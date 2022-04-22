PREP ROUNDUP: West Vigo earns extra-inning baseball win over Bloomington South

West Vigo’s baseball team kept up its winning ways as the Vikings earned an eight-inning 6-4 victory at Bloomington South on Thursday.
Josh Sigler earned the victory for the Vikings. Nick Lindsey and Peyton Clerk had eighth-inning RBI to lift the Class 3A No. 6 Vikings, who improved to 11-1 overall.
Clerk was 3-for-4, Lindsey was 2-for-3. Jerome Blevins was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Carter Murphy hit a double.
In other baseball action:
• Shakamak 11, Vincennes Rivet 1 – At Jasonville, Oscar Pegg was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run as the Lakers routed the Patriots. Linden Jenkins was 2-for-2 and Owen Cox was 2-for-3 for Shakamak.
• Marshall 1, Paris 0 – At Paris, Ill., Logan Medsker shut down the red-hot Tigers as Brandon Healey provided the only RBI in the contest in the fourth inning.
• Linton 6, Clay City 4 – At Linton, the Miners improved to 3-0 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference with the win over the Class A No. 10 Eels.
Softball
• TH North 14, Bloomington North 6 – At Bloomington, the Patriots rolled past the Cougars in a Conference Indiana game.
• Bloomington South 4, TH South 2 – At Bloomington, the Braves fell in the Conference Indiana road contest.
• Sullivan 21, Shakamak 0 – At Jasonville, Kendal Edmondson was 3-for-4 with 5 RBI in the Golden Arrows’ win. Gracie Shorter and Klaire Williams homered for Sullivan.
• Northview 9, Cloverdale 1 – At Brazil, the Knights were in control in the Western Indiana Conference win.
• Parke Heritage 7, Greencastle 4 – At Rockville, the Wolves earned the nonconference win over the Tiger Cubs.
• Marshall 11, Paris 3 – At Paris, Ill., the Lions won the Little Illini Conference battle.
Tennis
Girls
• TH South 3, Bloomington South 2 – At Bloomington, Sarah Rowe, Jordan Miller and Briley Ireland swept the singles matches to earn the points that won the match for the Braves.
• West Vigo 3, Owen Valley 2 – At West Terre Haute, Avery Lasecki, Allie Lasecki and the doubles team of Lilly Wrin and Preslie Stewart earned the points for the Vikings.
• Bloomington North 5, TH North 0 – At Bloomington, the Patriots fell in the Conference Indiana match
• Sullivan 5, Bloomfield 0 – At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows earned the sweep.
Boys
• Teutopolis 9, Paris 0 – At Teutopolis, Ill., the Wooden Shoes took all nine of the points available in the nonconference match.
Golf
• Sullivan 178, Shakamak 250 – At Sullivan Elks, Wyatt Piel was the Sullivan medalist with a round of 36.
Track and Field
• Northview earns sweep – At Brazil, Northview swept a three-way track meet on Thursday with West Vigo and Greencastle providing the competition.
On the boys side, Northview (80.5) out-scored West Vigo (46.5) and Greencastle (37). On the girls side, Northview (78.5) out-distanced West Vigo (46.5) and Greencastle (42).
Northview boys winners were Douglas Dillman (800), Stuart Bennett (1,600), Nolan White (3,200), Cain Garrison (300 hurdles) and Colton McKee (discus).
The Knights also claimed first in two relays – the 1,600 relay team of Zachary Ferris, Jared Parkey, Jcim Grant and Camden Parkey as well as the 3,200 relay team, which ran uncontested, consisting of Stuart Bennett, Nathan Kellar, Douglas Dillman and Nerius White.
West Vigo boys winners were Eli Roach (200), Carter Hemrich (400), Will Thomas (110 hurdles), Griffin Akers (pole vault) and Preston Montgomery (shot put).
Northview girls winners included Macey Timberman (high jump, long jump), Halle Miller (800), Katie Morrison (1,600), Jaiden Lutes (3,200), Sophie Stallcop (300 hurdles) and the 3,200 relay team of Katie Morrison, Micah Peals, Miller and Ellia Hayes.
West Vigo girls winners were Kyarra DeGroote (100, 200), Corynn DeGroote (400) and 1,600 relay team of Kyarra DeGroote, Cassie Roush, Maci Easton and Kyarra DeGroote.
