Matt Gambill placed fifth in the boys Elite race and both Northview teams placed seventh in Elite competition of high school cross country on Saturday at Brown County's Eagle Classic.
Gambill and Cael Light, who was 13th, ran in the Elite race for South, while the rest of the Braves competed in AA competition.
Terre Haute North was ninth in the Elite race, while the Patriot girls raced in the AA competition, as did South's girls.
Both West Vigo teams and the North Central boys competed Friday night in the A competition of the meet.
Elite girls
Team scores — Columbus North 82, Carmel 85, Indianapolis North Central 147, Bloomington North 148, Floyd Central 151, Franklin 165, Northview 177, Bloomington South 189, Edgewood 207, Noblesville 209, Jasper 209, Brebeuf 260.
Top 10 — Annalyssa Crain (E) 17:39, Annie Christie (Car) 17:44, Mackenzie Barnett (CN) 18:18, Lauren Klem (F) 18:22, Ellen Baker (INC) 18:30, Andi VanMeter (J) 18:36, Clara Crain (E) 18:36, Kendall Martin (Bre) 18:36, Gnister Grant (Nv) 18:39, Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 18:45.
Other Northview — Ellia Hayes 19:50, Briley Shillings 19:54, Maisie Eldridge 20:10, Halle Miller 20:12, Katie Morrison 20:23, Piper Brinkman 20:25, Jaiden Lutes 22:13, Delaney Trout 22:17.
Elite boys
Team scores — Columbus North 51, Brebeuf 63, Carmel 65, Floyd Central 144, Bloomington South 184, Bloomington North 188, Northview 199, Indianapolis North Central 200, Terre Haute North 204, Jennings County 259, Jasper 287, Seymour 296, Lebanon 324, New Albany 371, Terre Haute South, Forest Park and Corydon Central incomplete.
Top 10 — Kole Mathison (Car) 15:18, Krishna Thirunavukkarasu (Bre) 15:30, Camden Marshall (CC) 15:33, Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (CN) 15:40, Matt Gambill (THS) 15:40, Ezra Burrell (Bre) 15:41, Spenser Wolf (FP) 15:42, Andy Stohr (CN) 15:42, Nolan Bailey (BN) 15:43, Abe Eckman (J) 15:44.
Northview — Jcim Grant 15:59, Corbin Butts 16:26, Stuart Bennett 16:32, Douglas Dillman 16:56, Hank Slater 17:02, Carter Mullenix 17:09, Braeden Knerr 18:06.
Terre Haute North — Dylan Zeck 16:23, Anthony Adams 16:25, Ian Gadberry 16:31, Nolan White 16:34, Hayden McCarty 17:29, Devin Vanvactor 17:45, Reece Lady 17:53, Patrick O'Connor 18:04, Paul O'Connor 18:10, Evan Adams 18:45.
Other Terre Haute South — Cael Light 15:51.
Girls A
Team scores — Barr-Reeve 52, Indian Creek 60, Brown County 69, Owen Valley 123, Borden 128, Southridge 145, West Vigo 150, Evansville Memorial 181, North Harrison 217, Brownstown Central 279, Edinburgh 322.
Top 5 — Abigail Fleetwood (BC) 19:24, Jacqueline Brasseale (EM) 19:31, Phoebe Dowty (IC) 19:48, Hadley Gradolf (BC) 20:07, Makenna Pruett (BR) 20:21.
West Vigo — Cassie Roush 21:44, Maci Easton 21:50, Sadie Herring 23:12, Sara Callecod 23:19, Kaitlin Whitford 24:17, Gwen Garman 24:41, Hailey Hillhouse 30:54, Mallorey Fischer 31:44.
Boys A
Team scores — Borden 72, Austin 114, Brown County 122, Eastern (Pekin) 152, Indian Creek 153, Providence 171, Evansville Memorial 185, West Vigo 201, Brownstown Central 243, North Harrison 262, Home School Union 266, Barr-Reeve 279, North Central 338, Triton Central 349, Owen Valley 350, Lighthouse Christian Academy 410.
