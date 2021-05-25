Sullivan’s girls tennis team extended its winning streak to 23 matches on Tuesday, blanking Greencastle 5-0 with straight-set victories at every spot in the first round of the Crawfordsville Regional.
The 23-0 Golden Arrows return to Crawfordsville on Wednesday for a championship match against Covington, which advanced with a 3-2 win over the host Artesians.
Also still alive in state tournament play is the No. 1 doubles team from Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg and Grace Ramsay, who beat Northview’s Brooklee Bussing and Layla Lee 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 on Tuesday.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Molly Ramey 6-1, 6-2; Paige Cartwright (S) def. Maddie Landry 6-4, 6-0; Annie Smith (S) def. Ally Schimpf 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisil (S) def. Allison Fajt-Faith Hartman 6-0, 6-3; Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking (S) def. Caroline Gooch-Sophie Riggle 6-3, 6-1.
Next — Sullivan (23-0) plays Covington at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the Crawfordsville Regional championship.
Boys
• Paris 8, Shelbyville 1 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers honored seniors Adam Creech and Max Moody prior to Tuesday’s nonconference win.
Singles — Matthew Grabb (S) def. Fox Davis 6-1, 6-1; Max Moody (P) def. Carter Anderson 6-0, 6-1; Chance Westerfield (P) def. Owen Heddrich 6-0, 6-0; Robert Wells (P) Owen Rice 6-1, 6-1; Cooper Kuglin (P) def. Bryson Ulmer 6-2, 6-1; Aiden Creech (P) def. Kayne McConnell 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Davis-Westerfield (P) def. Anderson-Grabb 6-2, 6-1; Adam Creech-Moody (P) def. Heddrich-Rice 6-0, 6-0; David Hudson-Wells (P) def. Albert Kirkbride 6-1, 6-2.
Next — Paris (4-10) hosts Teutopolis at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Monday
At Paris, Ill.
Charleston 7, Paris 2
Singles — Davis (P) def. Vince DiNaso 6-3, 7-5; Pierson Smith (C) def. Moody 6-0, 6-4; Adam Rudibaugh (C) def. Westerfield 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Ashton Fifield (C) def. Wells 6-1, 6-0; Braden Pschirrer (C) def. Kuglin 6-0, 6-0; Josh Will (C) def. Aid.Creech 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Davis-Westerfield (P) def. DiNaso-Rudibaugh 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (12-10); Smith-Will (C) def. Moody-Wells 6-2, 6-3; Fifield-Pschirrer (C) def. Aid.Creech-Kuglin 6-1, 6-0.
Softball
• Northview 17, Brown County 0 — At Ellettsville, Lauren Sackett and Olyvia Notter combined for a no-hitter and Notter and Ellie Carter homered as the Knights coasted past the winless Eagles at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional.
Now 22-5, Northview plays the host Mustangs at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the championship game. Edgewood beat Owen Valley 6-5 in eight innings in the other semifinal game Tuesday.
• South Vermillion 8, South Putnam 5 — At Roachdale, the Wildcats survived a second straight close call and reached the final game of the Class 2A North Putnam Sectional.
The 10th-ranked Wildcats needed a two-run sixth-inning rally on Monday to avoid an upset against Parke Heritage, surviving with a 4-3 win.
• Sullivan 11, Southridge 2 — At Verne, the Golden Arrows advanced to the championship game of the Class 2A South Knox Sectional.
Delainey Shorter led Sullivan with a 3-for-3 performance that include two homers and six RBI. Klaire Williams was 3 for 4 with a double, a homer and two RBI; Avery Wiltermood 2 for 3; Lexie Grindstaff 2 for 4; and Gracie Shorter 1 for 4 with two runs. Kendal Edmondson was winning pitcher.
Linton had an early lead in the other semifinal game against North Knox. On Monday, the Miners beat South Knox 3-0 with Alex Overman pitching the shutout.
• North Central 7, Shakamak 5; Clay City 14, Eminence 4 — At Clay City, the 10-13 Thunderbirds moved into the championship game of the Class A Clay City Sectional and will face the host Eels (18-6) in the final game.
Shakamak had advanced by beating White River Valley 3-0 on Monday, while North Central eliminated Bloomfield. Shakamak finished 4-19, Bloomfield 5-14 and White River Valley 0-10.
• Riverton Parke 4, Faith Christian 2; North Vermillion 8, Attica 6 — At Lafayette, the Panthers got a tie-breaking three-run homer from Bailey Duke in the sixth inning Tuesday and held on for the win at the Class A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional.
Riverton Parke plays North Vermillion at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Track
• Jones wins twice — At Bloomington, Terre Haute South’s Courtney Jones won both the 100-meter dash (12.44 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles Tuesday night at the Bloomington North Regional to punch tickets for her return to the girls state finals.
Complete results from Bloomington were late in coming, but other state-finals qualifiers included West Vigo’s foursome of Dusty Welker (second in 200), Corynn DeGroote (400), Kyarra DeGroote and Maci Easton in the 4x400 relay; South’s Cami Loftus (second in pole vault at career-best 10-feet); Northview’s Ellia Hayes and Gnister Grant (1,600), White River Valley’s Jailyn Lundy (second in high jump, 5-2) and Linton freshman Sophie Hale (third in 100-meter hurdles).
Baseball
• Northview 12, Riverton Parke 1 — At Brazil, the Knights will take a 16-5 record into Class 3A North Montgomery Sectional play later this week after Tuesday’s win.
