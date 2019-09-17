Teryn Garzolini had 32 assists as West Vigo's volleyball team swept North Vermillion 3-0 on Tuesday.
Savannah McCoy added 22 kills and 18 digs and Kierra Kelly also had 18 digs as the Vikings won its fifth match of the season.
West Vigo returns to action on Thursday as it hosts Greencastle.
West Vigo=25=25=25
North Vermillion=17=21=20
Highlights — For West Vigo, Teryn Garzolini 32 assists; Savannah McCoy had 22 kills, 18 digs; Kierra Kelley had 18 digs, 4 aces.
Next — West Vigo (5-9) hosts Greencastle on Thursday.
I I I
In other volleyball action:
• Parke Heritage 3, South Vermillion 0 — At Rockville, the Wolves moved to 4-1 in the Wabash River Conference with a sweep over South Vermillion.
South Vermillion=8=21=16
Parke Heritage=25=25=25
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Clendenin had 18 kills, 5 aces, 13 assists; Gregg had 17 assists, 15 kills.
Next — Parke Heritage (7-6, 4-1) is next at the Frankfort invite on Saturday; South Vermillion hosts Shakamak on Thursday.
• Cloverdale 3, Riverton Parke 2 — At Mecca, the Clovers out-lasted the Panthers in a five-set nonconference match.
Soccer
Boys
• South 5, Mooresville 1 — At Mooresville, Brock Barger had two goals to help the Braves improve to 6-3-1 before they host Terre Haute North on Thursday.
TH South=2=3=—=5
Mooresville=0=1=—=1
TH South goals (assists) — Brock Barger (Ashton Hayne), Rylan Crockett (Adam Andres), Hayne, Matthew Ford (Austin Willis), Barger.
Next — TH South (6-3-1) hosts TH North on Thursday.
• Northview 2, Edgewood 0 — At Brazil, the Knights defeated their rivals from Monroe County.
Girls
• Greencastle 4, West Vigo 3 — At Greencastle, the host Tiger Cubs handed West Vigo its second Western Indiana Conference loss of the season, despite two goals from Emma Stevens.
West Vigo=1=2=—=3
Greencastle=2=2=—=4
West Vigo goals — Emma Stevens (Mary-Paige Mason), Corynn DeGroote (Katlynn Fennell), Stevens (Fennell).
Next — West Vigo (7-2-1 overall, 2-2 WIC) will be at home Thursday to take on Owen Valley.
• Northview 10, Edgewood 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights routed the visiting Mustangs.
Cross country
Boys
• Shakamak edges West Vigo — At West Terre Haute, Shakamak defeated West Vigo 28-29 on Tuesday. The Lakers had six top 10 finishers to the Vikings four — though West Vigo had three of the top four — to narrowly win the dual meet.
Team scores — Shakamak 28, West Vigo 29
Top 10 — 1. Kesler (S) 16:58; 2. Stateler (WV) 17:40; 3. Saude (WV) 17:48; 4. Akers (WV) 18:57; 5. May (S) 19:16; 6. Gould (S) 19:32; 7. Ray (S) 20:09; 8. Scott (WV) 20:11; 9. Shipman (S) 21:06; 10. Yeryar (S) 21:23.
Next — West Vigo is next at Clay City next Tuesday. Shakamak is at the South Knox invite on Saturday.
Golf
• South 179, Vincennes Lincoln 221 — At Vincennes, Sophie Boyll shot a 39 to lead the Braves to a resounding win over the Alices at the Country Club of Vincennes.
At Country Club of Vincennes
TH South (179) — Sophie Boyll 39, Sailor Myers 43, Tatum Hill 48, Grace Kidwell 49.
Vincennes Lincoln (221) — Gwynn Hayes 49, Kaylen Finatri 51, Reece Johnson 59, Krisyln Shepherd 62.
Next — TH South (8-2) next plays in the sectional at Forest Park on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.