The longtime rivalry between Marshall and Casey adds a new dimension on Friday at Bob Durham court when the two boys basketball teams compete in a "Rivalry to Remember" to raise funds for families facing the challenges of Alzheimer's disease, dementia and other memory-related illnesses.
Proceeds will go to caregivers to provide respite breaks and for emergency care.
The usual junior varsity and varsity contests will also include a combined band and dance team from the two schools.
Chances on "Raffle Baskets" are also being sold in both communities. Raffle tickets are available from Terri Cox of Casey (217-721-0688) or Tami Rees of Marshall (217-251-3916) for $5, three for $10 or 10 for $20.
Girls basketball
• Marshall 66, Red Hill 19 — At Marshall, Ill., Maya Osborn had 30 points and six rebounds in the Lions' Little Illini Conference win.
Ally Compton added 13 points for Marshall, while Rachael Goekler had eight rebounds and three assists and Jillian Hiatt six rebounds and three assists.
RED HILL (19) — Murray 1 1-3 3, Bowersock 1 2-2 4, Scherer 0 1-2 1, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Lytle 1 0-0 2, Street 2 1-1 5, Griesemer 0 2-2 2, Sanders 0 2-2 2, Lukens 0 0-0 0, Przygocki 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 FG, 9-12 FT, 19 TP.
MARSHALL (66) — Osborn 10 5-6 30, Arthur 0 0-0 0, Sollars 0 0-0 0, Compton 5 2-2 13, Woodsmall 2 0-0 4, Clark 0 0-0 0, Engledow 2 0-0 6, Scott 2 0-0 4, Hiatt 2 0-0 4, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Murphy 0 0-0 0, Goekler 1 3-4 5. Totals 24 FG, 10-12 FT, 66 TP.
Red Hill=9=2=3=5=—=19
Marshall=24=15=21=6=—=66
3-point goals — Osborn 5, Engledow 2, Compton. Total fouls — RH 9, Marshall 10. Fouled out — none.
Next — Marshall (9-7, 3-2 LIC) hosts Olney in a makeup game at 5:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday.
• Paris 65, Effingham 32 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers improved to 22-0 for the season.
Sarah Isaf led the way with 22 points and six rebounds, while Katelyn Littleton scored 11 and Trinity Tingley 10. Jenna Gates had six assists and Madyson Rigdon three steals.
EFFINGHAM (32) — Ohnesurge 0 0 0, Frost 5 0 10, Althoff 0 2 2, Niebrugge 0 1 1, Mapes 1 0 2, Carie 0 0 0, Diveley 4 2 11, Schaefer 0 0 0, Allie 0 0 0, Armstrong 1 4 6, Feldhake 0 0 0, Sowell 0 0 0, Budde 0 0 0, Urch 0 0 0. Totals 11 FG, 9 FT, 32 TP.
PARIS (65) — Gates 3 0 8, Coombes 0 0 0, Tingley 4 0 10, Littleton 4 0 11, Hutchings 0 0 0, Young 1 0 3, Isaf 8 2 22, K.Noel 0 0 0, Cartright 0 0 0, Henderson 0 0 0, Krabel 1 0 2, C.Noel 0 0 0, Crampton 0 0 0, Hawkins 1 0 2, Rigdon 3 0 7. Totals 25 FG, 2 FT, 65 TP.
Effingham=5=10=11=6=—=32
Paris=19=21=18=7=—=65
3-point goals — Diveley, Isaf 4, Littleton 3, Gates 2, Tingley 2, Young, Rigdon.
JV — Paris 44, Effingham 34.
Next — Paris (22-0) plays Wednesday at Mattoon.
• Lawrenceville 53, Robinson 23 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., Bailey Strauch scored 10 points but the Maroons remained winless in Little Illini Conference play.
Now 5-13, 0-4 in the LIC, the Maroons host Mt. Carmel on Tuesday. Lawrenceville is 13-6 and 4-1.
• Miners move up — Thanks to a decisive win over Vincennes Rivet last week, Linton has moved up to the third spot in the girls Class 3A poll.
Class 4A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Northwestern (8) 17-0 107 2
† 2. Crown Point (2) 19-0 99 3
† 3. Homestead (1) 15-1 87 5
† 4. Lawrence North 19-1 70 1
† 5. Fishers 16-1 60 4
† 6. Hamilton Southeastern 16-2 51 6
† 7. Penn 17-2 37 8
† 8. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 16-1 28 9
† 9. Indpls N. Central 13-7 22 NR
†10. Center Grove 14-3 17 7
Others receiving votes: Carmel, West Lafayette Harrison, Brownsburg, Bedford North Lawrence, Martinsville.
Class 3A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Benton Central (9) 18-1 108 1
† 2. Salem (2) 14-2 84 3
† 3. Evansville Memorial 13-2 80 2
† 4. Gibson Southern 13-2 66 4
† 5. NorthWood 17-2 57 9
† 6. Greensburg 16-2 48 8
† 7. Norwell 13-4 37 6
† 8. Winchester 17-3 36 5
† 9. Silver Creek 13-3 22 7
†10. Knox 18-0 16 NR
†(tie) Angola 18-0 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Heritage Christian, Vincennes Lincoln, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Brownstown.
Class 2A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Triton Central (11) 17-0 119 1
† 2. University (1) 19-0 109 2
† 3. Linton-Stockton 14-4 90 5
† 4. Shenandoah 15-1 87 3
† 5. Vincennes Rivet 12-4 55 4
† 6. N. Judson 14-2 47 6
† 7. S. Knox 14-3 36 7
† 8. Crawford Co. 13-4 30 8
† 9. Eastern (Pekin) 10-7 25 10
†10. Monroe Central 11-4 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Central Catholic, Clinton Prairie, Lapel, Forest Park, Westville, Bremen, Northeastern, South Central (Union Mills), Southwestern (Hanover), Rensselaer Central.
Class A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Loogootee (10) 15-1 127 1
† 2. Trinity Lutheran (2) 17-2 118 2
† 3. Morgan Twp. (1) 14-2 105 3
† 4. Lanesville 17-2 77 4
† 5. Jac-Cen-Del 14-3 68 5
† 6. Oregon-Davis 12-3 57 6
† 7. Tecumseh 11-4 50 8
† 8. Pioneer 13-2 31 10
† 9. Greenwood Christian 12-5 26 7
†10. Bethesda Christian 12-2 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Springs Valley, Kouts, Northfield, Orleans, North White, Tri, Edinburgh, Union City.
Swimming
• Vikings sweep — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, West Vigo celebrated Senior Night with sweeps over Owen Valley and North Vermillion.
The Viking girls outscored Owen Valley 94-79 and North Vermillion 135-18, while the boys defeated Owen Valley 100-49 and North Vermillion 107-42.
No other details were available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.