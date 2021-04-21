PREP ROUNDUP: West Vigo softball remains unbeaten in WIC

West Vigo's softball team remained unbeaten in the Western Indiana Conference after a 9-5 win at Owen Valley on Wednesday.
The Vikings scored eight of their nine runs after the fourth inning to rally past the Patriots.
Carlea Funk struck out nine to earn the victory for West Vigo, who are now 3-0 in the WIC. Alicia Elkins had two hits.
West Vigo=100=231=2=-=9=8=5
Owen Valley=011=010=2=-=5=7=9
W — Funk.
Highlights — For West Vigo, Carlea Funk had nine strikeouts, Alicia Elkins had two hits.
Next — West Vigo (9-2, 3-0) hosts North Putnam on Thursday.
In other softball:
• TH North 6, Linton 5 — At TH North, the host Patriots earned the nonconference victory over the Miners. Terre Haute North (3-7) will host Bloomington North in a Conference Indiana game on Thursday. Linton (6-3) next plays at Edgewood on Friday.
Baseball
• West Vigo 13, Owen Valley 2 — At Spencer, Carter Murphy and Jerome Blevins both homered for West Vigo, who won its fifth consecutive contest.
West Vigo=260=50=-=13=11=1
Owen Valley=000=02=-=2=2=3
W — Murphy. L — Gill.
Highlights — For West Vigo, Carter Murphy was 3-for-4 with a HR and 4 RBI; Jordan Blevins was 3-for-3 with a HR and 3 RBI; Kaleb Marrs was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI; Peyton Clerk was 2-for-4.
Next — West Vigo (8-2, 3-0) hosts Bloomington South on Thursday.
• Bloomington North 4, TH North 3 — At TH North, the Cougars put the winning runs across in the top of the seventh as the Patriots' own rally fell short in the bottom half of the inning. The Patriots fell to 5-5 overall and 0-3 in Conference Indiana.
Bloomington North=010=010=2=-=4=8=1
Terre Haute North=000=021=1=-=3=8=0
Next — TH North (5-5, 0-3) hosts Plainfield on Friday.
Girls tennis
• Sullivan 4, West Vigo 1 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows prevailed in the Western Indiana Conference match.
