The upcoming high school girls tennis sectional upgraded from "pretty interesting" to "can't miss" on Monday, thanks to unbeaten Sullivan winning 3-2 at Terre Haute South.
The Golden Arrows, coached by former South assistant Wes Kirk, swept singles matches behind Hanna Burkhart, Paige Chickadaunce and Annie Smith and are now a school-record 17-0 for the season.
Pairings will be drawn next Monday for the sectional at North, which will also include the Patriots — who lost 3-2 to South — and a West Vigo team that's also dangerous at the singles positions.
South, which honored its lone senior Lainey Anshutz on Monday, got its points from the doubles teams of Morgan Williams-Sydney Williams and Emily Wilson-Ayden Zinkovich.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Lainey Anshutz 6-2, 6-2; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Briley Ireland 7-5, 6-2; Annie Smith (S) def. Ainsley Manalaysay 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Morgan Williams-Sydney Williams (THS) def. Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisil 6-4, 7-5; Emily Wilson-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.
JV — South 8, Sullivan 1.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-6) hosts South Vermillion on Thursday.
In other tennis:
• West Vigo 3, Vincennes Rivet 2 — At West Vigo, the Vikings got their points from singles players Kaitlyn Whitford, Ellie Easton and Avery Lasecki.
Boys
• Paris 9, Robinson 0 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers swept the Maroons in Little Illini Conference play.
Singles — Fox Davis (P) def. Eli Rosborough 7-5, 6-4; Max Moody (P) def. Luke Hatfield 7-5, 6-2; Chance Westerfield (P) def. Jayden Pinkston 6-0, 6-0; Robert Walls (P) def. Aiden Elder 6-0, 6-2; Cooper Kuglin (P) def. Evan Gower 6-1, 6-3; Hudson David (P) def. Cody Waggoner 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Moody-Wells (P) def. Pinkston-Rosborough 6-2, 6-4; David-Davis (P) def. Elder-Hatfield 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Adam Creech-Westerfield (P) def. Gower-Cash Veteto 6-1, 6-0.
Next — Paris (3-5, 1-1 LIC) plays Wednesday at Casey.
Baseball
• West Vigo 6, North Putnam 1 — At West Vigo, the Vikings remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play.
Now 14-5 overall, 7-0 in the WIC, the Vikings play Wednesday at South Putnam.
• Bloomington South 11, Terre Haute South 1 — At Bloomington, the visiting Braves never recovered from a six-run first inning by the Panthers.
Jacob Rutledge reached base to lead off the game and scored on a double by Caleb Stultz, and Blaze Schultz had the third hit for the Braves, now 8-10.
• South Vermillion 12, Attica 0 — At Attica, Keegan Mackey, Blake Boatman and Peyton Hawkins had doubles and the visiting Wildcats played errorless baseball in a five-inning win.
Boatman was winning pitcher for South Vermillion, 11-6 overall and 7-4 in the Wabash River Conference. The two teams play again Tuesday at South Vermillion.
• Marshall 3, Casey 2 — At Marshall, the host Lions won in Little Illini Conference play.
Softball
• Terre Haute South 4, Clay City 1 — At South, the Braves held down the powerful attack of Class A's fifth-ranked Eels.
• West Vigo 14, Covington 3 — At Covington, the visiting Vikings overpowered the Trojans in five innings.
Alex Barnaby, Kenzie Rice and winning pitcher Adelynn Harris all homered for West Vigo. Rice also had a double and drove in five runs, Harris added a single, Avery Funk had two singles and a double and Ashley Dunkin had two hits.
Golf
• Eels win three-way meet — At Phil Harris, Clay City defeated Shakamak and a short-handed Bloomfield team.
Justin Hopkins of Clay City was medalist with a 39.
Team scores — Clay City 191, Shakamak 223, Bloomfield incomplete.
Clay City (191) — Justin Hopkins 39, Josh Hogan 49, Clay Brown 46, Robby Burkle 63, Zach Swearingen 57.
Shakamak (223) — Miller 58, Thomasson 51, Gadberry 63, Lambermont 58, Shipman 56.
Bloomfield — Travis Priest 47, Brennon Gilliland 45, Justin Beard 54.
Next — Clay City plays Cloverdale on Tuesday at Forest Park.
• Arrows third — At the Country Club of Old Vincennes, Sullivan finished behind South Knox and Barr-Reeve in a three-way match.
Team scores — South Knox 176, Barr-Reeve 177, Sullivan 191.
Medalist — Emmons (BR) 38.
Sullivan (191) — Collier Elliott 45, Wyatt Piel 46, Gavin Jenkins 47, Hunter Pirtle 54, Koby Wood 53, Noah Kincaid 54.
