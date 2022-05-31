PREP ROUNDUP: SV softball wins fifth straight sectional

South Vermillion's softball team won its 2A sectional in style Monday.
The Wildcats defeated Greencastle 11-1 to earn their fifth consecutive sectional championship.
South Vermillion will host Cascade at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the regional championship game. The winner goes to the Forest Park Semistate on Saturday.
Hannah Boardman hit a home run to get South Vermillion started in the first. Greencastle tied it in the top of the third, but the Wildcats responded with three runs to take the lead for good.
Later, Kenley Minor and Rayven Wilson hit home runs to put the Wildcats (23-3) out of the Tiger Cubs' reach.
Baseball
Class 3A Crawfordsville Sectional
• Northview 3, Crawfordsville 2 — At Crawfordsville, Landon Carr hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Knights to a dramatic victory over the 3A No. 9 Athenians.
An infield single by Gavin Jones in the sixth set the table for Carr's walk-off heroics.
The Knights earned a berth in the championship game against Lebanon (see related story).
• Lebanon 11, South Vermillion 4 — At Crawfordsville, Peyton Hawkins homered, but the Tigers proved too much for the Wildcats.
Class 2A Mitchell Sectional
• Linton 8, Mitchell 7 — At Mitchell, the Miners rallied to win their second-straight sectional. The Bluejackets led 7-4 in the middle of the sixth, only to have Linton rally for the four runs that won the game.
Linton advanced into the Evansville Mater Dei Regional where it will play North Decatur at 10 a.m. Forest Park and Providence are also in the regional field in games played at Bosse Field.
• Linton 11, North Knox 0 — At Mitchell, the Miners hammered the Warriors to advance to the sectional title game against Mitchell.
Class 2A Parke Heritage Sectional
• Parke Heritage 8, North Putnam 4 — At Rockville, the Wolves led 4-3 in the third, but gradually pulled away to earn a berth in the sectional title game against Southmont (see related story).
Class A Shakamak Sectional
• Shakamak 8, North Central 6 — At Jasonville, the Lakers had a battle with the Thunderbirds, but ultimately advanced to play in the sectional title game against White River Valley (see related story).
Class A LCC Sectional
• Lafayette CC 8, Riverton Parke 0 — At Lafayette, LCC ace Ben Mazur, a highly-touted pitching prospect, blanked the Panthers in a sectional semifinal.
