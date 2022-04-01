PREP ROUNDUP: West Vigo baseball opens with victory

West Vigo's baseball team got off on the right foot as the Vikings — ranked No. 6 in the Prep Baseball Report Class 3A preseason poll — defeated Peru 4-1 at Rose-Hulman's Art Nehf Field.
Kaleb Marrs pitched a gem for the Vikings as he scattered three hits and struck out 12 in a complete game effort. Peru did not have an extra-base hit.
Peyton Clerk had a triple for the Vikings, while Jerome Blevins and Gabe Skelton drove in runs for Wets Vigo as it won its season opener.
West Vigo next hosts Marshall on Monday.
I I I
In other high school baseball:
• Washington 12, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, a seven-spot for the Hatchets in the fourth inning was more than enough to send the Golden Arrows to a defeat in a nonconference contest.
• Greencastle 5, Riverton Parke 4 — At Greencastle, the Panthers, playing their third difficult opponent in a row, was edged in a nonconference contest. Earlier in the week, Riverton Parke played Crawfordsville and Terre Haute North.
• Jasper 10, Shakamak 0 — At Jasper, the host Wildcats forced the 10-run rule in the sixth in a nonconference matchup of southern Indiana powerhouse programs.
• OPH 7, Robinson 1 — At Robinson, Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine got doubles from Aydin Musgrave, Braden Thompson and Jon Littlejohn while Jake Smothers had a pair of RBIs in the nonconference contest.
Softball
• Paris 4, Marshall 1 — At Marshall, Ill., Karley Moore earned the win for the Tigers in a battle of Little Illini Conference schools.
• Cascade 13, Parke Heritage 1 — At Clayton, the Wolves fell in a nonconference contest against the Comets.
