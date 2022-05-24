Carlea Funk pitched a complete game and her sister Avery went 3 for 3 and drove in the first run Monday night as West Vigo defeated host Owen Valley 3-1 in Class 3A softball sectional play.
The Vikings return to Spencer at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to face Edgewood.
In Monday's second game, Northview routed Indian Creek 19-4 and will face Brown County in the other semifinal game Tuesday.
In other softball sectionals:
• North Putnam 11, Parke Heritage 1 — At Clinton, the Wolves lost their Class 2A sectional opener.
North Putnam faces host South Vermillion in Tuesday night's second game.
• Eels to face Eels — At Switz City, Eminence and North Central were winners Monday at the Class A White River Valley Sectional.
Eminence defeated the host Wolverines 10-3 and will face fourth-ranked Clay City on Tuesday at WRV.
In Monday's second game, the Thunderbirds routed Bloomfield 14-3 and will play Shakamak in Tuesday's other semifinal game.
• North Vermillion 14, Lafayette Central Catholic 1 — At Mecca, the Falcons made easy work of their first Class A sectional game and will play Faith Christian on Wednesday.
Games Tuesday are Attica vs. the host Panthers and Covington against Fountain Central, with those winners meeting in Wednesday's other semifinal.
Baseball
• West Vigo 9, Shakamak 4 — At West Vigo, the Vikings kept their winning streak alive on Senior Night.
Ben Kearns was 2 for 4 with two runs, Gabe Skelton 2 for 4 with two RBI, Carter Murphy 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI and Nick Lindsey had a double and two RBI for the Vikings, now 25-1 and winners of 22 in a row.
Brady Yeryar, one of the top hitters in the state, was 4 for 4 with a homer and Linden Jenkins had a three-run homer for Shakamak, 12-13.
West Vigo opens Class 3A sectional play on Thursday against Owen Valley at Edgewood. Shakamak hosts its own sectional and will play North Central in a semifinal game next Monday.
• Terre Haute North 3, South Vermillion 0 — At North, Peyton Lintzenich scattered eight hits in six innings and Logan Nicoson pitched the seventh for a save for the Patriots.
All the runs came in the fifth inning, Noah Bray driving in the first with a double and Bryson Carpenter following with a two-run single. North opens sectional play against Decatur Central at Terre Haute South on Wednesday.
Parker Weir was 2 for 4 with a double and Easton Terry was 2 for 3 for South Vermillion, which will play Frankfort on Wednesday at the Class 3A Crawfordsville Sectional.
• Parke Heritage 11, North Vermillion 0 — At Rockville, the host Wolves closed out their regular season with a win and will play either North Putnam or South Putnam in the Class 2A Parke Heritage Sectional next Monday.
North Vermillion will play Riverton Parke at the Class A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional.
