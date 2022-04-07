West Vigo swept a dual track and field meet with Shakamak on Thursday.
The Vikings boys won 94-37 and the girls won 81-49.
Boys
Team — West Vigo 94, Shakamak 37
3,200 relay — West Vigo (Stateler, Pope, Campbell, Sullivan) 10:10; HJ — Parson (WV) 5-8; 110 H — Thomas (WV) 16.7; 100 — Roach (WV) 11.4; 1,600 — Stateler (WV) 5:07; 400 relay — Shakamak (Clark, Shipman, Miller, Gorby) 47.59; PV — Akers (WV) 11-0; 400 — Hemrich (WV) 55.2; SP — Montgomery (WV) 42-9 1/2; D — Gorby (S) 114-7; 300 H — Miller (S) 44.8; 800 — Stateler (WV) 2:19; 200 — Roach (WV) 23.9; 3,200 — Stateler (WV) 12:00; LJ — Cuffle (WV) 17-5; 1,600 relay — West Vigo (Kyrovac, Parsons, Hemrich, Montgomery) 4:09.
Girls
Team — West Vigo 81, Shakamak 49
3,200 relay — West Vigo (Roush, DeGroote, Garmon, Easton) 12:00; 100H — Fisk (WV) 19.9; 100 — DeGroote (WV) 12.6; HJ — Slough (S) 4-6; 1,600 — Stone (S) 6:01; 400 relay — Shakamak (Stone, Hammond, Borani, Stone) 54.55; PV — Fisk (WV) 7-6; SP — Schofstall (WV) 28-2; D — Vangilder (WV) 88-4; 400 — DeGroote (WV) 1:06; 300H — Holman (WV) 1:08; 800 — L. Stone (S) 2:40; 200 — K. DeGroote (WV) 26.6; LJ — J. Stone (S) 15-4; 3,200 — Alcaraz (S) 15.28; 1,600 relay — West Vigo (Castor, Holman, Roush, DeGroote) 5.07.
Tennis
• TH South 4, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, Terre Haute South swept the doubles matches and two of the three singles match to earn the County win.
South's Sarah Rowe and Jordan Miller won at singles while the doubles teams of Ayden Zinkovich and Savannah Semmler and Sydney Williams and Jessica Kallubhavi won at doubles.
West Vigo's point came at No. 2 singles where Avery Lasecki win in a sweep.
Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Ellie Easton 6-1, 6-1; Avery Lasecki (WV) def. Aja Irish 6-1, 6-4; Jordan Miller (THS) def. Allie Lasecki 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Ayden Zinkovich-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Maddie Bradbury-Abigail Meehan 6-1, 6-2; Sydney Williams-Jessica Kallubhavi (THS) def. Lilly Wrin-Lilly Vester 6-0, 6-0.
JV — TH South won 7-0.
Next — TH South (2-0) plays Center Grove and Whiteland at Whiteland on Saturday. West Vigo hosts Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
• Effingham 6, Paris 3 — At Effingham, Ill., Chance Westerfield and Hudson David won at singles and David and Drake Bartos won at doubles for the 2-4 Tigers.
Softball
• South Vermillion 8, West Vigo 2 — At West Terre Haute, Rylee Richey struck out 12 for the Wildcats as they won a nonconference game.
• Sullivan 16, North Daviess 3 — At Elnora, Sullivan scored 11 runs in the third inning as Gracie Shorter and Kendal Edmondson hit home runs in the nonconference wins.
• Linton 8, Northview 2 — At Linton, Addi Ward had three hits for Linton, including a double, while Adriona Page, Adyson Littlejohn and Erin Elliott joined Ward with doubles.
Callie Shepard had a double for the Knights.
• Mt. Carmel 6, Paris 5 — At Mt. Carmel, Ill., the Tigers fell in their Little Illini Conference opener in a nine-inning thriller. Caradan Hoffman was 3-for-5 for Paris.
Baseball
• Lebanon 4, West Vigo 1 — At Lebanon, the Class 3A No. 6 Tigers defeated No. 10 West Vigo in a battle of 3A powers.
Jerome Blevins was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a triple. Josh Sigler was 1-for-3 with a double and Grayson Porter was 1-for-3 with a double to lead the Vikings' offense.
• Sullivan 16, Linton 6 — At Linton, the Golden Arrows led 12-0 before the Miners answered with runs of their own. Jacob Hawkins, Marcus Roshel and Rocco Roshel all had doubles for Sullivan. Hawkins got the win on the mound.
• Marshall 14, Robinson 2 — At Marshall, Ill., Gavin Floyd was 3-for-4 with a home run in the winning effort for the Lions. Nick Brown earned the win on the mound for Marshall. Payton Skaggs had a home run for the Maroons.
• Paris 9, Mt. Carmel 3 — At Mt. Carmel, Ill., the Tigers remain unbeaten at 11-0 in winning their Little Illini Conference opener.
