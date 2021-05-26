PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan girls tennis, West Vigo baseball win

Sullivan, coached by Wes Kirk, won its first regional championship in girls tennis in school history Wednesday, downing Covington 4-1 to claim the Crawfordsville Regional title.
The 24-0 Golden Arrows will move on to face the Richmond Regional champion — either Franklin County or Lawrenceburg — in the Center Grove Semistate, starting at noon Saturday. A victory there would propel them into the state quarterfinals June 4.
On Wednesday, singles players Hanna Burkhart, Paige Chickadaunce and Annie Smith all won in straight sets. So did the Arrows’ No. 2 doubles duo of Courtney Lueking and Lexie Baker.
“We’re happy to bring home the first tennis regional title in our school’s history,” Kirk told the Tribune-Star afterward.
“Our players all played excellent today against a strong Covington team. We are very excited to have more tennis to play and a chance to take our shots at semistate.”
Sullivan 4, Covington 1
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Grace Wright 6-1, 6-1; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Nai’a Pettit 6-2, 6-2; Annie Smith (S) def. Halle Grady 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Peyton Sisil-Sarah Francis 6-0, 6-4; Courtney Lueking-Lexie Baker (S) def. Cora Reynolds-Daisy Goeppner 6-1, 6-2.
Next — Sullivan (24-0) will face either Franklin County or Lawrenceburg in the Center Grove Semistate at noon Saturday. Covington finished 16-2.
In other girls tennis:
• Wolves advance — At Crawfordsville, the Parke Heritage doubles team of Jillian Gregg and Grace Ramsay beat the Benton Central team 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday and will play Covington on Thursday.
Boys
• Teutopolis 6, Paris 3 — At Paris, Ill., Chance Westerfield earned points in both singles and doubles as the Tigers lost.
Singles — Josh Habing (T) def. Fox Davis 6-3, 6-4; Max Moody (P) def. Myles Stortzum 6-0, 6-2; Chance Westerfield (P) def. Kolten Tabbert 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8); Gus Siemer (T) def. Cooper Kuglin 6-0, 6-2; Hayden Jansen (T) def. Aidan Creech 6-0, 6-3; Ryder Vahling (T) def. Hudson David 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles — Davis-Westerfield (P) def. Habing-Tabbert 6-3, 6-4; Jansen-Stortzum (T) def. Adam Creech-Moody 6-2, 6-3; Siemer-Vahling (T) def. David-Kuglin 6-2, 6-2.
Next — Paris (4-11) hosts Olney on Thursday.
Baseball
• West Vigo 9, Owen Valley 0 — At Spencer, the Vikings shut out the host school in the first game of the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional on Wednesday evening.
No. 4-ranked West Vigo (23-6) will take on Wednesday night’s Edgewood-Indian Creek survivor in the sectional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
On Wednesday, Jerome Blevins homered and Ben Kearns (six innings) and Rhyan Shaffer (one inning) combined to pitch a four-hit shutout for coach Culley DeGroote’s Vikings. Blevins and Shaffer had a total of seven strikeouts.
West Vigo erupted for seven runs in the top of the sixth inning and added another in the seventh to break open a previously close game.
“Sophomore Ben Kearns threw a heck of a game,” DeGroote told the Tribune-Star afterward.
“I thought our defense was outstanding, especially with the game on the line in the middle innings. We’re built on pitching and defense and it paid for us tonight.
“It was nice to see our guys hit well late in the game.”
West Vigo 010 007 1 — 9 13 0
Owen Valley 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
W — Kearns, 6-1. L — Dill. HR — WV: Blevins.
Highlights — For West Vigo, Ben Kearns and Rhyan Shaffer combined to pitch a 4-hit shutout; Jerome Blevins hit a solo homer; Case Lautenschlager went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs; Peyton Clerk went 3 for 5 with 3 stolen bases, 2 RBIs and 2 runs; Josh Sigler went 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs; Carter Murphy went 2 for 4 with a double; and Dilun King also doubled.
Next — West Vigo (23-6) will face Edgewood or Indian Creek at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Owen Valley Sectional semifinals. Owen Valley ended up 12-11.
• Linton 4, South Knox 3 — At Mitchell, a walk-off single by Luke McDonald turned into a double play, but Gabe Eslinger alertly scored the winning run on a dash from second as the Miners survived at the Class 2A Mitchell Sectional.
• Parke Heritage 11, South Putnam 5 — At New Market, the Wolves advanced to a semifinal game against the host team at the Class 2A Southmont Sectional.
