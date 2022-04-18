Rhyan Shaffer pitched a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and host West Vigo defeated Greencastle 10-0 in a five-inning Western Indiana Conference baseball game Monday.
Ben Kearns was 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and Carter Murphy was 2 for 2 and drove in four runs for the Vikings.
Also for West Vigo, Josh Sigler was 1 for 2 with a homer and three RBI; Gabe Skelton 1 for 2 with a double; and Jerome Blevins 1 for 3 with an RBI. Ben Huff and Treyten Clark had the hits for the Tiger Cubs.
Both teams have conference games on Tuesday too, West Vigo (8-1, 2-0) at North Putnam and Greencastle (6-2, 0-2) at Cloverdale.
In other high school baseball:
• Shakamak 17, North Central 3 — At Farmersburg, the visiting Lakers picked up a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win.
• Olney 8, Sullivan 7 — At Sullivan, a six-run sixth inning for the visiting Tigers was too much to overcome for the Golden Arrows.
Donavan McKinney, Jacob Hawkins and Jeremiah Vernelson were all 2 for 4 for Sullivan, while Marcus Roshel was 1 for 2 with two RBI, Tyler Kellett 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI and Carter McKee 1 for 1 with two runs.
Now 2-6-1, Sullivan hosts Edgewood on Wednesday.
• Paris 12, Robinson 0 — At Robinson, Ill., Bryan Kohlmeyer was 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, two runs and four RBI and Drew Pinkston hit a three-run homer for the visiting Tigers in Little Illini Conference play.
Also for Paris, Landon Englum was 3 for 4 with two RBI; Ethan Curl 2 for 3 with a double and two runs; Nate Hollingsworth 2 for 3 with two runs; and Chance Lehman 2 for 4 with a double. Wesley Liston was 2 for 2 for Robinson.
Paris, 17-1 and 3-0 in the LIC, plays Tuesday at Hoopeston. Robinson, 1-8 and 1-2, is at Dugger Union on Wednesday.
Softball
• West Vigo 14, Shakamak 0 — At West Vigo, Adelynn Harris pitched a four-hit shutout as the host Vikings won in five innings.
The Vikings broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning that included RBI from Molly Rohrbach, Carlea Funk, Lily Ramirez, Avery Funk, Ashley Dunkin and Izzy Blevins.
• Clay City 16, White River Valley 1 — At Clay City, the Eels won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game and improved to 4-3 for the season. The Eels host Riverton Parke on Tuesday.
• Linton 2, South Knox 1 — At Linton, the Miners won a close nonconference game to improve to 5-1.
Golf
• Knights go 1-1 — At Forest Park, Cloverdale won a three-way match with a score of 163, followed by Northview at 179 and Shakamak at 249.
Lane Notter shot a 41 to lead the Knights, now 2-1.
Saturday
• North seventh, South 12th — At Danville, Terre Haute North placed seventh and Terre Haute South 12th among 21 teams at the Danville Invitational.
Team scores — Hamilton Southeastern 303, Brownsburg 307, Fishers 319, Greenwood 335, Cloverdale 336, Zionsville 341, Terre Haute North 343, Southmont 349, Crawfordsville 349, Lebanon 352, Greenfield-Central 355, Terre Haute South 358, Mooresville 359, Tri-West 361, Danville 383, Western Boone 397, Monrovia 416, North Putnam 433, Beech Grove 440, South Putnam 460, Pike 527.
Terre Haute North (343) — Gavin Connor 77, Cole Higham 85, Connor Bishop 94, Trey Steadman 101, Josh Ferres 87.
Terre Haute South (358) — Nick Winning 90, Andrew Baker 90, Peyton Turner 88, Evan Burbrink 90, Nolan Mishler 97.
Tennis
Boys
• Charleston 8, Paris 1 — At Paris, Ill., Robert Wells won at No. 3 singles for the host Tigers.
Singles — Vince DiNaso (C) def. Fox Woods 6-3, 6-3; Braden Pschirrer (C) def. Chance Westerfield 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4); Robert Wells (P) def. Ashton Fifield 7-5, 6-1; Trent King (C) def. Ean McConkey 6-2, 6-3; Judah Bryant (C) def. Harris Romero 6-3, 6-1; Sam Kaurin (C) def. Cooper Kuglin 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7).
Doubles — DiNaso-Pschirrer (C) def. Westerfield-Woods 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-6); Fifield-King (C) def. Romero-Wells 6-2, 6-4; Bryant-Brandon Jones (C) def. Aidan Creech-Hudson David 6-3, 6-4.
Next — Paris (3-8) is at Teutopolis on Thursday.
Saturday
• Flora 4, Robinson 1 — At Robinson, Ill., Owen Schmidt of the Maroons won at No. 3 singles.
