Ian Beaver scored the only goal of the Western Indiana Conference boys high school soccer match Tuesday evening, and host West Vigo defeated North Putnam 1-0 to remain unbeaten in conference play.
Bryce Corbett had seven saves for the Vikings, who are now 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the WIC. They host South Vermillion on Sept. 14.
West Vigo’s girls soccer match on Tuesday against the Cougars was not played.
Tennis
• South Vermillion 4, West Vigo 1 — At Clinton, West Vigo’s Dylan Lemon remained unbeaten for the season but the Vikings got no other points.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Drake Richardson 6-0, 6-1; Ayden Hines (SV) def. Elijah Bahr 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-6); Matthew Mullins (SV) def. Kuy Charters 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Blake Boatman-Caiden Santos (SV) def. Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy 6-4, 6-2; Ben Fossi-Nick Fossi (SV) def. Josh King-Conner Mackey 6-3, 6-3.
Next — West Vigo (4-9) plays Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Edgewood. South Vermillion is 3-7.
Volleyball
• Washington 3, Linton 1 — At Washington, the host Hatchets won the last three sets of a nonconference match against the Miners.
Kylie Cooksey had 30 assists and Haley Rose,Jaylee Hayes and Gentry Warrick had 10, 10 and nine kills respectively for Linton, which won 25-15 before falling 25-20, 25-22, 26-24.
Now 7-4, Linton hosts South Knox on Thursday.
• Parke Heritage 3, Covington 0 — At Marshall, Ind., the host Wolves downed their fourth-ranked visitors in straight sets in Wabash River Conference play.
Jillian Gregg had 26 assists, seven kills, two blocks and five aces and Atlantis Clendenin had 22 kills, three blocks and two aces for Parke Heritage.
• Rankings — Prepvolleyball.com has released its weekly top-5 polls.
Class 4A — Hamilton Southeastern, Penn, LaPorte, Yorktown, Crown Point.
Class 3A — Bellmont, Greensburg, Muncie Burris, Angola, NorthWood
Class 2A — Wapahani, Heritage Christian, Andrean, Carroll (Flora), Barr-Reeve
Class A — Trinity Lutheran, Springs Valley, Pioneer, Covington, Hauser
Football
• South Vermillion still No. 7 — South Vermillion’s football team retains its No. 7 rankings in the latest Indiana high school football polls released on Tuesday
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (13) 3-0 260 1
2. Brownsburg - 3-0 230 2
3. Lawrence North - 3-0 196 3
4. Merrillville - 3-0 168 4
4. Indpls N. Central - 3-0 168 5
6. Lafayette Jeff - 3-0 128 7
7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 3-0 86 10
8. Hamilton Southeastern - 2-1 70 NR
9. Elkhart - 2-0 52 NR
10. Carmel - 1-2 30 6
Others receiving votes: Westfield 22. Warren Central 10. Lawrence Central 4. Indpls Pike 2. Avon 2. Homestead 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 3-0 260 1
2. New Palestine - 2-0 228 2
3. Valparaiso - 2-0 212 3
4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 3-0 184 4
5. Decatur Central - 2-1 132 T10
6. Lafayette Harrison - 2-1 106 T8
7. Ev. North - 3-0 100 T8
8. Whiteland - 2-1 64 5
9. New Albany - 3-0 50 NR
10. Floyd Central - 2-1 42 7
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 20. S. Bend Adams 16. Zionsville 6. Ft. Wayne North 4. Franklin 4. Bloomington North 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mooresville (9) 3-0 240 1
2. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (2) 3-0 206 3
3. E. Noble (1) 3-0 188 2
4. Jasper (1) 3-0 166 5
5. Hobart - 2-1 156 4
6. E. Central - 2-1 128 7
7. Ev. Central - 3-0 108 8
8. Delta - 2-0 64 10
9. Lowell - 3-0 44 NR
10. Northridge - 2-0 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Roncalli 26. NorthWood 16. Western 10. Columbia City 10. Leo 8. Pendleton Hts. 8. New Prairie 6. Ev. Reitz 6. New Haven 4.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (13) 3-0 260 1
2. Mishawaka Marian - 3-0 228 2
3. Southridge - 3-0 202 3
4. W. Lafayette - 2-1 174 5
5. Danville - 1-0 140 4
6. Guerin Catholic - 1-0 112 6
7. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 3-0 82 9
8. Indpls Brebeuf - 1-2 66 10
9. Brownstown - 2-0 44 NR
10. N. Montgomery - 3-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Lawrenceburg 24. Yorktown 16. Franklin Co. 14. Ft. Wayne Concordia 12. Tri-West 12. Gibson Southern 10. Indpls Ritter 4.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Andrean (6) 2-1 220 3
2. Eastbrook (3) 2-1 196 4
3. Pioneer - 2-1 194 1
4. Eastside (1) 3-0 166 5
5. Heritage Christian (1) 2-0 162 6
6. Triton Central (1) 2-1 122 2
7. S. Vermillion - 3-0 96 7
8. Tell City (1) 3-0 94 9
9. Ev. Mater Dei - 1-2 52 8
10. Eastern Hancock - 2-1 42 T10
Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. Eastern (Greentown) 22. Western Boone 12. Shenandoah 8. Indpls Scecina 6. LaVille 4. Tipton 4. Fairfield 2. Bremen 2.
A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 3-0 254 1
2. S. Adams (2) 3-0 226 2
3. Lafayette Catholic (1) 1-0 198 3
4. Southwood - 3-0 174 4
5. Parke Heritage - 2-0 138 6
6. Adams Central - 2-1 104 8
7. W. Washington - 2-0 102 7
8. S. Putnam - 3-0 62 9
9. N. Judson - 3-0 44 NR
10. Covenant Christian - 3-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 26. Tri-Central 26. Frontier 20. Monroe Central 6. N. Daviess 6. Churubusco 4.
