Prep roundup: Wildcats move to 3-0 with win over Panthers

Anthonio Nieves scored three touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards Saturday morning as South Vermillion defeated visiting Riverton Parke 54-0 in Wabash River Conference high school football.
The Wildcats assured a running clock in the second half with a 27-point second quarter after leading 14-0 at the first stop.
Now 3-0 both overall and in the WRC, the Wildcats have another Saturday game this coming week at North Central. Riverton Parke, 0-2 and 0-2, plays at Seeger on Friday.
Tennis
Boys
• Terre Haute South 3, Park Tudor 2 — At South, the 16th-ranked Braves nipped the traditional powerhouse. No other details were reported.
• Avon 4, Terre Haute North 1 — At Avon, No. 1 singles player Cade Moore got the Patriots' only point.
• Vikings third — At Veedersburg, West Vigo placed third at the Fountain Central Invitational.
The host Mustangs had 11 points to 10 for Attica, nine for the Vikings and five for South Putnam. Individual champions for West Vigo were Dylan Lemon at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Josh King and Conner Mackey.
Girls
• Casey 7, Mattoon 2 — At Casey, Ill., Eva Richardson and Gwendalyn Eckerty won in both singles and doubles at the top of the Warrior lineup.
Singles — Eva Richardson (C) def. Emily Stortzum 6-2, 6-2; Gwendalyn Eckerty (C) def. Tess Huene 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6); Emma Mason (C) def. Caroline Davis 6-1, 6-1; Emily Sherwood (C) def. Annelise Overmyer 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7); Elaina Short (M) def. Genny Davidson 6-4, 6-0; Lily Gregory (M) def. Carly Zachary 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles — Eckerty-Richardson (C) def. Huene-Stortzum 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8); Mason-Sherwood (C) def. Kendall Harminson-Overmyer 6-3, 6-1; Davidson-Zachary (C) def. Gregory-Short 6-4, 6-4.
JV — Mattoon 7, Casey 3.
Cross country
• Knights fourth twice — At Columbus, Northview's boys and girls both finished fourth at the Rick Weinheimer Classic hosted by Columbus North.
Columbus North won both races, its third-ranked girls finishing ahead of 14th-ranked Floyd Central, Bloomington North and the 25th-ranked Knights. The top four boys teams were top-ranked Columbus North, third-ranked Noblesville, ninth-ranked Floyd Central and the 14th-ranked Knights.
Gnister Grant had a second-place finish for the Northview girls, six seconds back of Greensburg's Brenner Hanna, while Thomas Chapman and Jcim Grant joined Cam Trout among Northview runners who have broken the 16-minute mark in boys competition.
Northview girls — Gnister Grant 18:15, Ellia Hayes 19:36, Briley Shillings 19:54, Maisie Eldridge 19:59, Halle Miller 20:18, Katie Morrison 20:51, Delaney Trout 23:07.
Northview boys — Thomas Chapman 15:54, Jcim Grant 15:56, Stuart Bennett 16:17, Corbin Butts 16:18, Carter Mullenix 16:39, Hank Slater 17:04, Braeden Knerr 17:28.
Soccer
Girls
• Northview 10, Brown County 0 — At Brazil, the 11th-ranked Knights celebrated Senior Day with a match in which all six seniors scored a goal.
All-time leading scorer Kassidy Kellett scored her goal in the first 30 seconds, and goalkeeper Parker Gibbens tallied on a penalty kick.
• Columbus North 8, Terre Haute South 0 — At South, the Braves fell to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in Conference Indiana. The Braves complete their conference schedule Wednesday at Bloomington South.
• Terre Haute North 3, Mooresville 1 — At North, freshman Cali Wuesterfeld scored twice, Ellie Price had the third goal and Korryn Shore had an assist as the Patriots won a nonconference match.
Now 6-2, North hosts Bloomington North on Wednesday.
• South Vermillion 4, North Putnam 2 — At Clinton, the winning Wildcats got goals from Lexy Gilman, Claire Kendrick, Natalie Silver and Daphne Wilson.
Boys
• Avon 3, Terre Haute North 2 — At North, Wil Anders scored for the Patriots, who also benefitted from an own goal.
• Columbus North 2, Terre Haute South 1 — At South, the visiting Bull Dogs scored once in each half in Conference Indiana play.
• North Putnam 6, South Vermillion 3 — At Clinton, Keegan Mackey, Joey Foltz and Cale Royer scored and Luke Higgins and Bryce MacLaren had assists in a losing cause for South Vermillion.
Now 2-4, the Wildcats play at Edgewood this Saturday.
• Bloomfield 3, Sullivan 3 — At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals drew with the Golden Arrows on Senior Day.
Caleb Knowles had two goals, Giuseppe Leone had a goal and an assist and Jordan Andritsch had seven saves for Sullivan.
Volleyball
• Braves 3-1 — At Montgomery, the Braves lost a close match to Class A powerhouse Trinity Lutheran but then won three straight matches at the Barr-Reeve Invitational.
Trinity Lutheran, last year's state runner-up, beat South 26-24, 25-22 but then the Braves reeled off wins over Indianapolis Lutheran (28-26, 25-27, 15-11), Heritage Hills (25-18, 23-25, 15-11) and Evansville Mater Dei (25-17, 25-18).
Statistical leaders for the Braves included Mia Loyd with 92 assists and 22 digs; Courtney Jones with 45 kills and 14 digs; Emma Hopper with 26 digs; Lilly Merk with 19 kills; Mikaila Sullivan with 16 kills; Reagan Ealy with 14 kills; Gabriella Pineda with 14 digs; Ashlyn Swan with 12 digs; and Kaylee McDonald with 11 kills.
South is now 6-3 and hosts Bloomington South on Tuesday.
• Indian Creek 3, Sullivan 1 — At Trafalgar, the visiting Golden Arrows lost a Western Indiana Conference match.
Madalyn Rinck had 25 assists and 17 digs, Korinne Gofourth had 15 digs and Parker Mischler had 11 kills for the Arrows.
