0) plays Monday at Terre Haute South.
Golf
• Patriots seventh — At Bloomington, Terre Haute North placed seventh among 15 teams at the Bloomington North Invitational played at Cascades.
Logan Schuld shot 83 and Trey Steadman 84 for North. Colton Girgis of Bedford North Lawrence was medalist with a 72.
Team scores — Center Grove 313, Westfield 315, Covenant Christian 315, Bedford North Lawrence 322, Columbus North 329, Washington 340, Terre Haute North 343, Bloomington North 350, Columbus East 351, Seymour 357, Bloomington South 358, New Albany 367, Perry Meridian 382, Providence 394, Edgewood 402.
Terre Haute North (343) — Logan Schuld 83, Zack McCreery 96, Trey Steadman 84, Cole Higham 87, Gavin Connor 89.
Next — Terre Haute North competes in the Travis Smith Invitational at Rea Park on Monday.
Football
• All-LIC teams named — Casey, Paris and Robinson each had six players selected to the first team as the Little Illini Conference announced its all-conference team last week.
Lance Rees was Marshall's first-team selection as a defensive lineman, and Levi Dickerson of Robinson was one of two players who was all-conference both offensively and defensively.
First-team offensive line — Cade Hawkins, and Jacob Clement, Casey; Jacob Wickham and Sam Wheat, Newton; Logan Bartley, Paris; Trey Szudy, Olney; Cory Woods, Robinson
First-team receivers — Dawson Dallape, Casey; Ben Meinhart, Newton; Garrett King, Paris
First-team quarterback — Danny Perry, Paris
First-team running backs — Thor Stepina, Casey; Marshall Tarr, Newton; Levi Dickerson, Robinson
First-team defensive line — Lance Rees, Marshall; R.J. Lindemann, Newton; Jude Sullivan, Paris; Dalton Woods, Robinson
First-team linebackers — A.J. Cox, Casey; Adam Koebele, Newton; Josh Wood, Paris; Garrett Florkowski and Levi Dickerson, Robinson
First-team defensive backs — Colin Branson, Casey; Ben Meinhart, Newton; Mason Storck, Paris; Austin Nuttall, Olney; Logan Roy, Robinson
Second team — Travis Henson, Cole Young, Drew Howe, John McGee and Hayden Gibson, Flora; Connor Crunk, Mason Hutchings, Bryan Kohlmeyer and Nick Mohler, Paris; Jeff Goble, Roger Cornwell, Florkowski (at RB) and Kolton Decker, Robinson; Jacob Mitchell, Luke Cook and Nathan Swan, Marshall; Jayden Fleming, Olney; Colin Branson (as offensive at-large), Brayden Carlen and Dawson Dallape (as DB), Casey; Taylor Line and Jake Rice, Newton; Drake Allen and Jacob Powden, Red Hill.
Honorable mention — Aden Brenton, Casey; Jace Helm, Flora; Brenyn Winningham, Lawrenceville; Kale Everett, Marshall; Aaron Einhorn, Newton; Braedon Burgener, Olney; Brayden Atkinson, Paris; Andrew Maxfield, Red Hill; Wiley Bonnett, Robinson.
