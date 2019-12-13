Sullivan remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference games by beating visiting North Putnam 62-49 in girls high school basketball Friday.
Sullivan (6-3, 2-0) will travel to Shakamak on Tuesday, while North Putnam (4-6, 0-2) entertains Parke Heritage today.
In other girls high school basketball:
• North Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 33 — At Cayuga, host Falcons hiked their record to 5-3 and to 2-1 in Wabash River Conference on Thursday.
They are scheduled to play Dugger today. Fountain Central (1-8, 0-2) will play Faith Christian on Tuesday.
• Lawrenceville 42, Marshall 37 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., Jayley Akers had 21 points and Chaylee Shick had 10 points to lead Lawrenceville to a Little Illini Conference win Thursday.
Maya Osborn had 12 points and seven steals and Adi Scott chipped in with 11 points and 8 rebounds for Marshall. Kai Engledow added 10 rebounds for the Lions.
MARSHALL (37) — Compton 0 0-2 0, Osborn 4 0-0 12, Sollars 2 0-0 6, Engledow 2 0-0 5, Scott 5 1-2 11, Hiatt 1 1-4 3, Rayhel 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 FG, 2-8 FT, 37 TP.
LAWRENCEVILLE (42) — Higginbotham 0 2-7 2, Shick 4 0-0 10, Petty 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 3-4 5, Joines 1 0-0 2, Akers 6 9-11 21, Bedwell 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 FG, 14-23 FT, 42 TP.
Marshall 6 13 14 4 — 37
Lawrenceville 13 9 4 16 — 42
3-point goals — Osborn 4, Sollars 2, Engledow, Shick 2. Total fouls — M 19, L 12. Fouled out — Compton, Osborn.
JV — Marshall won 46-19.
Next — Marshall (5-6 overall, 0-2 LIC) hosts Olney on Monday.
Prep wrestling
• TH South 68, Indian Creek 12 — At Trafalgar, Terre Haute South improved to 7-0 Wednesday by defeating future sectional opponent Indian Creek.
South results
106 — THS won by forfeit.
113 — Justin Pemberton won by pin.
120 — Harrison May won by forfeit.
126 — Alex Rose won by pin.
132 — Gabe Recknor won by pin.
138 — Nate Recknor won by pin
145 — Clinton Speitel won by tech fall.
152 — Moses Hamm won by forfeit.
160 — Nate Lommock won by forfeit.
170 — Jacob Hunter lost by pin.
182 — Brendan McPike won by decision.
195 — Christian Verst won by pin.
220 — Josh Howell won by pin.
Hwt — Malachi Hatfield won by pin.
Next — South (7-0) will compete today at the Plainfield Invitational.
Middle schools
• Basketball results — Here is the latest report of basketball scores from Vigo County:
Thursday
BOYS
Eighth grade — Honey Creek 52 (Kyle Cottee 14), Sarah Scott 29.
GIRLS
Eighth grade — Honey Creek 38 (Adison Speth 9), Sarah Scott 8.
