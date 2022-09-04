Inclement weather on Saturday wiped out most of Hoosier Cup high school soccer competition, but a few matches got played at Bloomington on Friday.
Terre Haute South's boys lost 5-1 to South Bend Adams, Grant Esper scoring for the Braves, now 4-4.
Terre Haute North's girls picked up a 4-0 win over Washington, with Alyse Thompson and Cali Wuestefeld each scoring twice. Assists were recorded by Wuestefeld, Caroline Gauer, Lily Holder and Macy Stuck for the 4-1-2 Patriots, who host Bloomington North on Wednesday.
In other soccer:
• Sullivan 3, Indian Creek 2 — At Trafalgar, Cale Phegley scored twice and Sam Fathauer once for the 4-2-2 Golden Arrows.
• Sullivan 7, Indian Creek 0 — At Trafalgar, Paige Chickadaunce had four goals and Payton Templeton three for the visitors, now 8-1.
Tennis
• Patriots win — At Crawfordsville, Terre Haute North won the Macy Invitational on Saturday, with James Belmar winning at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of John Lee and Payton Lintzenich winning their bracket.
Team scores — Terre Haute North 39, Crawfordsville 36, Edgewood 33, Lake Central 29, Rensselaer 20, Lapel 13, Lowell 10, Greencastle 0.
Other North results — Connor Bishop 2-1, third at No. 2 singles; Nate Phillips 1-0 and Gabe Dunbar 1-1, second at No. 3 singles; Camden Bacon-Ben Walker 0-1, Kenny Goulding-Cole Marts 1-1, sixth at No. 2 doubles.
• Vikings third — At Veedersburg, West Vigo placed third at the Fountain Central Invitational as Jayce Noblitt was the individual champion at No. 3 singles.
• Braves lose — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves lost to Park Tudor.
Volleyball
• Sullivan 3, Indian Creek 0 — At Trafalgar, Parker Mischler had 15 kills and Jacie Wilson 11 as the Golden Arrows improved to 10-2 and remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play.
• Knights compete — At Montgomery, Northview swept its last two matches against Heritage Hills and Indianapolis Lutheran at the Barr-Reeve Invitational to finish 2-2 for the day.
• Thunderbirds go 3-1 — At Robinson, Ill., North Central won three of its four matches at the Robinson Invitational.
