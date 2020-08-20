Katelynn Fennell scored the only goal of the match, finding the net off an assist by Corynn DeGroote in the first half, to lead host West Vigo past Sullivan 1-0 in season-opening girls high school soccer Thursday afternoon.
West Vigo goalkeeper Avery Funk had 12 saves.
Sullivan=0=0=—=0
West Vigo=1=0=—=1
WV — Fennell (DeGroote).
Next — West Vigo (1-0) plays at home against North Knox at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
• • •
In boys high school soccer from Tuesday:
At Vincennes
Sullivan 2, Vincennes Rivet 2
Highlights — For Sullivan, Giuseppe Leone had 2 goals and Jordan “Larry” Andritsch had 11 saves.
Boys tennis
• Terre Haute North 5, Sullivan 0 — At Terre Haute North, Jae-Won Jung and Max Marietta didn't lose any games at Nos. 2 and 3 singles as the host Patriots emerged triumphant Thursday.
Singles — Cade Moore (THN) def. Houston Ferree 6-2, 6-1; Jae-Won Jung (THN) def. Scott Fusco 6-0, 6-0; Max Marietta (THN) def. Drew Baker 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — James Rogge-Mark Hankins (THN) def. Jared Couch-Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0; Clayton Stultz-Mason Lubbehusen (THN) def. Koby Wood-Hunter Pirtle 6-1, 6-1.
Next — Sullivan (1-2) will travel to Greencastle on Saturday, tjhem a match against Parke Heritage also will take place at Greencastle.
• Northview 5, White River Valley 0 — At Switz City, Northview's No. 1 doubles duo of Caleb Swearingen and Chase Nuckols didn't lose a game as the Knights opened their season with a road victory Thursday.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (N) def. Conner Banning 6-3, 6-1; Owen Tipton (N) def. Dylan Moody 6-1, 6-0; Ethan DeHart (N) def. Ayrton Swaby 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Chase Nuckols (N) def. Luke Powers-Jaden Wadhwan 6-0, 6-0; J.D. Buell-Landon Carr (N) def. Payton Ball-Jared Franklin 6-0, 6-1.
JV — Northview won 2-0.
Next — Northview (1-0) will play Saturday at home against Brown County.
Wednesday at Jasper
Jasper 3, TH South 2
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Justin Shultz 6-2, 6-0; Max Sternberg (J) def. Matthew Roberts 7-5, 6-2; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Reece Lampert 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Bennett Schmitt-Grant Stratton (J) def. Stephen Kallubhavi-Cameron Faro 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Jobe Luebbehusen-Hudson Himsel (J) def. Jonathon Stadler-Walker Forsythe 6-0, 6-3.
JV — Jasper won 6-2.
Next — South (1-1) was slated to face Southmont on Thursday, but the score was not reported before the Tribune-Star's news deadline.
Wednesday at Spencer
Owen Valley 4, West Vigo 1
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Colby Beckwith 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Lantz (OV) def. Ashton Matherly 6-3, 6-4; Kolton Jackson (OV) def. Elijah Bahr 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Kaleb Dill-Zack Hamiton (OV) def. Josh King-Gavin McCoy 6-3, 6-4; Kage Brown-Carlos Trevino (OV) def. Conner Mackey-Kuy Charters 6-4, 6-3.
JV — Owen Valley won 1-0.
Next — West Vigo's next match is the Viking Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Volleyball
Wednesday at Switz City
Linton=25=25=25
White River Valley=17=15=11
Highlights — For Linton, Sophie Hale had 17 assists and 5 kills; Jaylee Hayes had 13 kills, 8 digs and 5 aces; Aubrey Ewers had 19 digs; and Kylie Cooksey had 13 assists and 3 digs.
JV — Linton won 2-0.
Next — Linton (2-0) will visit Loogootee on Tuesday.
Boys golf
Wednesday at Greencastle
Clay City 245, Greencastle 258
CLAY CITY (245) — Makenna Blankenship 41, Zoey Hopkins and Demi Wolfe 50, Olivia Owens and Kelly Culver 52.
Next — Clay City was slated to take on Sullivan and South Putnam on Thursday, but results were not reported before the Tribune-Star's news deadline.
