Rhyan Shaffer and Josh Sigler were the leaders Saturday morning as West Vigo defeated visiting Warren Central 11-0 in five innings in high school baseball.
Shaffer struck out six and allowed four hits in pitching the shutout, while Sigler was 3 for 3 with five RBI and a walkoff three-run homer in the fifth.
Also for West Vigo, Gabe Skelton was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI, Carter Murphy was 1 for 1 with four runs and an RBI, Peyton Clerk was 1 for 2 with two runs and Jerome Blevins was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Now 4-1, West Vigo hosts Parke Heritage at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
In other high school baseball:
• Castle 10, Terre Haute South 4 — At Newburgh, the host Knights built an 8-1 lead by scoring in the first four innings as the Braves suffered their first loss of the season.
Jackson McFarland was 1 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI while Brady Wilson, Blaze Schultz and Brady Weidenbenner had the other hits. Schultz had an RBi and Weidenbrenner scored a run.
Now 5-1, South hosts Bloomington North at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• Clay City 10, Sullivan 3 — At Sullivan, the visiting Eels had three three-run innings, including the top of the first, and never trailed in a nonconference win.
Noah Atkinson pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and also was 2 for 5 at the plate with a double, a homer, two runs and five RBI.
Also for the Eels, Wyatt Adams was 3 for 5 with a double, Logan Stoelting 2 for 4 with two RBI, Zain Keller 1 for 4 with a double and two runs and Wyatt Johnson 1 for 2 with three runs. Now 3-0, the Eels host North Daviess on Monday.
Donovan McKinney was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for Sullivan, now 2-3-1. The Golden Arrows play Tuesday at Indian Creek.
• Panthers win Banks — At Rockville, Riverton Parke beat host Parke Heritage 12-5 on Saturday to win the Banks of the Wabash tournament.
South Vermillion blanked North Vermillion 8-0 in the third-place game.
• Lawrenceville 6, Robinson 5 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., the visiting Maroons gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and had a seventh-inning rally fall short in their Little Illini Conference opener.
Judson Pinkston was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for Robinson, now 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the LIC. The Maroons host Red Hill on Monday.
Tennis
• Center Grove 4, Terre Haute South 1 — At Bargersville, Sarah Rowe had a big win at No. 1 singles but the visiting Braves lost for the first time this season.
Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Rebecca Dick 6-1, 6-2; Ava Beecher (CB) def. Samhita Shantharam 6-0, 6-0; Emerson Donaldson (CG) def. Briley Ireland 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Hudson Gilstorf-Annaliese Runkle (CG) def. Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich 6-1, 6-3; Madison Herron-Peri Small (CG) def. Jessica Kallubhavi-Sydney Williams 6-2, 6-3.
JV — South 7, Center Grove 6.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-1) plays Evansville Memorial at 6 p.m. Monday at Gibson Southern.
Softball
• Wildcats win Banks — At Rockville, South Vermillion defeated North Vermillion 11-0 Saturday to win the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Riverton Parke beat Parke Heritage 13-7 in the consolation game.