Top 5 — Jacob Wenning (NH) 16:41, Chase Austin (BC) 16:43, Gavin Just (B) 16:46, Chance Craig (A) 16:56, Wyatt Beck (A) 16:57.
West Vigo — Bryce Stateler 17:29, Levi Saude 18:08, Garrett Roush 19:08, Bryland Pape 19:29, Trae Scott 20:33, Griffin Akers 20:43, Alex McKinney 22:02, Terran Chrisman 22:07, Patrick Stewart 24:47.
North Central — Zack Weir 17:55, Adam Wlker 19:37, Peyton Seay 20:16, Will Roberts 23:07, Brandon Lee 25:27.
Girls AA
Team scores — Pike 51, Corydon Central 133, Avon 134, Lawrence North 135, Terre Haute South 139, Lebanon 183, Madison 214, Perry Meridian 215, Seymour 216, East Central 286, Bedford North Lawrence 296, Greensburg 303, Terre Haute North 305, Jennings County 322, Martinsville 347, Silver Creek 400, South Dearborn 451, Evansville North 459, Scottsburg 545, Evansville Central 602.
Top 5 — Jessica Velez (P) 19:23, Rachel Campbell (EC) 19:30, Brielle Vail (LN) 19:39, Autumn Spence (BNL) 19:47, Jessica Hegedus (A) 19:51.
Terre Haute South — Micah Peals 20:28, Ava Rose 20:37, Demme Hancewicz 20:58, Madison Beaumont 21:27, Malory Yatsko 21:30, Aeryn Bradley 21:45, Kaya Tanner 22:02, Caitlyn Strecker 22:10, Sophie Ewen 22:12.
Terre Haute North — Brinlee McCloud 21:14, Ye-Won Jung 21:36, Alyssa Petscher 22:29, Mikalah Tingley 22:47, Haylee Chumley 23:22, Nahlee Gordon 23:36, Dru White 24:03, Hannah McBride 24:32.
Boys AA
Team scores — Avon 60, Perry Meridian 70, Lawrence North 110, Pike 155, Tell City 177, Franklin 201, Lawrence Central 203, Terre Haute South 217, East Central 223, Evansville Central 280, Evansville North 281, Corydon Central 298, Bedford North Lawrence 336, Greensburg 353, Edgewood 385, Martinsville 397, Silver Creek 441, Evansville Harrison 517, Madison 532, Scottsburg 598.
Top 5 — Andrew Haggerty (PM) 16:22, Griffin O'Neill (A) 16:25, Alex Hooten (EvC) 16:39, Malachi Gornik (P) 16:47, Kaden Chestnut (TC) 16:48.
Terre Haute South — Ethan Aidoo 17:29, Eric Haworth 17:47, Mason Cranford 18:04, Tate Alcorn 18:16, Isaac Hults 18:27, Sean Donlan 19:00, Matthew Chaney 19:26, Gavin Oxley 19:55.
• Eels, Cards win — At Washington, Clay City's girls and Bloomfield's boys won team championships at the Washington Invitational.
Individual winners were Macy Tucker of the Eels and Dossan Lamb of Sullivan, the only runner not from Bloomfield in the boys top five.
Girls
Team scores — Clay City 46, Mitchell 58, Shakamak 76, North Daviess 82, Sullivan 92, Loogootee 148; Linton, Washington, White River Valley, Bloomfield and Shoals had incomplete teams.
Top 5 — Macy Tucker (CC) 20:36, Peyton Smith (Lin) 21:03, Hanna Burkhart (Sul) 21:20, Audrey Wright (W) 21:51, Carly Reynolds (Shak) 22:01.
Other Clay City — Carlee Unger 23:09, Elyssa Secrest 23:37, Olivia Owens 24:06, Cambri Booe 24:25, Tara Arthur 24:50, Celeah Burton 25:44.
