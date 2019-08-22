West Vigo’s girls soccer team went on the road and dropped Sullivan 7-0 in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Abby Scott had two goals for the Vikings as West Vigo surged to a four-goal halftime advantage. Emma Stevens scored two first-half goals. Katelynn Fennell, Corynn DeGroote and Annalise Dooley scored West Vigo’s other goals.
The Vikings improved to 2-0 and have outscored their foes 11-1 so far this season.
West Vigo 4 3 — 7
Sullivan 0 0 — 0
West Vigo goals — Abby Scott 2, Emma Stevens 2, Katelynn Fennell, Corynn DeGroote, Annalise Dooley
Next — West Vigo (2-0) plays at North Knox on Monday. Sullivan (0-2) plays at Edgewood on Monday.
I I I
In other soccer action:
• TH South 7, Greencastle 1 — At Greencastle, Brooke Ireland and Kendal Austin both scored two goals as the Braves won a nonconference road game.
TH South 5 2 — 7
Greencastle 1 0 — 1
TH South goals — Brooke Ireland 2, Kendal Austin 2, Natalie Morris, Abbi Ward, Katherine Beaumont.
Greencastle goal — Kennedy Trigg.
Next — TH South hosts Southport on Saturday.
Late Wednesday
• TH North 5, Northview 2 — At Brazil, Sasha Thompson and Avery Pommier each had two goals for the Patriots.
TH North 3 2 — 5
Northview 1 1 — 2
TH North goals — Sasha Thompson 2, Avery Pommier 2, Ellie Price
Next — TH North (1-1) hosts Vincennes Rivet on Tuesday. Northview (record not reported) hosts West Vigo next Wednesday.
Boys
• Sullivan 6, West Vigo 2 — At Sullivan, Sullivan won a Western Indiana Conference match against the Vikings. Joseph Vandenburg and Monte Walker scored the goals for the Vikings. Sullivan’s goals were not reported.
West Vigo 1 1 — 2
Sullivan 0 6 — 6
West Vigo goals — Joseph Vandenburg (Monte Walker), Walker (Vandenburg)
Next — West Vigo (0-1) hosts Covington on Tuesday. Sullivan (2-0) plays at Edgewood on Monday.
• TH North 4, Northview 0 — At Brazil, the Patriots put up the clean sheet against the Knights in a nonconference match. No other details were reported by press time.
• Cascade 4, South Vermillion 1 — At Clinton, Luke Higgins scored the lone goal for the Wildcats.
Cascade 2 2 — 4
South Vermillion 0 1 — 1
South Vermillion goal — Luke Higgins.
Next — South Vermillion (record not reported) hosts North Montgomery on Saturday. It is the first game on SV’s new soccer field.
Volleyball
• TH South 3, Edgewood 0 — At Ellettsville, Jade Runyan had 27 assists, Ashlyn Swan and Emma Hopper had 13 digs and Courtney Jones had 14 kills as the Braves swept the Mustangs to improve to 2-2.
TH South 25 25 25
Edgewood 17 15 15
Highlights — For TH South, Michaela Cox had 7 kills; Jade Runyan had 27 assists; Courtney Jones had 14 kills and 2 aces; Kaylee McDonald had 6 kills; Emma Hopper had 13 digs; Emma Fell had 6 digs; Ashlyn Swan had 13 digs; Peighton Kennedy had 9 digs.
Next — TH South (2-2) next plays in the Plainfield Invitational on Saturday.
• West Vigo 3, South Knox 0 — At Verne, the Vikings won a road nonconference match to move to 1-1 on the season. No other details were reported by press time.
• Vincennes Lincoln 3, Sullivan 1 — At Vincennes, Madalyn Rinck had 20 assists and Asia Povlin had 19 kills, but the Golden Arrows fell at Vincennes Lincoln.
Sullivan 22 25 19 17
Vincennes Lincoln 25 22 25 25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 19 kills and 2 aces; Madalyn Rinck had 20 assists, 17 digs and 11 kills; Delainey Shorter had 5 kills; Sydnee Hester had 14 digs, 11 assists; Annie Smith had 6 digs; Gracie Shorter had 2 aces
JV — Sullivan won 2-1.
Next — Sullivan (1-1) plays in the Eastern Greene Tourney on Saturday.
• Clay City 3, South Putnam 1 — At Putnamville, the Eels won a competitive nonconference match against the Eagles.
• Parke Heritage 3, Attica 0 — At Attica, the Wolves swept the Red Ramblers in a Wabash River Conference showdown.
• Shakamak 3, North Central 2 — At Farmersburg, the Lakers won the final game 15-9 to win their first game of the season in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference match.
Golf
• Northview 190, TH North 191 — At Hulman Links, the Knights edged the Patriots by the slimmest possible margin. The Knights remained unbeaten in dual matches at 5-0.
At Hulman Links
Team scores — Northview 190, TH North 191
Northview (190) — Brooklee Bussing 41, Karsyn Kikta 49, JoJo Allen 49, Abby Drake 51.
TH North (191) — Nikki Bonilla 41, Gabby Bonilla 46, Claire Thrift 46, Ally Crockett 58, Jetta Harmon 58.
Next — TH North plays in the Roncalli Invitational on Saturday at Smock GC in Indianapolis. Northview (5-0) plays at West Vigo (at Rea Park) on Monday.
Tennis
• West Vigo 3, Parke Heritage 1 — At Rockville, the Vikings swept the singles matches in a rain-shortened nonconference match.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Evan James 6-0, 6-2; Garrett Roush (WV) def. R.J. Nelson 6-2, 6-2; Ashton Matherly (WV) def. Mason Bowsher 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Riley Ferguson-Joel Gooch (PH) def. Auston Robertson-Gavin McCoy 6-1, 6-1; the No. 2 doubles match was halted due to rain tied at one match apiece.
Next — West Vigo (1-1) hosts the Viking Invite on Saturday. Parke Heritage (0-1) plays at Greencastle on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.