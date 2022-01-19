Shelby Seay led four double-figure scorers with 19 points Wednesday night as host North Central defeated Riverton Parke 69-38 in girls high school basketball.
Katie Jones added 16 points, Paloma Keller 13 and Jalyn Davidson 12 for the Thunderbirds, now 15-5. North Central hosts North Vermillion on Saturday.
Riverton Parke, now 4-15, got 12 points from Kaylee Mathas and 11 from Macey Barnes. The Panthers are also at home Saturday against South Vermillion.
In other girls basketball Wednesday:
• Sullivan 53, North Knox 42 — At Sullivan, Gracie Shorter erupted for a game-high 25 points as the Golden Arrows won a battle of 15-4 teams.
Klaire Williams added 10 points for the 16-4 Arrows, who play Friday at Cloverdale. Gracie Poe scored 16 for the 15-5 Warriors, who are at Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday.
Boys basketball
Tuesday
• Marshall 65, Red Hill 50 — At Marshall, Ill., the host Lions picked up a Little Illini Conference win as Landon Boatman scored 19 points, Nick Brown 18 and Logan Medsker 17.