Tuesday
• Oblong 8, Martinsville 2 — At Martinsville, Ill., Grant Haenig went 3 for 4 and Ethan Lowry 2 for 4 with an RBI, but the Bluestreaks completed their regular season with a 1-7 record.
Martinsville begins regional play next Wednesday at Kansas against Tri-County.
Softball
• Sullivan 7, Linton 3 — At Verne, the Golden Arrows rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh inning to overtake the Miners for the championship of the Class 2A South Knox Sectional.
Avery Wiltermood and Brooklyn Riley were both 3 for 4 for the Golden Arrows, Wiltermood hitting a double and scoring twice and Riley getting a solo homer. Gracie Shorter was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBI, Klaire Williams 2 for 4 with a double and Lexi Grindstaff 1 for 4 with a double.
Abby Brownfield was 2 for 3 and Kylie Cooksey was 2 for 4 with a double for Linton.
Sullivan hosts a regional game Tuesday against either Evansville Mater Dei or the winner of Wednesday night's late sectional semifinal game between Tecumseh and North Posey.
• Clay City 6, North Central 2 — At Clay City, the host Eels won their first sectional since 2014.
Clay City will host a regional game Tuesday against the winner of Sectional 58.
• North Vermillion 10, Riverton Parke 9 — At Lafayette, the Falcons scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to advance to Thursday's championship at the Class A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional.
Boys golf
• Terre Haute North 9.5, Terre Haute South 2.5 — At Hulman Links, the Patriots won the annual match-play competition against the Braves.
Logan Schuld (N) tied Ryan Liebermann
Trey Steadman (N) def. Andrew Baker 1 up
Gavin Conner (N) def. Caleb Maris 1 up
Cole Higham (N) def. Evan Burbrink 4 up
Nick Winning (S) def. Zack McCreery 1 up
Nathan Fields (N) def. Nolan Mishler 2 up
Hudson Smith (N) def. Donavan Refugio 2 up
Josh Ferres (N) def. Nick Cherry 4 up
Blake Harden (N) def. Kyle Kennedy 1 up
Connor Bishop (N) def. Hayden Hughes 3 up
John Lee (N) def. Evan Pound 4 up
Kole Mullins (S) def. Blaize Stennett 3 up
• Eels second — At Country Oaks, Clay City's Justin Hopkins was medalist with a 78 but the Eels lost to host Washington in a match that also included Washington Catholic.
Team scores — Washington 333, Clay City 379, Washington Catholic incomplete.
Clay City (379) — Justin Hopkins 78, Josh Hogan 108, Clay Brown 95, Robby Burkle 101, Zach Swearingen 105.
• Piel leads Arrows — At Sullivan Elks, the host Golden Arrows shot a 162 against an incomplete North Knox team on Wednesday.
Wyatt Piel was medalist with a 37.
Tuesday
• South Putnam 181, Clay City 187 — At Clover Meadows, Lee Haywood shot a 41 to edge Justin Hopkins for medalist honors as the Eagles held off the Eels.
Clay City (187) — Justin Hopkins 42, Josh Hogan 50, Clay Brown 49, Robby Burkle 46, Zach Swearingen 55.
South Putnam (181) — Lee Haywood 41, B.Robinson 47, M.Robinson 51, VanRensselaer 45, L.Robinson 48.
Track
Girls
• Regional results — The final results from the Bloomington North Regional on Tuesday.
Team scores — Bloomington South 87.25, Bloomington North 86, Terre Haute South 48, Charlestown 43.5, Edgewood 40, Martinsville 35.25, Terre Haute North 33, West Vigo 26, Seymour 26, Northview 22, Jeffersonville 21, Eastern (Pekin) 18.25, Linton 15.25, Brownstown Central 15, Paoli 15, South Putnam 13, Brown County 10, Madison 9, Madison Shawe 9, White River Valley 8, Silver Creek 7, Bedford North Lawrence 6.5, South Vermillion 6, Greencastle 6, Salem 5, Shakamak 4, Crothersville 3, Eastern Greene 3, Jennings County 2, Cloverdale 1.
(Top 3 qualify for state)
100 — Courtney Jones (THS) 12.44, McKenna Jeter (EP) 12.55, Lyric Steele (Char) 12.59, 6. Jaci Stone (Shak) 12.73, Dusty Welker 12.86, 12. McKenzie Turner (THN) 13.32, 15. Khloe Hoar (THN) 13.63.
200 — Steele (Char) 25.92, Welker (WV) 26.23, Lundun Perry (Mad) 26.24, 5. Kyarra DeGroote (WV) 26.85, 9. Caroline Gauer (THN) 27.72, 10. Maggie Lackey (Nv) 27.86, 12. Hoar (THN) 28.10.
