PREP ROUNDUP: West Vigo beats Indian Creek twice in WIC soccer

Ben Shook and Jaxon Kyrouac scored first-half goals and Jordan Krause totaled 11 saves, enabling host West Vigo to edge Indian Creek 2-1 in Western Indiana Conference boys high school soccer Saturday.
Indian Creek's goal came in the second half.
West Vigo (2-3 overall, 2-1 WIC) will be at home Tuesday to take on Terre Haute North at 5 p.m.
In girls high school soccer Saturday:
• West Vigo 10, Indian Creek 0 — At West Vigo, Kyarra DeGroote scored three goals and had two assists in the first half to get the host Vikings off to a great start in Western Indiana Conference action.
Also in the first half, Katelyn Fennell scored two goals and had one assist, Alivia Stark scored a goal and Emily McKinney scored a goal assisted by Hayden Cottrell.
In the second half, Stark scored a goal assisted by Fennell, Rilee Cramer scored a goal assisted by Masyn Fisk and Fisk scored the 10th goal. Lily Krause and Karleigh Rowley combined for the shutout in goal.
West Vigo (5-1) will play next weekend in the Hoosier Cup at Bloomington.
Boys tennis
• Vikings lose pair — At Ellettsville, West Vigo lost to host Edgewood 3-2 and to Indian Creek 4-1 in Western Indiana Conference matches Saturday.
Edgewood 3, West Vigo 2
Singles — Bryce Easton (WV) def Mitch Deckard 6-3, 6-2; Quinn Norris (E) def Garrett Hawthorne 6-3, 6-3; Andrew Paul (E) def. Jayce Noblitt 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Zeke Weisner-Dane Weisner (E) def. Jack Readinger-Brandon Dailey 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Gavin McCoy-Christian Foltz (WV) def. Carter Cheaney-Dannie Chandler 6-4, 6-2.
Indian Creek 4, West Vigo 1
Singles — Peyton Strunk (IC) def. Easton 6-4, 6-7 (1) (10-5); Brendan Conner (IC) def. Hawthorne 6-2, 7-6 (0); Noblitt (WV) def. Grant Dalton (IC) 2-6, 6-6 (inj).
Doubles — Aiden Pemberton-Landon Sichting (IC) def. Readinger-Dailey 6-2, 6-1; Aaron Spurgeon-Trent Volz (IC) def. McCoy-Foltz 6-2, 6-0.
West Vigo (2-5 overall, 1-3 WIC) will travel to Northview on Monday.
• Knights split pair — At Ellettsville, after losing to Indian Creek 4-1, Northview knocked off host Edgewood by the same 4-1 score Saturday.
Indiana Creek 4, Northview 1
Singles — Christian Roembke (N) def. Peyton Strunk 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Brandon Conner (IC) def. Drew Cook 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5); Grant Dalton (IC) def. Brayden Goff 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Aiden Pemberton-Landon Sichting (IC) def. Caden Schrader-Hunter Johnson 6-2, 6-3; Aaron Spurgeon-Trent Volz (IC) def. Nicholas Kaufman-Johsua Fowler 6-1, 6-1.
Northview 4, Edgewood 1
Singles — Roembke (N) def. Mitch Deckard 6-0, 6-1; Cook (N) def. Quinn Norris 6-4, 6-2; Goff (N) def. Andrew Paul 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Doubles — Dane Weisner-Zeke Weisner (E) def. Schrader-Johnson 6-2, 6-2; Kaufman-Fowler (N) def. Carter Cheaney-Dannie Chandler 6-1, 6-2.
Next — Northview (4-2) will host West Vigo on Monday.
