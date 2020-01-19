Sarah Isaf had 16 points and Karrington Krabel scored 13 with five rebounds, four assists and five steals Saturday night as unbeaten Paris joined Marshall, Lawrenceville and Olney in the winner's bracket of the Little Illini Conference girls tournament with a 60-27 win over host Robinson.
Bailey Strauch led the Maroons, who trailed 29-2 after the first quarter, with 12 points.
In other games Saturday, Olney defeated Casey 54-34 despite 13 points by Audrey Hosselton and 10 by Eva Richardson for the Warriors, and Lawrenceville beat Flora 48-26.
Flora and Red Hill play the only game tonight at Robinson, while the semifinal contest on Tuesday pit Paris against Marshall at 6 p.m. CST and Lawrenceville plays Olney at 7:30. Robinson, now 6-15, and Casey, now 3-16, play in consolation bracket games on Wednesday, Casey against the Flora-Red Hill winner at 6 p.m. followed by Robinson against Newton.
I I I
In other girls games Saturday:
• Plainfield 53, Terre Haute North 40 — At Plainfield, the visiting Patriots led most of the first half in a nonconference game.
Zoe Stewart led North with 16 points and Anslee Michael added nine. Ellie Wilkerson had 19 points for the Quakers.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (40) — Stewart 7 2-2 16, A.Michael 3 2-2 9, P.Michael 1 1-2 4, Gilbert 1 2-2 4, Bell 1 1-2 3, Hart 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, Bullard 0 0-2 0, Saunders 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 FG, 8-10 FT, 40 TP.
PLAINFIELD (53) — Wilkerson 7 4-6 19, Am.Tallent 4 0-0 10, Woods 3 0-0 9, O'Day 2 0-0 6, Rhodes 2 1-2 5, Au.Tallent 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 FG, 5-8 FT, 53 TP.
Terre Haute North=14=7=8=11=—=40
Plainfield=9=15=16=13=—=53
3-point goals — Stewart 2, A.Michael, P.Michael, Woods 3, Am.Tallent 2, O'Day 2, Wilkerson. Total fouls — THN 9, Plainfield 13. Fouled out — none.
Next — Terre Haute North (7-11) plays Tuesday in a varsity-only contest at Shakamak. Plainfield (10-10) is at Mooresville on Friday.
Boys basketball
Saturday
• Riverton Parke 70, Southmont 65, 2 OT — At Mecca, Brandon Hazzard had 22 points while Pierson Barnes added 16 and Hayden Gilstrap 10 as the Panthers battled back to the .500 mark at 7-7.
Riverton Parke plays Friday at North Central, while Southmont (2-9) is at Covington that night.
• Sullivan 73, Vincennes Lincoln 62, OT — At Vincennes, Randy Kelley scored 31 points as the Golden Arrows wrapped up an unbeaten weekend on the road.
Now 12-2, Sullivan hosts White River Valley this Saturday. Vincennes Lincoln, 4-8, hosts Evansville Mater Dei on Tuesday.
• Danville 75, South Vermillion 44 — At Clinton, Anthony Garzolini hit 4 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats with 12 points but Class 3A's fourth-ranked Warriors were too much to overcome.
Now 5-8, South Vermillion hosts West Vigo on Wednesday. Danville, 13-2, is at Western Boone on Friday.
• Danville Schlarman 70, North Vermillion 46 — At Danville, Ill., Landon Naylor had a game-high 20 points and Ethan Watson added 10 but the Falcons fell to 2-13 for the season.
North Vermillion is at Parke Heritage this Friday.
• Robinson 67, Hoopeston 52 — At Robinson, Ill., Kade Lassen had 30 points, Brayden Childress 19 and Wes Jackson 11 on Friday as the Maroons won a nonconference game.
Now 6-10 overall but 3-1 in Little Illini Conference games, the Maroons have a big LIC game Tuesday at Lawrenceville.
Wrestling
• Wildcats third — At Covington, South Vermillion placed third with Parke Heritage sixth and North Vermillion seventh at the Wabash River Conference meet on Saturday.
Ian Lorey and Gage Mancourt led South Vermillion with second-place finishes. Josh Latoz had a third-place finish for North Vermillion
Team scores — Attica 229.5, Seeger 220, South Vermillion 184, Covington 174, Fountain Central 149, Parke Heritage 133, North Vermillion 57.
South Vermillion results
106 — Wyatt English fourth
113 — Logan Beckman third
120 — Holden Southard fourth
126 — Bryce Olinger third
132 — Dallas Craft fifth
138 — Thomas Brooks third
145 — Andrew Russell fourth
152 — Dalton Payton fifth
160 — Ian Lorey second
170 — Justin Vaughn third
195 — Gabriel Browning fifth
220 — Gage Mancourt second
285 — Levi Shew fourth
North Vermillion results
132 — Ivan Tryon sixth
145 — Brayden Schrader fifth
152 — Bruce Rossiter fourth
160 — Josh Latoz third
170 — Tony Tucker 0-2
220 — Derek Schmidt fifth
285 — Seth Girton fifth
Next — South Vermillion (15-8) competes Thursday at Crawfordsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.