400 — Amiyah Davis (BS) 56.70, Hanna Reuter (Mart) 58.89, Corynn DeGroote (WV) 59.03, 7. Claire Kendricks (SV) 1:02.11, 11. Maci Easton (WV) 1:03.31, 12. Demme Hancewicz (THS) 1:03.59.
800 — Bea Cakmak (BN) 2:20.66, Abbey Bethea (BS) 2:21.25, Nola Somers Glenn (BN) 2:21.31, 5. Ava Rose (THS) 2:30.01, 6. Halle Miller (Nv) 2:30.02, 14. Natalie Hutts (THN) 2:49.49.
1,600 — Brooke Tinkle (Sey) 5:12.82, Ellia Hayes (Nv) 5:13.91, Gnister Grant (Nv) 5:15.10, 8. Lily Monnett (Clov) 5:37.66, 9. Ally Compton (North Central) 5:39.59.
3,200 — Annalyssa Craig (Edge) 10:16.47, Clara Crain (Edge) 10:52.63, Lily Myers (BS) 11:40.28, 7. Micah Peals (THS) 12:12.03, 9. Hayes (Nv) 12:32.90, 10. Ella Szczerbik (Clov) 12:37.49.
100H — Chloe Rolen (BS) 15.58, Arielle Phillips (Jeff) 15.63, Sophie Hale (Lin) 16.35, 4. Bailey Brickert (SP) 16.41, 5. Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 16.63, 10. Grace Gremore (THS) 17.54, 11. Kathryn Ison (North Central) 17.60, 13. Turner (THN) 17.69, 15. Haley Rose (Lin) 18.20.
300H — Jones (THS) 46.18, Rolen (BS) 46.26, Ella Francis (BN) 46.84, 8. Kaylen Gustafson (THN) 49.41, 9. Ison (North Central) 49.46, 11. Hale (Lin) 50.45, 12. Lilly Vittetow (SP) 50.56, 14. Haylee Chumley (THN) 51.48.
4x100 — Charlestown 49.61, Terre Haute South (Kylee McGuirk, Meka James, Reagan Ealy, Jones) 50.25, Jeffersonville 50.46, 4. Terre Haute North 50.47, 8. Shakamak 51.84, 9. Northview 51.53, 11. Greencastle 52.49.
4x400 — Martinsville 4:02.35, Bloomington North 4:05.41, West Vigo (K.DeGroote, Easton, C.DeGroote, Welker) 4:06.66, 7. Terre Haute South 4:20.93, 11. Terre Haute North 4:25.50, 15. Northview 4:38.53.
4x800 — Bloomington North 9:33.80, Bloomington South 9:39.78, Edgewood 9:47.57, 4. Northview 9:57.56, 6. Terre Haute North 10:29.16, 10. Terre Haute South 10:51.26, 14. Clay City 11:30.75.
HJ — Kyrsten Fehribach (Pa) 5-3, Jailyn Lundy (WRV) 5-2, Emmalina Leatherman (MS) 5-2, 5. Torie Williams (SV) 5-1, 6. Ealy (THS) 5-1, 10. Turner (THN) 5-0, 16. Maddy Morgan (THS) 4-8, 16. Reghan Christy (North Putnam) 4-8, 21. Rose (Lin) 4-8.
PV — Rolen (BS) 10-3, Cami Loftus (THS) 10-0, Stephanie Nicola (BN) 10-0, 4. Wuestefeld (THN) 10-0, 7. Abby Clark (THS) 8-6, 8. Claire McKisson (Lin) 8-0, 12. Jetta Harmon (THN) 8-0.
LJ — Jeter (EP) 17-8, Hanna Reuter (Mart) 17-6 3/4, Kennedy Trigg (G) 17-0, 5. Hale (Lin) 16-6, 8. Wuestefeld (THN) 16- 3/4, 11. Emily Hyatt (Clay City) 15-6 1/2.
SP — Tyresha Clark (THN) 41-6, Bree Mahoney-Sutherland (SP) 40-10 3/4, Hadley Lucas (BN) 38-9, 11. Gentry Warrick (Lin) 34- 3/4, 12. Varzidy Batchelor (Nv) 33-11 1/4.
D — Avery Koch (BrownC) 135-3, Lanae Crowe (Char) 134-0, Lucas (BN) 133-0, 4. Vanessa Shafford (Lin) 122-5, 5. Clark (THN) 119-10, 13. Mahoney-Sutherland (SP) 96-7, 15. Lilly Barnhart (G) 85-2.
