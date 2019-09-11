West Vigo's volleyball team rode Teryn Garzolini's 28 assists and Savannah McCoy's 21 kills to a 3-0 victory over North Central in a high school volleyball match on Wednesday.
It was the Vikings' third win of the season — all road wins.
McCoy also had 13 digs to co-lead the Vikings in that statistic along with Kierra Kelley, Jayci Scott and Sydney Dunkin. North Central did not report its statistical leaders.
West Vigo (3-8) will host White River Valley tonight.
West Vigo=25=25=25
North Central=20=13=10
Highlights — For West Vigo, Teryn Garzolini had 28 assists; Savannah McCoy had 21 kills, 13 digs, 5 blocks; Kierra Kelley had 13 digs; Sydney Dunkin had 13 digs; Jayci Scott had 13 digs.
Next — West Vigo (3-8) hosts WRV tonight.
In other volleyball:
• Northview 3, Cascade 0 — At Clayton, Kambree Lucas had 23 kills as the Knights swept the Comets.
Northview=25=25=25
Cascade=23=21=21
Highlights — For Northview, Anderson had 4 aces, 7 digs, 30 assist; Kooistra had 6 digs, 7 kills; Lucas had 10 digs, 23 kills; Burns had 6 digs.
JV — Northview won in 3.
Next — Northview hosts Sullivan today.
Tuesday
• Bloomington North 3, TH North 0 — At Bloomington, the Cougars earned a sweep.
TH North=22=24=19
Bloomington North=25=25=25
Highlights — For TH North, Erika Funkhouser had 5 kills; Abigail Wright had 6 blocks; Morgan Adams had 10 digs; Keely Davis had 12 digs; Madi Halls had 9 digs;
Next — TH North plays at Mooresville today.
Tennis
• Brown County 3, West Vigo 2 — At Bloomington, the Eagles edged the Vikings in a neutral site match.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Aaron McCann 3-6, 6-2, (10-4); Josh Miller (BC) def Garrett Roush 6-1, 6-1; Nolan Patterson (BC) def. Ashton Matherly 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Noah Cochran-Spencer Blee (BC) def. Austin Robertson-Josh King 7-6(7), 6-4; Gavin McCoy-Elijah Bahr (WV) def. Aiden Burt/Reid Davis 7-5, 6-3.
JV — West Vigo won 3-1.
Next — West Vigo (5-6, 3-4) hosts White River Valley today.
• South Putnam 4, Sullivan 1 — At Putnamville, the Golden Arrows came away with one point as they tried to win their first match of the season.
Singles — Tanner Pistelli (SP) def. Parker Dugan 7-5, 6-1; Brandon Rector (SP) def. Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0; Jaxon Hodge (SP) def. Dillon Grubb 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — Brayden Cagle-Jarred Couch (S) def. Robbie Fisher-Nate Clearwaters 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Brady Robinson-Marcus Robinson (SP) def. Scott Fusco-Tyler Kellett 6-1, 6-1.
JV — South Putnam won 4-1.
Next — Sullivan (0-12) plays at Indian Creek on Saturday.
Tuesday
Owen Valley 4, Sullivan 1
Singles — Parker Dugan (S) def. Rece Heckman 6-3, 6-1; Colby Beckwith (OV) def. Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Lantz (OV) def. Dillon Grubb 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Kaleb Dill-Zack Hamilton (OV) def. Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Stephen Atkinson-Kolton Jackson (OV) def. Scott Fusco/Tyler Kellett 6-1, 6-2.
• Bloomfield 5, Linton 0 — At Bloomfield, the Cardinals took all but five of the points in the victory.
Singles — Turner Royal (B) def. Grant McGill, 6-0, 6-0; Baylin Graf (B) def. Carson Brown, 6-0, 6-0; Noah Cumming (B) def. Caden Place, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Eli Cumming-Ryan Schulte (B) def. Kyle Anderson-Nathan Frady 6-0, 6-4; Peyton Davis-Wilson Keene (B) def. Logan Webb-Konner Cox, 6-0, 6-1.
Golf
• TH South 193, South Putnam 218 — At Oak Ridge, Grace Kidwell shot the low round of 45 for the Braves.
At Oak Ridge
TH South (193) — Grace Kidwell 45, Sailor Myers 48, Sophie Boyll 50, Tatum Hill 50.
South Putnam (218) — Drew Steffy 51, Kate McCammack 52, Alex Steffy 57, Kortnge Sparks 58.
Next — TH South (6-2) hosts South Vermillion today.
• Northview 175, Sullivan 222 — At Sullivan, Brooklee Bussing shot a low round of 43 for the Knights. Karysn Kikta, Kyia Fox and Abby Drake all shot 44s for Northview.
Soccer
Boys
• Northview 2, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Knights blanked the Golden Arrows in a Western Indiana Conference match.
• South Vermillion 3, TH South JV 1 — At Clinton, Joey Foltz, Henry Morgan and Luke Higgins scored for South Vermillion.
Tuesday
• TH South 8, Covington 1 — At TH South, seven different players scored as the Braves punished the Trojans.
Covington=1=0=—=1
TH South=5=3=—=8
South goals — Adam Andres (Mathew Ford), Landry Kimery (Brock Barger), Barger, Andres (Ashton Hayne), Austin Willis, Tyler Peterson (Jalen Clark), Rylan Crockett. Ethan Toomey
JV — South won 8-1.
Next — TH South (3-3-1) hosts Bloomington South today.
Girls
• TH North 6, Bloomington North 2 — At Bloomington, Ellie Price had a hat trick and two assists as the Patriots surged past the Cougars with five straight goals.
TH North=3=3=-=6
Bloomington North=2=0=-=2
TH North goals — Ellie Price 3, Sasha Thompson 2, Madi Ellingsworth
TH North assists — Ellie Price 2, Sasha Thompson 2, Sidney Campbell.
JV — TH North won 4-0.
Next — TH North (5-3, 1-1) hosts Crawfordsville today.
• Bloomington South 4, TH South 0 — At TH South, the Braves lost a Conference Indiana match to the Panthers.
• Northview 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Knights prevailed in a Western Indiana Conference match.