Other Shakamak — Lilly Linneweber 23:18, Natalie Lang 24:39, Rebekah Messmer 26:01, Cambri Collins 26:42, Kollette Slough 26:54.
Other Sullivan — Kate Ridgway 24:01, Josie Gettinger 24:34, Kayla Samm 27:31, Makayla Hitt 28:13.
Other Linton — Payton Landis 26:54, Adriona Page 28:19, Chloe Weismann 28:29.
White River Valley — Patricia Solliday 22:49, Olivia Cornelius 25:31, Sydnee Sullivan 25:58, Alexi Wright 28:01.
Bloomfield — Jaeden Mietus 23:02, Ansley Ross 25:08.
Boys
Team scores — Bloomfield 22, Sullivan 53, Clay City 73, Mitchell 77, Washington 153, Shakamak 162, Loogootee 211; White River Valley, North Daviess, Linton and Shoals had incomplete teams.
Top 5 — Dossan Lamb (Sul) 16:48, Wyatt Frye (B) 17:01, Justin Beard (B) 17:12, Lance McIntosh (B) 17:19, Landen Myers (B) 17:21.
Other Bloomfield — C.J. Sylvester 18:03, Quentin Ross 18:31, Justin Ingram 19:57.
Other Sullivan — Will King 17:26, Paul Lueking 18:31, Tim Lueking 18:38, Marcus Roshel 19:05, Ryder Pinkston 19:23, Ben McKinley 20:03.
Clay City — Jacob Hogg 17:36, Karter Neiswinger 18:27, Mason Laswell 18:42, Clay Brown 18:54, Wyatt Adams 19:20, Daniel Lowder 19:31, Braydon Baumgartner 20:35.
Shakamak — J.T. May 19:29, Will Miller 20:28, Chris McDonald 20:33, Michael Miller 21:03, Peyton Yeryar 21:39, Colin Barber 21:58, Logan Burris 22:40.
White River Valley — Trystin Kirkhoff 17:59, Max Hostetter 18:38, Parker Stone 19:28, Brandt Driscoll 20:09.
Linton — Matthew Hayden 20:00, Tyler Gordon 21:32, Justin Brown 23:14, Austin Rose 24:54.
Soccer
Boys
• Terre Haute South 3, Martinsville 0 — At Martinsville, Tyler Peterson had a goal and an assist as the Braves recorded a shutout in nonconference play.
Terre Haute South=2=1=—=3
Martinsville=0=0=—=0
South goals — Tyler Peterson, Grant Esper (Peterson), Adam Andres
Next — Terre Haute South (5-3-2) hosts Mooresville on Tuesday.
• Southport 5, Terre Haute North 1 — At Indianapolis, Wil Anders had the only goal for the Patriots in a Conference Indiana loss.
• South Vermillion 3, Edgewood 1 — At Ellettsville, Cale Royer had a goal and two assists for the visiting Wildcats in a nonconference match.
South Vermillion=2=1=—=3
Edgewood=1=0=—=1
South Vermillion goals — Cale Royer, Luke Higgins, Keegan Mackey
South Vermillion assists — Royer 2, Bryce McLaren
Next — South Vermillion (3-4) plays Monday at West Vigo.
Girls
• Terre Haute North 4, Southport 0 — At Indianapolis, Ellie Price had three goals as the Patriots won a Conference Indiana match.
Cali Wuestefeld had the other goal and Caroline Gauer, Korryn Shore, Alyse Thompson and Ally Lintzenich had assists for North, now 8-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Patriots host a nonconference match Wednesday against Terre Haute South, JV match at 5 p.m.
• Indianapolis North Central 7, Terre Haute South 0 — At South, the visiting Panthers scored in the first 20 seconds and three times in the first 12 minutes of a nonconference match.
• Edgewood 4, South Vermillion 0 — At Ellettsville, the Wildcats were defeated in a nonconference match. They play Monday at West Vigo.
Tennis
• Patriots second — At Terre Haute North, the host Patriots shut out both Southport and Indianapolis Chatard but lost to Guerin Catholic to place second in the Terre Haute North Invitational.
