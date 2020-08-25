South Vermillion has joined Parke Heritage among Wabash Valley teams in top 10 of the weekly Associated Press high school football polls.
The Wildcats, a 48-6 winner last week over Covington, are now ranked 10th in Class 2A. South Vermillion plays at North Vermillion this Friday.
The Wolves are eighth in the Class A poll after being ranked seventh in the preseason compilation. Sheridan's win over two-time defending Class 2A state champion Western Boone caused the Blackhawks to leapfrog over several teams in the poll.
Parke Heritage hasn't played yet because of a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Seeger to cancel last week's game. The Wolves host Covington this Friday.
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (11) 1-0 254 1
2. Carmel (1) 1-0 218 2
3. Brownsburg (1) 1-0 216 3
4. Warren Central - 0-0 156 6
5. Lawrence North - 1-0 126 NR
6. Merrillville - 1-0 116 NR
7. Lafayette Jeff - 1-0 100 8
8. Indpls N. Central - 1-0 96 10
9. Avon - 0-1 38 4
10. Indpls Ben Davis - 0-1 32 5
(tie) Hamilton Southeastern - 1-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbus North 20. Warsaw 12. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 8. Elkhart 4. Indpls Pike 2.<
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (9) 0-0 248 1
2. Valparaiso (3) 1-0 232 2
3. Indpls Cathedral (1) 1-0 218 3
4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 1-0 172 4
5. Lafayette Harrison - 1-0 138 NR
6. Whiteland - 1-0 116 NR
7. Floyd Central - 1-0 72 NR
8. Ft. Wayne North - 1-0 54 NR
9. Michigan City - 1-0 52 NR
10. Decatur Central - 0-1 48 5
(tie) Zionsville - 0-1 48 6
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 14. Ft. Wayne Northrop 10. Concord 4. Ev. North 2. New Albany 2.<
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Hobart (7) 1-0 238 2
2. E. Central (1) 1-0 192 4
(tie) E. Noble (4) 1-0 192 3
4. Mooresville - 1-0 172 5
(tie) Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 1-0 172 6
6. New Prairie - 1-0 108 8
7. Jasper (1) 1-0 98 NR
8. Ev. Memorial - 0-1 82 1
9. NorthWood - 0-0 46 T9
10. Indpls Roncalli - 0-0 42 T9
Others receiving votes: Ev. Central 32. Lowell 16. Ev. Reitz 10. Leo 8. Mississinewa 6. Delta 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Greenwood 4. Western 2.<
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (13) 1-0 260 1
2. Mishawaka Marian - 1-0 222 4
3. Ft. Wayne Concordia - 1-0 178 7
4. Danville - 1-0 148 9
5. W. Lafayette - 0-1 142 2
6. Southridge - 1-0 120 10
7. Guerin Catholic - 1-0 118 NR
8. Indpls Brebeuf - 0-1 96 5
9. Heritage Hills - 0-1 30 3
(tie) Yorktown - 1-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22. Vincennes 22. Heritage 12. Gibson Southern 12. Brownstown 10. Glenn 2. Indpls Ritter 2. Jimtown 2. Sullivan 2.<
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Eastbrook (13) 1-0 260 2
2. Pioneer - 1-0 224 5
3. Triton Central - 1-0 166 6
4. Andrean - 0-1 124 4
(tie) Ev. Mater Dei - 0-1 124 3
6. Western Boone - 0-1 122 1
7. Heritage Christian - 0-0 86 8
8. Eastside - 1-0 76 NR
9. Eastern Hancock - 1-0 72 NR
10. S. Vermillion - 1-0 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 38. Indpls Scecina 22. Paoli 18. Eastern (Greentown) 18. Rensselaer 14. N. Knox 8. LaVille 8. Lapel 4. Linton 2. Tell City 2.<
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (11) 1-0 256 1
2. Lafayette Catholic (2) 0-0 226 2
3. S. Adams - 1-0 200 3
4. Adams Central - 1-0 182 4
5. Southwood - 1-0 140 5
6. W. Washington - 1-0 118 6
(tie) Sheridan - 1-0 118 NR
8. Parke Heritage - 0-0 78 7
9. N. Decatur - 1-0 42 10
10. N. Judson - 1-0 26 NR
Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 14. Monroe Central 12. N. Daviess 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6. N. Vermillion 4. Frontier 2.<
In other high school football news:
• Sellout at Sullivan — Sullivan athletic director Otto Clements announced Tuesday that this Friday's game against visiting Linton is already a sellout.
People who don't have tickets already are asked not to try to attend.
Soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute North 8, Vincennes Rivet 1 — At Vincennes, Patriot freshman Caroline Gauer had her second hat trick in as many nights Tuesday as her team defeated the Class A power on its own field.
Gauer had an assist in addition to her three goals. Ellie Price, Kacie Schoffstall, Lily Holder, Claire Dailey and Alyse Thompson also scored goals for North, with Schoffstall, Dailey, Cali Wuestefeld, Rebecca Gore and Korryn Shore getting assists.
North, 4-1 overall, hosts Evansville North in a 6 p.m. varsity-only match on Thursday.
