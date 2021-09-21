Host South Vermillion scored all four of its goals in the second period Tuesday evening to beat Northview 4-0 in boys high school soccer.
Bryce McLaren scored twice for the Wildcats, with Joey Foltz adding a goal and the fourth goal an own goal by the Knights.
Now 5-2-1, South Vermillion hosts Greencastle on Thursday. Northview is at Cascade on Wednesday.
I I I
In other boys soccer:
• Monrovia 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the Vikings were blanked by the Bulldogs and will play Thursday at Northview.
Volleyball
• Linton 3, North Knox 0 — At Linton, the Miners' winning streak reached 14 with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-15 victory over a potential sectional opponent.
Now 16-2, Linton hosts North Daviess on Thursday. North Knox is 16-6.
• Riverton Parke 3, Attica 1 — At Attica, the Panthers lost their first set before winning a Wabash River Conference match 21-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-22.
Riverton Parke is at South Vermillion on Wednesday.
Monday
• Northview 3, Clay City 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights got better as the match went along Monday night, beating Clay City 3-0 in the annual Pink Night game to support cancer research.
The Knights, who play Thursday at South Putnam, won 25-21, 25-15, 25-13. Clay City will host Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
• West Vigo 3, South Vermillion 2 — At West Vigo, the first four sets all went down to the wire before the host Vikings prevailed.
The final score was 28-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-27, 15-9 in favor of the home team. West Vigo is at South Knox on Wednesday.
• Sullivan 3, Owen Valley 1 — At Spencer, the visiting Golden Arrows picked up their fifth Western Indiana Conference win of the season by scores of 16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.
Ella King had 40 assists and 10 digs for the Golden Arrows, while Mallory Pike had 23 digs, Kennedy Wagaman 12 kills and Genevieve Vandergriff 10 kills.
Sullivan played Barr-Reeve on Tuesday.
• Tri-County 2, Paris 0 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers lost 25-21, 25-23 despite 15 digs by Becca Minor and 10 assists by Aubree Leader.
Now 2-11, Paris played Tuesday at Bismarck-Henning.
Tennis
Boys
• West Vigo 4, South Putnam 0 — At West Vigo, rain wiped out one of the matches but the host Vikings had the Western Indiana Conference match clinched by then.
Singles — Ashton Matherly (WV) def. Logan Starks 6-1, 6-0; Bryce Easton (WV) def. Natt Ladd 6-1, 6-0; Jack Readinger (WV) led Jacob Beadles 6-1, 1-0.
Doubles — Brandon Dailey-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Tanner Smithers-Trystan Smithers 6-0, 6-0; Kuy Charters-Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Luke Hutcheson-Steven Theis 6-0, 6-0.
Next — West Vigo (5-8, 3-5 WIC) hosts Terre Haute South on Thursday.
Monday
• Fountain Central 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Vigo, Bryce Easton and the doubles team of Brandon Dailey and Gavin McCoy were winners for the Vikings in a nonconference match.
Singles — Skyler Hoagland (FC) def. Ashton Matherly 6-3, 6-2; Bryce Easton (WV) def. Gabe McCollum 7-5, 1-6, (10-7); Wes Jackson (FC) def. Jack Readinger 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Brandon Dailey-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Carter Merryman-Brayden Packett 6-4, 6-2; Noah Armstrong-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Kuy Charters-Jayce Noblitt 6-1, 6-4.
JV — West Vigo 1, Fountain Central 1.
• Sullivan 4, Linton 1 — At Linton, the Golden Arrows won a nonconference match.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Holden Nagy 6-1, 6-0; Scott Fusco (S) def. Grant McGill 6-1, 6-4; Drew Baker (S) def. Justin Brown 7-5. 7-5.
Doubles — Nathan Frady-Devon Littlejohn (L) def. Dillon Grubb-Koby Wood 6-1, 6-3; Ryder Pinkston-Jayden Scott (S) def. Wyatt Bredeweg-Ben Wade 6-3, 6-1.
JV — Sullivan 1, Linton 1.
Next — Sullivan (6-11) meets Brown County at Edgewood on Thursday.
• Parke Heritage 4, Southmont 1 — At Rockville, the host Wolves kept their great season going and will host Terre Haute North on Wednesday.
Girls
• Paris 7, Casey 2 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers remained unbeaten in Little Illini Conference play.
Singles — Kendall Mathews (P) def. Emma Mason 6-3, 6-0; Sara Mills (P) def. Emily Sherwood 7-5, 6-0; Kenzie Hutchings (P) def. Sydney Carr 1-6, 6-4, (10-7); Lily Smittkamp (P) def. Addy McDaniel 6-0, 6-1; Lindsey Zorn (P) def. Mack Herrlinger 6-1, 6-0; Kimber Calvert (P) def. Ellie Shull 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Mason-Sherwood (C) def. Hutchings-Zorn 6-0, 6-2; Carr-McDaniel (C) def. Claire Maschino-Savanna Reed 6-2, 6-3; Emerson Barrett-Chloe Martin (P) def. Herrlinger-Shull 6-4, 7-5.
Next — Paris (5-2, 2-0) will complete a suspended match against Robinson at home Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.