Max Marietta and Clayton Stultz were unbeaten at No. 2 doubles for the Patriots, who lost three three-set matches against Guerin Catholic.
Terre Haute North 5, Southport 0
Singles — Jae-Won Jung (THN) def. Micah Fishel 6-0, 6-1; Cade Moore (THN) def. Samuel Stone 6-2, 6-0; Mason Lubbehusen (THN) def. Thang Chin 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Mark Hankins-James Rogge (THN) def. Rokim Thang-Drew Youmans 6-1, 6-3; Max Marietta-Clayton Stultz (THN) def. Sheldon Fox-Nathan Kendall 6-0, 6-1.
Terre Haute North 5, Indianapoils Chatard 0
Singles — Jung (THN) def. Grant Millman 6-1, 6-4; Moore (THN) def. Sam Annikan 6-1, 6-3; Lubbehusen (THN) def. James Duncan 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — Hankins-Rogge (THN) def. Sam McCarthy-Young/Ethan Pratt 6-4, 6-1; Marietta-Stultz (THN) def. Williams Dietrick-William Pruitt 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12-10).
Guerin Catholic 4, Terre Haute North 1
Singles — Max Fuller (GC) def. Jung 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6); Ty Harrington (GC) def. Moore 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7); John Tiplick (GC) def. Lubbehusen 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Thomas Darland-Zach Thieme (GC) def. Hankins-Rogge 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 1-0 (11-9); Marietta-Stultz (THN) def. Bradley Getts-Liam Hogan 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8).
• Braves win — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves won their own invitational. No details were provided.
• Indian Creek 4, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, Houston Ferree won at No. 1 singles for the Golden Arrows in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Jaden Schrogham 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-6); Brendan Conner (IC) def. Noah Kincaid 6-2, 6-0; Aidan Pemberton (IC) def. Dillon Grubb 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Cass Mitchell-Jake Mitchell (IC) def. Jared Couch-Scott Fusco 6-2, 6-2; Cale Allison-Trent Volz (IC) def. Drew Baker-Koby Wood 6-1, 6-2.
JV — Indian Creek won 1-0.
Next — Sullivan (2-11) plays Monday at Edgewood.
Volleyball
• Sullivan 3, Brown County 0 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows prevailed in Western Indiana Conference competition.
Brown County=17=22=17
Sullivan=25=25=25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 26 assists, 8 digs, 4 kills, 4 blocks and 2 aces; Alison Pelfrey 11 digs, an assist and an ace; Parker Mischler 10 digs and 8 kills; Kendal Edmondson 8 kills and a block; Korinne Gofourth 7 digs, 2 assists, a kill, a block and an ace; Annie Smith 6 digs, an assist and 2 aces; Genevieve Vandergriff 6 kills and 6 blocks; Elly Hamilton 6 kills and a dig; Kennedy Wagaman a dig, an assist and 2 aces; and Mallory Pike a dig.
JV — Brown County won 2-1.
• Linton 3, Forest Park 0 — At Ferdinand, Gentry Warrick had 15 kills as the visiting Miners won a nonconference match.
Linton=25=25=25
Forest Park=20=17=12
Highlights — For Linton, Kylie Cooksey had 27 assists, 4 digs, a block and 5 aces; Gentry Warrick 15 kills, 8 digs, 4 blocks and 3 aces; Haley Rose 10 kills, 9 digs, 3 blocks and an ace; Aubrey Ewers 8 digs and an ace; Sophie Hale 7 digs, an assist and an ace; Jaylee Hayes 6 digs, 3 kills, 1.5 blocks and an ace; Lillie Oliver a kill, a dig and half a block; and Neely Brown a dig.
JV — Forest Park won 2-1.
Next — Linton (9-4) hosts Owen Valley on Monday.
• Cougars win — At Cayuga, North Daviess won both its matches to win the North Vermillion Invitational.
The host Falcons won the junior varsity tournament.
