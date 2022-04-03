Westfield's Braden Smith has been named the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and All-Star game director Mike Broughton announced Saturday.
Smith, a 6-0 guard, will wear the No. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Stars in their annual series with Kentucky. The remainder of the 2022 Boys All-Star team and the 2022 Boys Junior All-Star team will be announced later. The 2022 Miss Basketball, 2022 Girls All-Star team and 2022 Girls Junior All-Star team were announced last month.
Smith earned the boys' top honor after receiving 128 votes submitted to Broughton in balloting that ran from March 11 through March 29. Fletcher Loyer of Homestead was runner-up with 109 votes. C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North finished third with 57 votes. Connor Essegian of Central Noble placed fourth with 41 votes and Travis Grayson of Chesterton finished fifth with 16 votes. In total, 11 players received at least one Mr. Basketball vote.
A Purdue University recruit, Smith averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.9 steals as a senior while leading Westfield to a 22-7 season that included the Shamrocks' first sectional championship. He converted 50.7 percent on field goals (139 of 274), including 41.9 percent from 3-point range (52 of 124). He also sank 75.3 percent of his free throws (55 of 73).
Smith is the 13th Mr. Basketball recipient -- and second in two years -- bound for Purdue. He joins Joe Sexson (1952), Willie Eison (1955), Dennis Brady (1964), Billy Keller (1965), Rick Mount (1966), Kyle Macy (1975), Dan Palombizio (1981), Troy Lewis (1984), Woody Austin (1988), Glenn Robinson (1991), Caleb Swanigan (2015) and Caleb Furst (2021) as Mr. Basketball winners who joined the Boilermakers.
For his career, Smith totaled a school-record 1,629 points while adding 476 rebounds, a school-record 453 assists and 158 steals.
Baseball
• West Vigo 10, Casey 4 — At Casey, Ill., Ben Kearns (10 in five innings) and Josh Sigler (six in two innings) combined for 16 strikeouts and allowed just three hits on Saturday.
Kearns also drove in a run, while Gabe Skelton was 2 for 4 with a double, a homer and two RBI; Peyton Clerk 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBI; and Jerome Blevins 2 for 5 with a double for the Vikings. Now 2-0, West Vigo hosts Marshall on Monday.
Rece Overbeck was 2 for 4 with two RBI and Brayson Chrysler 1 for 3 with two runs for Casey, now 5-2. The Warriors play at Terre Haute South on Tuesday.
• Patriots lose two — At Bargersville, Terre Haute North lost 14-4 to Center Grove and 18-1 to Avon on Saturday.
Kyler Dixon had two hits, Bryson Carpenter a solo homer and two runs and Logan Nicoson a hit and two walks against Center Grove. Alex Karr homered and Nicoson had a double against Avon.
Now 1-2, North hosts Shakamak on Monday.
Friday
• OPH 7, Robinson 1 — At Oblong, Ill., Gary Higginbotham pitched a three-hitter, Braden Thompson was 2 for 4 with a double and Jon Littlejohn had a double and scored three runs for OPH.
Julian Parker had two of the hits and Daniel Davis had a double for Robinson. The 0-3 Maroons play Tuesday at Windsor-Stew Stras.
Tennis
Boys
Friday
• Newton 6, Paris 3 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers lost their home opener and also their Little Illini Conference opener.
Singles — Ben Street (N) def. Fox Woods 6-1, 6-1; Isaac Street (N) def. Chance Westerfield 6-4, 6-3; Robert Wells (P) def. Isaac Kocher 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6); Ean McConkey (P) def. Gianvito Romito 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 1-0 (10-8); Kayden Schackmann (N) def. Harris Romero 6-3, 6-3; Luke Weber (N) def. Cooper Kuglin 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — B.Street-I.Street (N) def. Westerfield-Woods 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6); Romero-Wells (P) def. Kocher-Romito 6-4, 6-2; Schackmann-Weber (N) def. David Hudson-Kuglin 6-1, 6-3.
Next — Paris (1-3, 0-1 LIC) hosts Shelbyville on Tuesday.
