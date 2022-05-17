PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan softball finishes perfect WIC campaign

Sullivan's softball team completed a perfect Western Indiana Conference campaign in dazzling fashion as the Golden Arrows didn't allow a hit in a five-inning 10-0 win over Owen Valley.
Kate Ridgway only allowed one Owen Valley runner to reach base as she struck out nine in five innings of work.
Ridgway also added a double to go with one by Kendal Edmondson. Delainey Shorter homered for the Arrows.
The win gave Sullivan a 10-0 WIC record. The Golden Arrows outscored their conference foes 116-9 during the season.
In other softball action:
• West Vigo 4, Northview 0 — At Brazil, West Vigo pitcher Adelynn Harris scattered seven hits in a shutout effort.
Harris struck out eight in the contest.
Baseball
• Riverton Parke 11, Faith Christian 0 — At Mecca, C.J. O'Dell threw a five-inning perfect game for the Panthers. Andy Uselman, Peyton Robins, Hunter Collings and Derek Lebron all had multi-hit games, including a three-run homer for Lebron.
• Vincennes Lincoln 10, TH North 0 — At Vincennes, the Patriots fell in a nonconference contest.
• Linton 8, Loogootee 7 — At Linton, the Miners defeated the Class A No. 7 Lions in a nonconference clash.
• Owen Valley 4, Sullivan 3 — At Spencer, Donovan McKinney was 3-for-3 with a double in the losing effort for Sullivan.
Golf
• TH North 165, Sullivan 182 — At Hulman Links, Gavin Connor was medalist with a 39 as the Patriots defeated the Golden Arrows.
Connor Bishop (40), Cole Higham (42), Trey Steadman (44) and Hudson Smith (45) shot the lowest rounds for North. Wyatt Piel (46) and Gavin Jenkins (43) were low for the Arrows.
• Edgewood wins three-way match — At Forest Park, Edgewood (172) won a competitive three-way match against Clay City (189) and Bloomfield (197).
Joshua Hogan (41) shot the low round for the Eels. Bryce Wiram (45) also shot a sub-45 round for Clay City. Edgewood's Luke Garrett (40) was the medalist.
