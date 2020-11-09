High school and middle school sports in Vigo County were paused on Monday, the Vigo County School Corporation announced in conjunction with the corporation's shift to remote learning for the rest of November.
"We're pausing for at least a week at all levels," said Bill Riley, Director of Communications for the school corporation, when reached by telephone Monday night. "The reasoning is that the community spread [of coronavirus] is out of control."
Middle school basketball games played Monday will be the last athletic contests for at least a week, and practices are also suspended until at least Nov. 16.
"The winter season is different than the fall," Riley noted, "with [sports] shifting inside. We want to buy ourselves a week to look at our protocols and make sure we're being as safe as possible . . . and make sure what we're doing in practice to limit the spread, before we get into the winter sports seasons with conference games and things like that."
So far the only winter sport being contested among Vigo County high schools is girls basketball, and so far West Vigo has been quarantined and unable to begin its season.
Both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute will be postponing games this weekend. North was scheduled to play at Avon on Friday and host Martinsville on Saturday, while South was to participate at the Hamilton Southeastern Classic on Saturday against the host team and Fishers. South's home game against Avon on Nov. 17 will also be postponed, athletic director Ed Jarvis said Monday.
"We had a meeting about a month ago," Jarvis said. "The plan then was altered because of the way COVID was altered . . . hopefully by next Monday we can start back up."
• Banks postponed — The Banks of the Wabash girls tournament this weekend has been postponed because both South Vermillion and Parke Heritage teams are quarantined, athletic directors Martin Brown of North Vermillion and Tim Terry of South Vermillion both reported on Monday.
North Vermillion is now going to play Thursday at Riverton Parke, the night the Panthers were going to play at Parke Heritage. Brown also announced that North Vermillion's game Tuesday against Southmont is now a varsity-only contest at 6:30 p.m.
• Maroons opt out — Robinson High School has announced that it will comply with the directive from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and will not play basketball this winter.
Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health recently reclassified basketball as a high-risk sport, limiting participants to no-contact practices and training — although the Illinois High School Association defied that order the next day and said practices could begin later this month.
"Robinson has followed the directives of our state agencies and public health experts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and we fully intend to comply with this directive," superintendent of schools Josh Quick stated in a press release.
• Middle school results — The following basketball results were reported on Monday.
Seventh-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 39 (Parker Higham 14), West Vigo 32 (Pugh 11, Fields 10).
Sixth-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 45 (Mattox Woodock 13, Blake Hammond 11), West Vigo 31 (Reed Daugherty 9); Woodrow Wilson 50 (Blake Hammond 13, Brighton Sanders 11, Mason Lewis 10), Sarah Scott 11 (Payton Ward 6), last week.
