Visiting Terre Haute South held Covington without a second-quarter field goal in nonconference girls high school basketball Tuesday night, enabling the Braves to break away from a first-quarter tie to a 54-25 victory.
Zayda Hatfield had 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocks to lead the Braves, playing for the first time in three weeks. She is now just 12 points away from 1,000 for her career.
Kiersten Padgett and Carmen Ellis added 10 points each for South, with Paityn Shipley handing out seven assists and Lilly Merk also blocking four shots.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (54) — Hatfield 8 3-5 20, Baldwin 2 3-3 7, Padgett 4 0-0 10, Shipley 2 0-0 5, Ellis 4 0-0 10, Evans 1 0-0 2, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Merk 0 0-0 0, Adamson 0 0-0 0, McAdams 0 0-0 0, Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Speth 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 FG, 6-8 FT, 54 TP.
COVINGTON (25) — Peyton 1 2-2 4, Haymaker 1 3-4 5, Hacquet 1 0-0 3, Richardson 1 0-1 2, Linville 1 6-9 8, Stonecipher 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1 0-0 3, Holland 0 0-0 0, Holycross 0 0-0 0, Vale 0 0-0 0, Goeppner 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 FG, 11-16 FT, 25 TP.
Terre Haute South=9=16=14=15=—=54
Covington=9=5=8=3=—=25
3-point goals — Padgett 2, Ellis 2, Hatfield, Shipley, Hacquet, Reynolds. Total fouls — THS 17, Covington 9. Fouled out — none.
JV — Covington won.
Next — Terre Haute South (1-1) plays Saturday at Indianapolis Attucks. Covington (0-5) is at North Montgomery on Dec. 3.
I I I
In another girls high school game Tuesday:
• Linton 66, Tecumseh 55 — At Linton, the Miners learned that third time is the charm in a nonconference win.
After having two previous games scheduled Tuesday called off by COVID-19, the Braves provided stiff last-minute opposition as Kaybree Oxley had a game-high 28 points.
Aubrey Burgess had 25 points, Vanessa Shafford 22 and Jaylee Hayes 11 for unbeaten Linton, ranked first in Class 2A.
TECUMSEH (55) — L.Sullivan 1 1-2 3, Oxley 11 5-6 28, Wilson 1 0-0 3, Flowers 5 0-2 10, G.Sullivan 0 1-2 1, Heichelback 2 4-6 8, Lemen 0 2-4 2, Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 FG, 13-22 FT, 55 TP.
LINTON (66) — Rose 3 2-4 8, Hayes 4 1-2 11, G.Warrick 0 0-0 0, Shafford 9 2-2 22, Burgess 8 8-10 25, C.Chambers 0 0-0 0, Thuis 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Cooksey 0 0-0 0, B.Chambers 0 0-0 0, A.Warrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 FG, 13-18 FT, 66 TP.
Tecumseh=12=12=16=15=—=55
Linton=18=11=21=16=—=66
3-point goals — Oxley, Wilson, Hayes 2, Shafford 2, Burgess. Total fouls — Tecumseh 14, Linton 23. Fouled out — none.
Next — Linton (5-0) hosts Owen Valley next Tuesday. Tecumseh (0-2) plays Monday at South Spencer.
