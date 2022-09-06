Tucker Higgins and Jayce Noblitt didn't lose a game at Nos. 2 and 3 singles respectively, helping West Vigo blank host South Vermillion 5-0 in boys high school tennis Tuesday.
Singles — Bryce Easton (WV) def. Jace Skinner 6-1, 6-2; Garrett Hawthorne (WV) def. Tucker Higgins 6-0, 6-0; Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Nolan Hamilbon 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Brandon Dailey-Jack Readinger (WV) def. Nick Waugh-Brayson Shoults 6-4, 6-3; Gavin McCoy-Jeffrey Brown (WV) def. Ben Cottrell-Luke Guinn (SV) 6-1, 6-0.
JV — West Vigo won 5-0.
Next — West Vigo (4-7) will battle Brown County on Wednesday at the neutral site of Edgewood.
In other boys high school tennis Tuesday:
• Northview 5, Greencastle 0 — At Greencastle, the Knights' Brayden Goff won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Singles — Christian Roembke (N) def. Eli Callahan 6-2, 6-1; Drew Cook (N) def. Jay Glotzbach 6-1, 6-4; Brayden Goff (N) def. Andrew Adams 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Caden Schrader-Hunter Johnson (NV) vs Dorian David-Justin Evans 6-1, 6-1; Nicholas Kaufman-Johsua Fowler (N) def. Joel Hammond-Paul Lewis 6-1, 6-3.
JV — Northview won 8-0.
Next — Northview (8-2) will travel to WRV on Wednesday.
Saturday
• Patriots win — At Crawfordsville, Terre Haute North won the Macy Invitational on Saturday, with James Belmar winning at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of John Lee and Payton Lintzenich winning their bracket.
Team scores — Terre Haute North 39, Crawfordsville 36, Edgewood 33, Lake Central 29, Rensselaer 20, Lapel 13, Lowell 10, Greencastle 0.
Other North results — Connor Bishop 2-1, third at No. 2 singles; Nate Phillips 1-0 and Gabe Dunbar 1-1, second at No. 3 singles; Camden Bacon-Ben Walker 0-1, Kenny Goulding-Cole Marts 1-1, sixth at No. 2 doubles.
• Vikings third — At Veedersburg, West Vigo placed third at the Fountain Central Invitational as Jayce Noblitt was the individual champion at No. 3 singles.
• Braves lose — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves lost to Park Tudor.
Girls soccer
• West Vigo 11, North Putnam 3 — At Roachdale, the triumphant Vikings got three goals apiece from Alivia Stark and Dusty Welker and two goals apiece from Kyarra DeGroote and Katelynn Fennell on Tuesday.
Also contributing a goal for West Vigo was Maddie Targett, while Lily Krause (six) and Karleigh Rowley (one) combined for seven saves in goal and Fennell dished out two assists.
West Vigo (6-2) will be at home Monday to take on South Vermillion.
• Monrovia 4, Terre Haute South 2 — At Monrovia, Mallory Rich scored on a penalty kick in the first half and Alayla Connelly scored on an assist from Ava Scott in the second half for the visiting Braves.
Monrovia tallied two goals in each half.
South (3-2-2) will play Wednesday at Bloomington South.
Saturday
• Hoosier Cup results — At Bloomington, inclement weather wiped out most of Hoosier Cup competition, but a few matches got played Friday.
Terre Haute North's girls picked up a 4-0 win over Washington, with Alyse Thompson and Cali Wuestefeld each scoring twice. Assists were recorded by Wuestefeld, Caroline Gauer, Lily Holder and Macy Stuck for the 4-1-2 Patriots, who will host Bloomington North on Wednesday.
• Sullivan 7, Indian Creek 0 — At Trafalgar, Paige Chickadaunce had four goals and Payton Templeton three for the visitors, who improved to 8-1 with this victory.
Boys soccer
Saturday
• Hoosier Cup results — At Bloomington, inclement weather wiped out most of Hoosier Cup competition, but a few matches got played Friday.
Terre Haute South's boys lost 5-1 to South Bend Adams, with Grant Esper scoring for the Braves, now 4-4.
• Sullivan 3, Indian Creek 2 — At Trafalgar, Cale Phegley scored twice and Sam Fathauer once for the 4-2-2 Golden Arrows.
Volleyball
Saturday
• Sullivan 3, Indian Creek 0 — At Trafalgar, Parker Mischler had 15 kills and Jacie Wilson 11 as the Golden Arrows improved to 10-2 and remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play.
• Knights compete — At Montgomery, Northview swept its last two matches against Heritage Hills and Indianapolis Lutheran in the Barr-Reeve Invitational to finish 2-2 for the day.
• Thunderbirds go 3-1 — At Robinson, Ill., North Central won three of its four matches in the Robinson Invitational.
Eight-man football
Saturday
• Millford Township 36, Martinsville 20 — At Martinsville, Ill., Victor Herrera ran for a touchdown, passed for a TD and caught a TD pass for the Bluestreaks in their home loss to Millford Township.
Herrera rushed for 118 yards, passed for 106 yards and caught three passes for 88 yards. Also for Martinsville, Kaiden Simons had two receptions for 71 yards and a TD.
