West Vigo hit 13 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter, 8 of 8 in the final minute, in a 46-38 comeback win over host Riverton Parke in nonconference girls high school basketball Tuesday night.
A 3-pointer by Caeden Bennett of the Panthers at the end of the third quarter had capped a long comeback by the home team from a 10-point first-quarter deficit and put RP ahead 30-29.
Katelyn Fennell led West Vigo with 13 points, while Maci Easton added 11, Kenzye Knopp 10 and Adelynn Harris nine. Fennell and Harris were 10 for 10 at the line in the fourth quarter.
Bennett led Riverton Parke with 10 points while Bailey Duke and Haylee Mathas had eight each.
West Vigo is now 10-12 and plays Thursday at North Vermillion. Riverton Parke is 5-16 and is at Fountain Central that night.
In other girls basketball:
• Northview 61, Clay City 38 — At Brazil, the host Knights set a record with their 19th win of the season in taking their rivalry game.
Audri Spencer had a game-high 23 points for Northview, now 19-4. The Knights play Brown County on Feb. 2 at the Class 3A Northview Sectional.
Clay City, 2-19, hosts Eastern Greene on Thursday.
• Linton 49, Sullivan 42 — At Sullivan, Bradie Chambers had all of her game-high 18 points in the second half to help bring the Miners from behind.
Gracie Shorter had 16 points and Avery Wiltermood 12 for Sullivan, which led 21-13 after two quarters. The Golden Arrows play a sectional game Feb. 4 at Washington.
Sydney Jerrells added 13 points and Addy McKee 12 for Linton, now 13-7. The Miners are at White River Valley on Thursday.
• Fountain Central 25, South Vermillion 24 — At Veedersburg, the visiting Wildcats went scoreless in the fourth quarter to allow the Mustangs to win a Wabash River Conference game.
Kenley Minor led all scorers with 12 points for South Vermillion, which led 24-18 going into the final period. Jerzi Hershberger led Fountain Central with nine.
South Vermillion, 5-16 overall and 2-5 in the WRC, hosts Greencastle on Thursday. Fountain Central, 7-13 and 2-4, hosts Riverton Parke that night.
• North Vermillion 51, Crawfordsville 33 — At Crawfordsville, the visiting Falcons won their eighth straight game.
Braxtyn Dunham had 15 points, Ava Martin 14 and Cami Pearman 12 for North Vermillion, now 15-7. The Falcons host West Vigo on Thursday.
Shea Williamson scored 13 for Crawfordsville, 6-15, which hosts Frankfort on Friday.
