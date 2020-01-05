West Vigo won two of four matches and placed ninth Saturday at the Class 2A team state wrestling tournament, the Vikings' second straight trip there.
The Vikings lost both their pool matches, 47-25 to eventual third-place finisher Western and 51-21 to Norwell, which wound up winning the second-place pool to finish fifth overall.
West Vigo then won the bronze pool to finish ninth among the 12 teams, beating Leo 39-36 and Jay County 45-36. Johnathan Otte was the Vikings' only undefeated wrestler for the day.
Twelve teams from each of three classes are selected based on returning wrestlers from the previous season and their performances in postseason tournaments. Those teams are put in three four-team pools, with the 2-0 pool teams wrestling for the top four places. Bellmont was the 2A champion on Saturday.
Ironically the Vikings placed eighth in the state tournament a year ago despite going 1-3, splitting its pool matches before losing twice in the silver pool.
Next competition for most of the Vikings is a dual meet with Northview on Jan. 15. Torie Buchanan and Annalyse Dooley will compete Friday at Edgewood in the girls state tournament regionals, expecting to qualify for the state finals the following weekend. Buchanan is a defending state champion and Dooley was 2019 state runner-up last year.
Boys basketball
• Northview 64, Cloverdale 47 — At Cloverdale, Knights went on the road to win their third straight game Saturday, improving to 7-3 for the season.
Cade Bryan had 18 points and Carson Gettle 14 for the Knights, who resume Western Indiana Conference West play on Friday at Greencastle.
Kyle Thomas had a game-high 20 points but Nolan Kelley was held to nine for Cloverdale, now 5-6. The Clovers will play host to Owen Valley in a WIC East game, also on Friday.
• Bloomfield 86, Vincennes Rivet 34 — At Bloomfield, Cardinals rebounded from their first setback of the season with a 3-point explosion on Saturday.
Bloomfield made 17 treys for the game, 11 of them in the first half and seven of those in a 32-point second quarter.
Next up for 6-1 Bloomfield is Pike Central on Wednesday in the Greene County Invitational. Rivet is 2-6 and is at home to Loogootee on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.