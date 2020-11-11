Earlier this week, an announcement came from the Vigo County School Corp. that its high school and middle school athletics would be “pausing for at least a week at all levels” because of the recent re-spreading of the coronavirus.
Practices also are suspended until at least Monday.
Here’s a list of other COVID-19-related schedule changes discovered by the Tribune-Star since then. If there are others, please email them to sports@tribstar.com.
• Washington Catholic vs. North Central in girls basketball, slated for Thursday in Farmersburg, has been postponed. Same for the Thunderbirds’ games at home Saturday against Clay City and next Thursday at Linton. No new dates have been announced.
• All of Union Dugger’s five November girls basketball contests have been called off for now. No new dates have been announced.
• The Northview at Riverton Parke girls basketball matchup that would have taken place Tuesday will take place on another date, hopefully.
• South Vermillion’s road girls basketball games against Seeger (Tuesday) and Attica (next Thursday) are off until further notice.
• The North Vermillion boys junior varsity/varsity basketball doubleheader scheduled at home Nov. 24 against West Vigo has been postponed. A new date has not been determined.
• The North Vermillion varsity swimming meet scheduled at home Nov. 23 vs. West Vigo has been postponed. A new date has not been determined.
Girls basketball
• Northview 56, White River Valley 43 — At Switz City, the Knights improved to 2-1 with the nonconference victory over the Wolverines on Tuesday.
WRV led early in the second quarter, but a 31-13 surge by Northview put the outcome out of any doubt.
The Knights are next scheduled to play at Riverton Parke next Tuesday. WRV (0-2) is scheduled to play at Sullivan next Tuesday.
Middle school
• Basketball results — The following results were reported Monday:
Seventh-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 39 (Higham 14), West Vigo 32 (Pugh 11, Fields 10).
Sixth-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 45 (Woodock 13, Hammond 11), West Vigo 31 (Daugherty 9); Woodrow Wilson 50 (Hammond 13, Sanders 11, Lewis 10), Sarah Scott 11 (Ward 6), last week.
