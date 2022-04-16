Northview's Nolan White set his second school record of the week on Friday night at the Franklin Central Showcase, winning his heat of the mile run in 4:26.47.
Other Knights in the competition included Jcim Grant in the boys mile (4:34.35) and Ellia Hayes (5:16.15) and Gnister Grant (5:26.66) in the girls mile.
Terre Haute South's Matt Gambill had a mile time of 4:56.64, and Ethan Aidoo of the Braves also competed.
Softball
• Sullivan 12, Washington 1 — At Washington, the visiting Golden Arrows needed just five innings for a nonconference win.
Avery Wiltermood was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs; Jocey Wible, Klaire Williams and Lexi Grindstaff all 2 for 3 with two runs; and Delainey Shorter 1 for 2 with a triple and two RBI.
• Parke Heritage sweeps — At Rockville, the host Wolves swept a Wabash River Conference doubleheader over Covington by scores of 9-1 and 17-9.
• Panthers go 0-2 — At West Lebanon, Riverton Parke lost a pair of WRC games at Seeger by scores of 11-0 and 6-5.
Baseball
• Linton 15, Bloomfield 3 — At Bloomfield, Linton hit six homers to remain unbeaten in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Bracey Breneman and Jaydan Miller each hit two homers, one of Breneman's his second grand slam in two seasons against the Cardinals, while Gabe Eslinger also hit a grand slam and winning pitcher Luke McDonald added his own homer.
Brett Sherrard had a homer and two RBI for Bloomfield.
• Panthers split — At West Lebanon, visiting Riverton Parke scored three seventh-inning runs to pull out a 4-2 WRC win at Seeger, but the host Patriots took the second game 13-1.
• Wolves also go 1-1 — At Rockville, Parke Heritage won its WRC opener against Covington 4-3 but lost the second game 13-3.
• Owen Valley 7, Shakamak 3 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers lost a nonconference game.
Tennis
Girls
• Vikings go 0-2 — At Ellettsville, West Vigo lost twice in Western Indiana Conference play Saturday, 3-2 to the host Mustangs and 4-1 to Indian Creek.
Ellie Easton of the Vikings won both her matches at No. 1 singles, and Avery Lasecki won at No. 2 singles against Edgewood.
• Spartans win tiebreaker — At Sullivan, South Knox and Sullivan each scored 16 points but the Spartans had more champions, the tiebreaker for the championship of the Sullivan Invitational.
Owen Valley was third with 13 points and White River Valley scored 5.
Hanna Burkhart and Paige Chickadaunce of the Golden Arrows won titles at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles, but South Knox won the other three flights.
Boys
• Tigers 1-1 — At Robinson, Paris defeated the Maroons but lost to Flora in a tri-meet using a no-crossover format (three singles, two doubles).
Paris beat Robinson 4-1, with Robinson's Eli Rosborough beating Fox Woods but Chance Westerfield and Robert Wells of the Tigers winning at singles and the doubles teams of Cooper Kuglin-Ean McConkey and Drake Bartos-Hudson David also winning.
Wells had the only win for Paris in a 4-1 loss to once-beaten Flora. Paris hosts Charleston on Monday.