Monday
West Vigo's girls soccer team knocked off North Knox 3-0 in a nonconference match on Monday.
Corynn DeGroote scored two goals, one assisted by Kyarra DeGroote. The other Vikings goal was tallied by Katelynn Fennell. Avery Funk had 10 saves.
West Vigo is 2-0 and hosts Northview on Wednesday.
• Sullivan 1, Edgewood 1 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows won via penalty kicks by a 3-2 margin.
Boys
Monday
• Covington 4, West Vigo 2 — At Covington, the Vikings fell to one of the better small-school teams in the area.
• Sullivan 1, Edgewood 1 — At Sullivan, the boys match also went to PKs and Sullivan won those 5-3.
Caleb Knowles had the goal for Sullivan, assisted by Adrian Anderson. Ben Flath had 11 saves and sweeper Jordan Andritsch had a key defensive play for the Golden Arrows.
Tennis
• South Putnam 3, West Vigo 2 — At Putnamville, Dylan Lemon remained undefeated at No. 1 singles but the Vikings were nipped in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Trey Blades 6-0, 6-0; Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Nate Clearwaters 6-1, 6-4; Brady Robinson (SP) def. Elijah Bahr 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Marcus Robinson-Ethan Wallace (SP) def. Josh King-Ashton Matherly 7-5, 6-4; Eli Smith-Trystan Smithers (SP) def. Kuy Charters-Conner Mackey 6-0, 6-2.
JV — South Putnam 2, West Vigo 0.
Next — West Vigo plays Thursday at Linton.
• Terre Haute South 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, some of the lesser-used Braves got their chance and picked up a victory.
A three-set win by John Freeman and Nathan Wright was the deciding point.
Singles — Carter Ellis (THS) def. Houston Ferree 6-1, 6-1; Andrew Swaby (THS) def. Scott Fusco 6-2, 6-0; Drew Baker (S) def. Andrew Baker 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles — Jared Couch-Koby Wood (S) def. Ross Dowes-Luke Forsythe 6-3, 6-4; John Freeman-Nathan Wright (THS) def. Dillon Grubb-Noah Kincaid 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.
JV — South 2, Sullivan 1.
Next — Sullivan (2-5) hosts Northview on Thursday.
Monday
• South Putnam 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, the visiting Eagles won two of the three singles matches to earn the victory.
Singles — Trey Blades (SP) def. Houston Ferree 6-0, 6-3; Nate Clearwaters (SP) def. Scott Fusco 6-4, 6-4; Drew Baker (Su) def. Brady Robinson (SP), 7-5, 2-6, (16-14).
Doubles — Jared Couch-Koby Wood (Su) def. Marcus Robinson-Ethan Wallace (SP), 6-1, 7-5; Trystan Smithers-Eli Smith (SP) def. Noah Kincaid-Hunter Pirtle 6-3, 6-4.
JV — South Putnam won 1-0.
Next — Sullivan (2-4) hosts Terre Haute South on Tuesday.
Golf
Monday
• Terre Haute South 178, South Putnam 215 — At Rea Park, Sophie Boyll shot a 41 to lead the Braves, who are now 5-1 for the season.
TH South (178) — Sophie Boyll 41, Grace Kidwell 44, Abi English 46, Abi Haller 47, Avery Kerr 49, Ellie Anderson 58, Fin Sawyer 60.
South Putnam (215) — Alex Steffy 49, Maddie Newby 53, Kortnee Starks 54, Bree Sutterland 59, Meg Arnold 61, Ava Watson 64, Allie Newby 65.
Next — South (5-1) plays Northview and TH North at Forest Park on Thursday.
• Terre Haute North 184, Greencastle 203 — At Greencastle, Nikki Bonilla shot a 42 as the Patriots prevailed in a dual match at Tiger Pointe Country Club.
TH North (184) — Nikki Bonilla 42, Rylee Roscoe 44, Karson Hart 49, Emma Lubbehusen 49, Paige Loughmiller 50, Celine Park 56.
Next — North plays Northview and TH South at Forest Park on Thursday.
Volleyball
• South Putnam 3, South Vermillion 1 — At Clinton, the Wildcats were unable to avenge their loss Saturday in the championship match of the South Putnam Invitational.
Varsity scores were 25-14, 10-25, 25-11, 25-14 in favor of the Eagles. South Vermillion won the junior varsity match 22-25, 25-19, 15-10.
Monday
• Princeton 3, Sullivan 1 — At Princeton, Parker Mischler had 14 kills in a losing effort for the Golden Arrows.
Sullivan=19=20=25=19
Princeton=25=25=20=25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Parker Mischler had 14 kills, 13 digs, 7 aces; Madalyn Rinck had 34 assists; Kennedy Wagaman had 11 kills; Annie Smith had 22 digs; Korinne Gofourth had 10 digs; Mallory Pike had 5 digs.
JV — Princeton won 3-0.
Next — Sullivan hosts Greencastle on Wednesday.
• South Vermillion 3, Cloverdale 0 — At Clinton, the Wildcats swept a nonconference match.
• Parke Heritage 3, Northview 0 — At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves won 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 in a nonconference pairing.