Coy Edwards, Peyton Lear, Gavin Morris and Landon Carr were all 2 for 3 for the Knights, Edwards with two doubles, two runs and two RBI; Lear with two doubles and two runs; Morris was a triple, two runs and two RBI; and Carr with a triple and three RBI. Jaxon Abbott was 2 for 2 and Keegan Garrison 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Pierson Barnes had a triple and Brandon Todd a double for the Panthers.
Monday
• West Vigo 9, Shakamak 3 — At Jasonville, Carter Murphy and Case Lautenschlager combined to go 4 for 8 with three doubles as the visiting Vikings wrapped up regular-season play with a 22-6 record.
Lautenschlager had two doubles, two runs and two RBI while Murphy had a double, a run and an RBI. Gabe Skelton was 1 for 3 with a double, Dilun King 1 for 3 with two RBI and Peyton Clerk 1 for 3 with two runs.
For Shakamak, Brady Yeryar was 1 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.
West Vigo plays the host team Wednesday at the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional.
• Northview 21, Cloverdale 3 — At Cloverdale, Gavin Morris was 4 for 4 with two homers, a double, four runs and seven RBI as the Knights won their final Western Indiana Conference game of the season.
Also for Northview, Landon Carr was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI; Jaxon Abbott 3 for 4 with two RBI; Seth Rounds 2 for 4 with a double and three runs; Peyton Lear 1 for 3 with a double and three runs; and Dylan Zentko 1 for 3 with three runs.
Ethan Wright was 1 for 2 with two RBI for the Clovers.
• Sullivan 6, North Central 4 — At Farmersburg, Eli Steimel struck out 13 in six innings and was also 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs as the Golden Arrows won their county rivalry game.
Carter McKee was 3 for 3 with a double for the winners, while Cody Adams was 1 for 2 with a double, Marcus Roshel 1 for 2 with two RBI and Jacob Cox and Briar Pershing each 1 for 3 with two RBI. Keegan Morris was 2 for 3 and Jaron Bonacorsi 1 for 4 with two RBI for North Central.
Sullivan (11-12) played Cloverdale on Tuesday.
Football
• WVFCA teams selected — The Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association has announced its teams for the annual all-star game, scheduled June 26 at Indiana State’s Memorial Stadium.
The teams will be feted at a banquet June 25 in Hulman Center, with Rose-Hulman’s Jeff Sokol the featured speaker. Teams will practice daily at ISU, beginning June 20.
Gold squad, head coach Blaine Powell (Sullivan) assisted by Matt McLaren (Sullivan), Mark Raetz and Aaron Edwards (Northview), Brian Oliver (Linton) and Ben Blank (North Vermillion) — John Kiger, Covington; Wyatt Brant and Jack McMehcan, Cumberland; Brenden Johnson and Ty Rollins, Eastern Greene; Kyle Goble and Brody Schaeffer, Edgewood; Brach Carrington and Logan Carrington, Greencastle; Brayden Sherman, Lawrenceville; Damien Giles, Landon Giles and Trey Goodman, Linton; Luke Cook, Jacob Mitchell and Brock Weddle, Marshall; Ethan Payne and Hunter Wray, Monrovia; Gage Euratte and Darren Suits, North Central; Klayton Bailey and Matthew Jackson, North Vermillion; Korbin Allen, Keegan Garrison, Ilias Gordon, Parker Jordan and Dylan Zentko, Northview; Carson Fancil and Troy Metzger, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville; Gavin Dorn, Jayden Fleming, Blain Fryman and Austin Nuttall, Olney; Mason Hutchings, Garrett King and Danny Perry, Paris; Louie Monik and Reece Simpson, Parke Heritage; Grant Bell, Tristan Drake, Eli Hughes, Jaeden King, Gabe Pirtle and Karver Queen, Sullivan; Brayden Bender, Ayden Macke and Jacob Rutledge, Terre Haute South.
Black squad, head coach Chuck Sorrell (South Putnam) assisted by Casey Pinnell (Robinson), John Butler and Steve Spinks (Indian Creek), Terry Eup and Seth Hammond (South Vermillion), Troy Isles (West Vigo) and Trent Fine (North Daviess — Zarik Chmielewski and Dane DuBois, Cascade; Colin Branson, A.J. Cox, Dawson Dallape and Cade Harkins, Casey; Brett Barger, Zach Cubian-Kaufman, Connor Fruits, Jordan Gorham and Tyler Ross, Indian Creek; Dillon Burton, Zach Shick and Dakota Spencer, Mattoon; R.J. Lindemann, Newton; Josh Krusenklaus and Alex Steffey, North Daviess; Colton Clifford and Mason Ray, North Putnam; Noah Roberts and Kahner Welch, Owen Valley; Drake Allen and Damien Plummer, Red Hill; Kayden Allee, Riverton Parke; Wylie Bonnell, Roger Cornwell, Kolton Decker, Jeff Goble and Cory Woods, Robinson; Mitchell Bock, Parker Hacker, Conner Hilburn, Gabe Langley, Riley Stone, Hayden Switzer and Dru Teipen, South Putnam; Kadin McMahan, Sam Natale, Anthonio Nieves and Joey Shew, South Vermillion; K.C. Bowling, Jazz Brown, Conner Lutz, Kyle Merritt and Jace Russell, Terre Haute North; and Shea Andrews, Cayden Cinotto, Jarrell Sholar, Zander Wilbur and Evan Wyrick, West Vigo.
• All-staters named — The Illinois Football Coaches Association released its all-state lists this week, with two Little Illini Conference players named.
Garrett Florkowski of Robinson is a first-team Class 3A all-stater at linebacker, while Logan Bartley of Paris earned honorable-mention accolades on the Class 4A all-state team as an offensive lineman.
