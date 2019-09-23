Savannah McCoy had 20 kills and Teryn Garzolini handed out 38 assists Monday night as West Vigo continued its hot streak in high school volleyball with a 3-0 win over visiting South Vermillion.
West Vigo has won four of its last five matches.
South Vermillion=8=16=17
West Vigo=25=25=25
Highlights — For West Vigo, Teryn Garzolini had 38 assists; Savannah McCoy 20 kills and 5 blocks; Kierra Kelly 15 digs and 5 aces; Sydney Dunkin 15 digs; and Jayci Scott 10 digs.
Next — West Vigo (8-10) plays today at Sullivan.
In other high school volleyball:
• Sullivan 3, Owen Valley 0 — At Spencer, Madalyn Rinck had 30 assists and Asia Povin 15 kills and 10 digs as the Golden Arrows won.
Sullivan=25=25=25
Owen Valley=16=22=21
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 30 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills and a block; Asia Povlin 15 kills, 10 digs, 3 assists and an ace; Sydnee Hester 12 digs, an assist and 3 aces; Kendal Edmondson 8 kills, 3 digs and a block; Annie Smith 7 digs; Delainey Shorter 6 kills; Gracie Shorter 6 digs; Korinne Gofourth 4 digs and 3 kills; Maura Secrest a kill and a block; and Madison Followell a block.
JV — Sullivan won 25-23, 25-22.
Next — Sullivan hosts West Vigo today.
• Parke Heritage 3, Riverton Parke 0 — At Rockville, the host Wolves prevailed in a close Wabash River Conference rivalry match and improved to 5-1 in conference play.
Riverton Parke=18=22=23
Parke Heritage=25=25=25
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 28 assists, 6 kills and 2 aces; Atlantis Clendenin 24 kills and 5 aces; Grace Kiefner 3 kills and 3 aces; Wittenmyer 2 blocks, a kill and 2 aces; Mady Millspaugh 2 assists and 2 aces; Brown 3 kills; and Macy Millspaugh an ace.
Next — Parke Heritage plays today at Clay City.
• Linton 3, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, Aubrey Walton had 18 assists, Chaisey Wasnidge 11 digs and Haley Rose 10 kills as the Miners improved to 12-6, 4-0 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference. They host North Knox today.
Saturday
• Robinson goes 2-2 — At Vandalia, Robinson beat East Alton-Wood River 2-1 and Lebanon 2-0 but lost to Vandalia and Carlyle by 2-0 scores.
Tennis
• Northview 5, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, Franco Singulani didn't give up a game in two sets as the visiting Knights improved to 12-2.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (Nv) def. Brice Gilman 6-1, 6-0; Tyler Hess (Nv) def. Connor Vanlannen 6-1, 7-5; Franco Singulani (Nv) def. Ayden Hines 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Owen Tipton (Nv) def. Blake Boatman-Caiden Santos 6-3, 6-3; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (Nv) def. Nick Fossi-Jaxon Mullins 6-0, 6-1.
JV — Northview 4, South Vermillion 1.
Next — Northview (12-2) celebrates its Senior Night on Wednesday against Owen Valley.
• Sullivan 3, Linton 2 — At Linton, Tyler Kellett's first varsity singles victory came at a good time as the Golden Arrows won for the third time in four matches.
Singles — Parker Dugan (S) def. Grant McGill 6-1, 6-3; Scott Fusco (S) def. Carson Brown 5-7, 6-2, 6-0; Tyler Kellett (S) def. Caden Place 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Kyle Anderson-Caleb Frady (L) def. Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch 6-1, 6-1; Konner Cox-Nathan Frady (L) def. Noah Kincaid-Kobe Wood 6-1, 6-2.
JV — Linton 3, Sullivan 0.
Next — Sullivan (3-14) plays Brown County at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edgewood.
Cross country
Saturday
• Both Knights teams fifth — At New Carlisle, Northview placed fifth in both girls and boys competition at the New Prairie Invitational.
Katie Morrison was 17th for the girls in 20:09, trailed closely by Evie Noel (20:27.3) and Maisie Eldridge (20:27.7).
Thomas Chapman was eighth for the boys (16:54) and Stuart Bennett was 21st (17:06).
Both Northview teams are at the Ted Fox Invitational at Bedford North Lawrence this Saturday.
Soccer
Saturday
Girls
• Sullivan 2, Greencastle 1 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows scored the winning goal in the final minute in a Western Indiana Conference match.
