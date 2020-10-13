South Vermillion’s volleyball team finished their season with a 13-11 record as they fell to their former Western Indiana Conference mates Brown County at the Class 3A Edgewood volleyball sectional on Tuesday.
Brown County moves on to play Brownstown Central on Saturday. West Vigo-Owen Valley and Northview-Edgewood are the next matches at this site on Thursday.
Class A Eastern Greene Sectional
• Linton gets Forest Park – At Little Cincinnati, no local teams played on Tuesday, but Linton, which has a bye to Saturday, learned who they will be playing. Forest Park swept North Knox 3-0 to set up the 11 a.m. Saturday semifinal match against the Miners.
Football
• Indiana polls – The latest Indiana high school football polls as conducted by the Associated Press.
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 13, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School (FPV)=Rcd=TP=Pvs
Center Grove (14)=8-0=280=1
Westfield=7-1=230=3
Lafayette Jeff=8-0=220=2
Brownsburg=7-1=192=4
Elkhart=6-0=152=5
Carmel=6-2=144=6
Merrillville=6-1=108=7
Indpls N. Central=6-2=78=8
Homestead=7-1=62=10
Lawrence North=5-3=40=9
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 32. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School (FPV)=Rcd=TP=Pvs
Indpls Cathedral (14)=8-0=280=1
Ft. Wayne Dwenger==7-1=242=2
Valparaiso=4-0=218=3
Whiteland=7-1=180=5
New Palestine=6-1=174=4
Decatur Central=6-2=156=6
Floyd Central=6-2=92=9
Lafayette Harrison=5-3=80=NR
Michigan City=4-2=46=7
Mishawaka=4-3=32=NR
Others receiving votes: Castle 24. Ev. North 10. Zionsville 6.
Class 4A
Rank-School (FPV)=Rcd=TP=Pvs
Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (13)=8-0=268=1
Ev. Central (1)=8-0=242=2
Mooresville=7-1=216=3
E. Central=7-1=176=4
Indpls Roncalli=6-1=164=5
Lowell=7-1=142=6
Leo=7-1=102=7
Hobart=5-2=74=8
Jasper=6-2=56=9
Silver Creek=8-0=38=NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 28. Delta 18. Martinsville 16.
Class 3A
Rank-School (FPV)=Rcd=TP=Pvs
Indpls Chatard (12)=7-1=276=1
Mishawaka Marian (1)=6-0=246=2
W. Lafayette=7-1=214=4
Southridge (1)=8-0=206=3
Danville=6-0=172=5
Lawrenceburg=7-1=136=6
Norwell=7-1=114=8
Indpls Brebeuf=3-3=56=7
Tri-West=6-2=50=10
Gibson Southern=5-3=36=NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 14. Indpls Ritter 14. Franklin Co. 4. Hanover Central 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School (FPV)=Rcd=TP=Pvs
Andrean (14)=7-1=280=1
Eastbrook=7-1=240=2
Pioneer=7-1=226=3
Eastside=7-1=170=4
Heritage Christian=6-1=154=5
Triton Central=6-1=136=6
Tell City=6-1=116=7
Eastern Howard=8-0=92=9
S. Vermillion=7-1=52=10
Fairfield=7-0=34=NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton 16. Rensselaer 10. Ev. Mater Dei 6. LaVille 4. Seeger 2. Bremen 2.
Class A
Rank-School (FPV)=Rcd=TP=Pvs
S. Adams (13)=8-0=278=1
Indpls Lutheran (1)=7-1=246=2
Southwood=8-0=220=3
W. Washington=7-0=178=4
Covenant Christian=8-0=158=5
S. Putnam=8-0=144=6
Adams Central=5-2=106=7
Parke Heritage=5-1=90=8
N. Judson=7-1=60=9
Monroe Central=5-1=42=10
