West Vigo's volleyball team rode Teryn Garzolini's 28 assists and Savannah McCoy's 21 kills to a 3-0 victory over North Central in a high school volleyball match on Wednesday.

It was the Vikings' third win of the season — all road wins. 

McCoy also had 13 digs to co-lead the Vikings in that statistic along with Kierra Kelley, Jayci Scott and Sydney Dunkin. North Central did not report its statistical leaders.

West Vigo (3-8) will host White River Valley tonight.

West Vigo=25=25=25

North Central=20=13=10

Highlights — For West Vigo, Teryn Garzolini had 28 assists; Savannah McCoy had 21 kills, 13 digs, 5 blocks; Kierra Kelley had 13 digs; Sydney Dunkin had 13 digs; Jayci Scott had 13 digs.

Next — West Vigo (3-8) hosts WRV tonight.

In other volleyball:

Northview 3, Cascade 0 — At Clayton, Kambree Lucas had 23 kills as the Knights swept the Comets.

Northview=25=25=25

Cascade=23=21=21

Highlights — For Northview, Anderson had 4 aces, 7 digs, 30 assist; Kooistra had 6 digs, 7 kills; Lucas had 10 digs, 23 kills; Burns had 6 digs.

JV — Northview won in 3.

Next — Northview hosts Sullivan today.

Tuesday

Bloomington North 3, TH North 0 — At Bloomington, the Cougars earned a sweep.

TH North=22=24=19

Bloomington North=25=25=25

Highlights — For TH North, Erika Funkhouser had 5 kills; Abigail Wright had 6 blocks; Morgan Adams had 10 digs; Keely Davis had 12 digs; Madi Halls had 9 digs; 

Next — TH North plays at Mooresville today.

Tennis

Brown County 3, West Vigo 2 — At Bloomington, the Eagles edged the Vikings in a neutral site match.

Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Aaron McCann 3-6, 6-2, (10-4); Josh Miller (BC) def Garrett Roush 6-1, 6-1; Nolan Patterson (BC) def. Ashton Matherly 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles — Noah Cochran-Spencer Blee (BC) def. Austin Robertson-Josh King 7-6(7), 6-4; Gavin McCoy-Elijah Bahr (WV) def. Aiden Burt/Reid Davis 7-5, 6-3. 

JV — West Vigo won 3-1.

Next — West Vigo (5-6, 3-4) hosts White River Valley today.

• South Putnam 4, Sullivan 1 — At Putnamville, the Golden Arrows came away with one point as they tried to win their first match of the season.

Singles — Tanner Pistelli (SP) def. Parker Dugan 7-5, 6-1; Brandon Rector (SP) def. Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0; Jaxon Hodge (SP) def. Dillon Grubb 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles — Brayden Cagle-Jarred Couch (S) def. Robbie Fisher-Nate Clearwaters 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Brady Robinson-Marcus Robinson (SP) def. Scott Fusco-Tyler Kellett 6-1, 6-1.

JV — South Putnam won 4-1.

Next — Sullivan (0-12) plays at Indian Creek on Saturday.

Tuesday

Owen Valley 4, Sullivan 1

Singles — Parker Dugan (S) def. Rece Heckman 6-3, 6-1; Colby Beckwith (OV) def. Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Lantz (OV) def. Dillon Grubb 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles — Kaleb Dill-Zack Hamilton (OV) def. Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Stephen Atkinson-Kolton Jackson (OV) def. Scott Fusco/Tyler Kellett 6-1, 6-2.

Bloomfield 5, Linton 0 — At Bloomfield, the Cardinals took all but five of the points in the victory.

Singles — Turner Royal (B) def. Grant McGill, 6-0, 6-0; Baylin Graf (B) def. Carson Brown, 6-0, 6-0; Noah Cumming (B) def. Caden Place, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Eli Cumming-Ryan Schulte (B) def. Kyle Anderson-Nathan Frady 6-0, 6-4; Peyton Davis-Wilson Keene (B) def. Logan Webb-Konner Cox, 6-0, 6-1.

Golf

TH South 193, South Putnam 218 — At Oak Ridge, Grace Kidwell shot the low round of 45 for the Braves.

At Oak Ridge

TH South (193) — Grace Kidwell 45, Sailor Myers 48, Sophie Boyll 50, Tatum Hill 50.

South Putnam (218) — Drew Steffy 51, Kate McCammack 52, Alex Steffy 57, Kortnge Sparks 58.

Next — TH South (6-2) hosts South Vermillion today.

Northview 175, Sullivan 222 — At Sullivan, Brooklee Bussing shot a low round of 43 for the Knights. Karysn Kikta, Kyia Fox and Abby Drake all shot 44s for Northview.

Soccer

Boys

Northview 2, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Knights blanked the Golden Arrows in a Western Indiana Conference match.

South Vermillion 3, TH South JV 1 — At Clinton, Joey Foltz, Henry Morgan and Luke Higgins scored for South Vermillion.

Tuesday

TH South 8, Covington 1 — At TH South, seven different players scored as the Braves punished the Trojans.

Covington=1=0=—=1

TH South=5=3=—=8

South goals — Adam Andres (Mathew Ford), Landry Kimery (Brock Barger), Barger, Andres (Ashton Hayne), Austin Willis, Tyler Peterson (Jalen Clark), Rylan Crockett. Ethan Toomey

JV — South won 8-1.

Next — TH South (3-3-1) hosts Bloomington South today.

Girls

TH North 6, Bloomington North 2 — At Bloomington, Ellie Price had a hat trick and two assists as the Patriots surged past the Cougars with five straight goals.

TH North=3=3=-=6

Bloomington North=2=0=-=2

TH North goals — Ellie Price 3, Sasha Thompson 2, Madi Ellingsworth

TH North assists — Ellie Price 2, Sasha Thompson 2, Sidney Campbell.

JV — TH North won 4-0.

Next — TH North (5-3, 1-1) hosts Crawfordsville today.

Bloomington South 4, TH South 0 — At TH South, the Braves lost a Conference Indiana match to the Panthers.

Northview 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Knights prevailed in a Western Indiana Conference match.

