West Vigo's girls soccer team rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit to defeat Owen Valley 3-2 on Thursday. West Vigo's boys soccer team also dropped the Patriots by a 3-0 margin
On the girls side, Emma Stevens and Coryn DeGroote combined on all of the goals and assists. Stevens' second goal was the decider as she got service via DeGroote's second assist.
Avery Funk had eight saves for the Vikings as West Vigo improved to 8-2-1 for the season.
West Vigo's boys got a pair of goals from Lucas Hogue and another from Monte Walker. West Vigo's boys are now 5-5-2 for the season.
Girls
West Vigo=1=2=—=3
Owen Valley=2=0=—=2
West Vigo goals — Emma Stevens (Coryn DeGroote), DeGroote, Stevens (DeGroote)
Next — West Vigo (8-2-1) plays at Vincennes Rivet on Monday.
Boys
West Vigo=2=1=—=3
Owen Valley=0=0=—=0
West Vigo goals — Lucas Hogue (Ian Beaver), Hogue (Clay Burson), Monte Walker
Next — West Vigo (5-5-2) hosts Monrovia on Tuesday.
In other soccer action:
Boys
• Greencastle 7, South Vermillion 4 — At Clinton, the Wildcats scored three second half goals, but couldn't overcome the Tiger Cubs. Ian Lorey made 22 saves for the Wildcats.
Greencastle=5=2=—=7
South Vermillion=1=3=—=4
South Vermillion goals — Luke Higgins 2, Keegan Mackey, Bryce McLaren
Next — South Vermillion hosts Northview next Tuesday.
Volleyball
• TH North 3, North Central 1 — At TH North, Erika Funkhouser had eight kills as the Patriots beat the Thunderbirds in a nonconference match.
North Central=9=12=25=9
TH North=25=25=19=25
Highlights — For TH North, Erika Funkhouser had 8 kills; Abigail Wright had 6 kills; Ellie Staggs had 6 kills; Braxton Shelton had 5 kills; Keely Davis had 7 digs; Morgan Adams had 5 digs; Vic Elden had 17 assists, 5 aces; Madi Halls had 14 assists.
Next — TH North (8-10) plays at Covington on Monday. North Central hosts Linton on Monday.
• West Vigo 3, Greencastle 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings took advantage of 33 assists by Teryn Garzolini, 18 kills by Savannah McCoy, and nine aces by Jayci Scott as West Vigo continues to inch closer to the .500 mark.
Greencastle=25=22=15=17
West Vigo=14=25=25=25
Highlights — For West Vigo, Savannah McCoy had 18 kills, 11 digs; Riley Dierdorf had 12 kills; Jayci Scott had 15 digs, 9 aces; Teryn Garzolini had 33 assists, 9 digs.
Next — West Vigo (6-9) hosts South Vermillion on Monday.
• Vincennes Rivet 3, Sullivan 2 — At Vincennes, Asia Povlin had 22 kills and 20 digs, but the Golden Arrows fell in a five-setter against the Patriots.
Sullivan=23=25=25=21=9
Vincennes Rivet=25=21=22=25=15
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 22 kills, 20 digs, 5 blocks; Delainey Shorter had 8 kills, 8 digs; Kendal Edmondson had 7 kills; Madalyn Rinck had 38 assists, 15 digs; Gracie Shorter had 14 digs; Korrine Gofourth had 13 digs, 5 blocks; Annie Smith had 12 digs; Sydnee Hester had 7 digs
Next — Sullivan (8-7) hosts North Putnam on Saturday.
• Linton 3, Eastern Greene 0 — At Little Cincinnati, Aubrey Walton had 29 assists as the Miners improved to 10-6 overall.
Linton=25=25=25
Eastern Greene=9=13=19
Highlights — For Linton, Gentry Warrick had 11 kills; Aubrey Walton had 29 assists, 5 digs; Camryn Walker had 9 digs; Haley Rose had 5 kills; Jaylee Hayes had 10 kills; Chaisey Wasnidge had 20 digs.
JV — Linton won 2-0.
Next — Linton (10-6, 3-0) hosts Brown County on Saturday.
Tennis
• TH North 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Patriots only conceded seven points in the match to knock off the Golden Arrows.
Singles — Peter Christ (THN) def. Scott Fusco 6-0, 6-0; James Rogge (THN) def. Tyler Kellett 6-0, 6-0; Max Marietta (THN) def. Dillon Grubb 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Clayton Stultz-Reece Bradley (THN) def. Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch 6-2, 6-4; Blake Harden-Mason Lubbehusen (THN) def. Noah Kincaid-Koby Wood 6-1, 6-0.
JV — TH North won 3-0.
Next — TH North (5-5) plays at Parke Heritage next Wednesday. Sullivan (2-14) plays at Linton on Monday.
• TH South 4, Southmont 1 — At TH Sotuh, the Braves swept the singles matches to improve to 15-1 for the season.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Adam Cox 6-0, 6-1; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Trevor McKinney 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Connor McVoy 6-2, 6-0
Doubles — Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Reese Long-Micah Korhorn, 6-0, 6-4; Luke Tesmer-EJ Brewer (Sm) def. Parker Mahurin-Carter Ellis, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
JV — TH South won 7-2.
Next — TH South (15-1) plays at Southport on Saturday.
Girls
• Paris 8, Effingham 1 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers swept all eight of their winning matches to improve to 5-3 for the season.
Singles — Kaitlyn Mathews (P) def. Caroline Kull 6-4, 7-6(4); Riley Arend (E) def. Kendall Mathews 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-7; Chloe Waltz (P) def. Lydia Kull 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Isaf (P) def. Eden Wendling 6-0, 6-0; Emma Campbell (P) def. Jackeline Garcia 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Noel (P) def. Cassidy Stanfield 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Ka. Mathews/Isaf (P) def. C. Kull/Arend 6-2, 6-3; Ke. Mathews/Waltz (P) def. L. Kull/Wendling 6-1, 6-1; Noel/Dani Brooks (P) def. Gracie Kroenlein/Aila Woomer 6-4, 6-3.
Next — Paris (5-3) plays in the Casey Doubles tourney on Saturday.
Golf
• TH North 188, Edgewood 204 — At Bloomington, Nikki Bonilla was medalist with a 44 as the Patriots won their final regular season meet.
At Cascades
Team scores — TH North 188, Edgewood 204
TH North (188) — Nikki Bonilla 44, Gabby Bonilla 48, Ally Cockrell 48, Morgan Adams 48
Next — TH North takes part in the sectional at Forest Park in Brazil on Saturday.
